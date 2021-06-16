 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

An Emo Guide to Going Out in Austin

Where to Eat and Drink on South Lamar

Where to Eat and Drink in Austin's East Side

More in Austin See more maps
People drinking at a brewery bar.
The taproom at Circle Brewing.
Circle Brewing

Where to Grab a Beer Near the Austin FC Stadium Q2

The soccer stadium happens to be within the brewery epicenter of the city

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
View as Map
The taproom at Circle Brewing.
| Circle Brewing
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

It goes without saying that Austin’s brewery scene is really strong. And, in particular, the North Austin and North Burnet neighborhoods — which happens to be the home of soccer team Austin FC’s stadium Q2 — is a bonafide beer epicenter. So many local breweries from Austin Beerworks to Celis Brewery to cidery Fairweather are brewing up hoppy liquid magic and offer amazing alfresco patios and food trucks.

With that, here are the best breweries found within the vicinity of the Q2 soccer stadium, for all beer-drinking needs before or after Austin FC games or just general beer exploring up in the North Austin area.

There’s also the full Q2 Stadium guide, as well as the best restaurants around the stadium and the best Austin FC watch parties.

Read More

Circle Brewing Company

Copy Link

The North Burnet brewery brews its beers with Texas and German brewing processes, leading to stalwart drafts like the Envy (an amber) and the Blur (a Texas hefe), all available to drink in its great outdoor and indoor spaces.

2340 W Braker Ln Ste B, Austin, TX 78758

Also featured in:

Hopsquad Brewing Co

Copy Link

One of Austin’s comparatively newer breweries is this North Burnet one, with both indoor and outdoor seating. Expect beers such as the Dr. Montopolis pilsner and heavier Bark Labralager dark Czech pilsner. The brewery’s food truck Dough Squad serves up pizza.

2307 Kramer Ln, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 351-9654
(512) 351-9654

Also featured in:

Fairweather Cider Co.

Copy Link

Okay, okay, okay, the North Austin cidery isn’t a brewery technically, but the ciders are really great and unmissable, and there’s a great wine lineup. The brewery also serves up what it describes as tapas, and there’s food truck Spicy Boys, and coffee from All Gimmicks. The taproom features both indoor and outdoor seating.

10609 Metric Blvd #108, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 394-5533
(512) 394-5533

Also featured in:

Celis Brewery

Copy Link

The historic North Austin brewery focuses on Belgian-style wheat beers, from the Celis White to the Celis Juice IPA to the Celis Pale Bock. For food, there is the Eater Award-winning food truck Con Todo, serving up tacos and tostadas. The taproom features both indoor and outdoor seating.

10001 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 524-2377
(512) 524-2377

Also featured in:

Austin Beerworks

Copy Link

The North Burnet brewery is one of Austin’s iconic ones, and it’s one of the city’s more fun ones. The taproom is expansive, with plenty of alfresco seating perfect for drinking its core beers (the Pearl Snap is a great one) as well as exclusive and seasonal offerings. There’s also its own food truck, the Can-Tina, serving up burgers and tacos, with meat and vegetarian options.

3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 821-2494
(512) 821-2494

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Circle Brewing Company

2340 W Braker Ln Ste B, Austin, TX 78758

The North Burnet brewery brews its beers with Texas and German brewing processes, leading to stalwart drafts like the Envy (an amber) and the Blur (a Texas hefe), all available to drink in its great outdoor and indoor spaces.

2340 W Braker Ln Ste B, Austin, TX 78758

Hopsquad Brewing Co

2307 Kramer Ln, Austin, TX 78758

One of Austin’s comparatively newer breweries is this North Burnet one, with both indoor and outdoor seating. Expect beers such as the Dr. Montopolis pilsner and heavier Bark Labralager dark Czech pilsner. The brewery’s food truck Dough Squad serves up pizza.

2307 Kramer Ln, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 351-9654
(512) 351-9654

Fairweather Cider Co.

10609 Metric Blvd #108, Austin, TX 78758

Okay, okay, okay, the North Austin cidery isn’t a brewery technically, but the ciders are really great and unmissable, and there’s a great wine lineup. The brewery also serves up what it describes as tapas, and there’s food truck Spicy Boys, and coffee from All Gimmicks. The taproom features both indoor and outdoor seating.

10609 Metric Blvd #108, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 394-5533
(512) 394-5533

Celis Brewery

10001 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

The historic North Austin brewery focuses on Belgian-style wheat beers, from the Celis White to the Celis Juice IPA to the Celis Pale Bock. For food, there is the Eater Award-winning food truck Con Todo, serving up tacos and tostadas. The taproom features both indoor and outdoor seating.

10001 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 524-2377
(512) 524-2377

Austin Beerworks

3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758

The North Burnet brewery is one of Austin’s iconic ones, and it’s one of the city’s more fun ones. The taproom is expansive, with plenty of alfresco seating perfect for drinking its core beers (the Pearl Snap is a great one) as well as exclusive and seasonal offerings. There’s also its own food truck, the Can-Tina, serving up burgers and tacos, with meat and vegetarian options.

3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 821-2494
(512) 821-2494

Related Maps