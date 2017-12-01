 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A stack of French toast with sauces and berries.
French toast from Honey Moon Spirit Lounge
Cassandra Klepac Photography

The 8 Hottest New Brunches in Austin Right Now

The most important meal of the weekend, updated for April

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
French toast from Honey Moon Spirit Lounge
| Cassandra Klepac Photography
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

Brunch is the cure-all for weekend hunger and hangovers with the right combination of breakfast, lunch, and lots of drinks. It's when it is acceptable to arm yourself with cocktails and coffee, while you hunker down with pancakes, burgers, and so many eggs. The Eater Austin brunch heatmap is your returning guide to the newest and buzziest destinations for the weekend and daytime drinking and dining.

This April reboot includes French-ish brunch from Westlake Wine Bar, New American decadent takes from Honey Moon Spirit Lounge, brewery versions from the brunch experts of Hold Out Brewing, and more.

For more mid-morning weekend ideas, check out Eater's guide to essential brunches, and dim sum.

If there is a favorite new restaurant or bar — or an established one trying new things — that is missing from the brunch map, let Eater know on the tipline.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Follow the business’s rules, be sure to wear a mask, and tip well.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Westlake Wine Bar

3801 N Capital of Texas Hwy A-180
Austin, TX 78746
The Westlake bistro serves up weekend brunch with items like Dutch baby pancakes, a Benedict with duck-fat potatoes, and French omelets. It’s available Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Takeout orders can be placed online; the restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2. Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

624 W 34th St
Austin, TX 78705
The Heritage lounge added Sunday brunch to its lineup in February. Expect New American morning-perfect dishes like biscuits served with foie gras gravy, a banh mi kolache with pate de champagne, and French omelets. Drinks-wise, there are mimosas, bellinis, and micheladas, plus a bloody mary bar. It’s available from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

3. Hold Out Brewing

1208 W 4th St
Austin, TX 78703
The Clarksville-ish brewery added a whole bunch of new brunch dishes to its weekend brunch lineup. There are Japanese pancakes served with fried chicken and a sweet-savory-spicy butter, a hashbrown casserole, a tomato-avocado-bacon-lettuce-egg sandwich, and tacos, alongside a sturdy selection of house beers and cockails. Saturday and Sunday brunch hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Takeout orders can be placed online. The brewery is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4. The Well

440 W 2nd St
Austin, TX 78701
The newer downtown Austin restaurant focuses on dishes without gluten, soy, and refined sugar, an approach that extends into its weekend brunch. This means loads of salads and bows like the vegan Caesar salad or the migas bowl, as well as toasts, hashes, smoothies, and more. There are also juice-based cocktails. It’s available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Takeout orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5. Eberly

615 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Zilker New American restaurant brought back weekend brunch to its menu last fall under executive chef and Top Chef contestant Jo Chan and pastry chef Sarah Seghi. This means smoked whitefish salads; French toast made with Pullman loaf bread plus huckleberry jam; a breakfast plate with cheddar cheese scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes, and bacon; and cast iron cinnamon rolls; all alongside an array of brunch cocktails from the house bloody mary to an Old Fashioned made with cold brew. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in services.

6. 1417

1417 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
The South First new-ish-comer offers an array of French-ish bistro brunch dishes for the weekend, including duck confit Benedict, eggs in purgatory, and oak-smoked salmon latkes. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

7. Patika

2159 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Visit Website

The South Lamar coffee shop brought back its weekend brunch menu last fall offering its full breakfast menu plus additional items like the migas omelet and biscuits with gravy and a fried egg, plus mimosas and sake-based bloody marys, and importantly, no Wi-Fi access. It’s available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Takeout orders can be placed online. The cafe is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8. The Meteor

2110 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
The South Congress cafe revamped its weekend brunch menu, the Sunup, with new dishes like the lox-laden focaccia and the bacon-egg-cheese biscuit sandwich, plus breakfast tacos, frosé, and lots of wine. It’s available Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Takeout orders can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

