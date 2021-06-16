Where to Grab a Beer Near the Austin FC Stadium Q2

The soccer stadium happens to be within the brewery epicenter of the city

It goes without saying that Austin’s brewery scene is really strong. And, in particular, the North Austin and North Burnet neighborhoods — which happens to be the home of soccer team Austin FC’s stadium Q2 — is a bonafide beer epicenter. So many local breweries from Austin Beerworks to Celis Brewery to cidery Fairweather are brewing up hoppy liquid magic and offer amazing alfresco patios and food trucks.

With that, here are the best breweries found within the vicinity of the Q2 soccer stadium, for all beer-drinking needs before or after Austin FC games or just general beer exploring up in the North Austin area.

There’s also the full Q2 Stadium guide, as well as the best restaurants around the stadium and the best Austin FC watch parties.