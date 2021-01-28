Where to Find Birria Tacos in Austin

The birria de res (or “red taco”) craze continues to take over Austin since early 2020, because there’s a lot to love about this Tijuana by way of Los Angeles chile-stained taco trend. Case and point: the quesabirria taco, where the tortilla is griddled in spicy meat broth, then folded around chunks of adobo-stewed beef, and finally, held together by gooey cheese con todo. And don’t forget the cup of consomme (broth) on the side for dipping and sipping. Still, even while many restaurants and trucks in Austin are now making beef birria, others continue to believe that true birria is made exclusively with goat

But no matter what is folded into those tacos, Austin’s expanding birria scene is ready to satisfy the spiciest of cravings — and quickly. From the life-affirming brisket birria at Parker Lane truck Palo Seco 512 (née La Tunita 512) to the wonderfully spiced birra de chivo served at North Austin taco truck Taquitos Aviles, these tacos can handle the commute better than most, so don’t hesitate to take these orders to-go.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.