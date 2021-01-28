 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A taco being dunked into a cup of broth.
Dunking the quesabirria de chivo taco at Taquito Aviles.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Where to Find Birria Tacos in Austin

The best adobo-stewed beef, fat-dipped tortillas, and steamy consomme for dippin’ and sippin’

by Trey Gutierrez Updated
Dunking the quesabirria de chivo taco at Taquito Aviles.
| Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin
by Trey Gutierrez Updated

The birria de res (or “red taco”) craze continues to take over Austin since early 2020, because there’s a lot to love about this Tijuana by way of Los Angeles chile-stained taco trend. Case and point: the quesabirria taco, where the tortilla is griddled in spicy meat broth, then folded around chunks of adobo-stewed beef, and finally, held together by gooey cheese con todo. And don’t forget the cup of consomme (broth) on the side for dipping and sipping. Still, even while many restaurants and trucks in Austin are now making beef birria, others continue to believe that true birria is made exclusively with goat

But no matter what is folded into those tacos, Austin’s expanding birria scene is ready to satisfy the spiciest of cravings — and quickly. From the life-affirming brisket birria at Parker Lane truck Palo Seco 512 (née La Tunita 512) to the wonderfully spiced birra de chivo served at North Austin taco truck Taquitos Aviles, these tacos can handle the commute better than most, so don’t hesitate to take these orders to-go.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

Carabao Express

Parmer Lane’s Filipino comfort food restaurant puts a Southeast Asian spin on quesabirria: dunkable tacos that brim with lechon kawali sisig (crispy chopped pork belly). Also worth a try are the more traditional beef birria tacos. Takeout and delivery orders can be made online, and third-party delivery options are also available (Uber Eats). The restaurant is open for dine-in services. 

2309 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 358-1117
(512) 358-1117
Three tacos with cheese on a giant leaf.
Pork belly sisig birria tacos from Carabao Express.
Carabao Express

Taquito Aviles

Alongside satisfying street tacos from the north Austin trailer, Michoacán native Mario Aviles also slings quesabirria tacos — filled with either savory goat or fatty barbacoa — held together by ooey-gooey American cheese. Takeout orders can be placed in person or over the phone. There are tables available for on-site outdoor dining.

11218 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 574-6985
(512) 574-6985
A taco on its side filled with yellow cheese and meat in the foreground, and a pile of cilantro and diced onions and a lime, all on top of an aluminum foil-covered plate on a red table.
The quesabirria taco from Taquito Aviles.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Tucked away behind a Chevron gas station on Rundberg Lane’s unpretentious taco mile, the Saturday and Sunday-only offerings of Taqueria Ceibas steal the show — specials like menudo, pozole, and, of course, birria de chivo (served in stew or taco form). And for the goat-adverse, try dipping that luscious barbacoa in the consomme; you’ll be glad you did. To-go orders can be placed in person. Keep in mind that the truck accepts only cash. There are tables available for on-site outdoor dining.

101 E Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78753
A styrofoam plate of two tacos with meat, cilantro, and diced onions on the left next to a styrofoam cup of consomme on a red table.
Goat birria and barbacoa tacos with a cup of consomme at Taqueria Ceibas.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Pepe’s Tacos

This Clarksville trailer offers hearty beef birria that isn’t too nap-inducing in all the usual forms: tacos, tortas, and quesadillas. You can even build your own taco by ordering the truck’s light and flavorful consomme base, tortillas, and beef for just a dollar extra. To-go orders can be placed online or over the phone, and third-party delivery options are available via Uber Eats. There are tables available for on-site outdoor dining.

704 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(737) 203-4175
(737) 203-4175

Hay Elotes

Show-stealing cups of street corn and other indulgent Mexican goodies make this East Austin snack shack’s cheesy birria de res taco offerings something of a hidden gem. Take-out can be ordered in person or over the phone. The restaurant is open for dine-in services

2214 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-2483
(512) 551-2483

The Riverside location of this staple Mexican eatery serves an excellent birria de chivo stew that can be ordered as a quesabirra taco (the staff will also prepare one with beef, upon request). Takeout can be ordered in person or over the phone. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

2015 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 916-8888
(512) 916-8888

Gerardo “Jerry” Guerrero’s brisket birria de res breathes spicy life into a menu that is simple by design. Even if you don’t order all five of this south Austin trailer’s menu items (but seriously, why wouldn’t you?), the quesabirria taco is a must. The corn tortilla is replaced with a crispy, plancha griddled disc of shredded Monterrey Jack cheese. The truck had been called La Tunita 512, and Guerrero renamed it last fall. Takeout orders can be placed online. There are tables available for on-site outdoor dining.

2400 Burleson Rd, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 679-0708
(512) 679-0708

Well before the red taco craze hit Austin, the lamb birria at South Congress’s premier Michoacán-style restaurant was already the stuff of legend. In stew or taco form, the adobo’s bright spice tames the meat’s inherent funk. Takeout orders can be made in person and over the phone, and there are Favor deliveries. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in services.

3900 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 383-0031
(512) 383-0031

Jalisco native Elin Gonzalez Garcia’s poppin’ South Congress trailer casts a wide culinary net, from migas to buche to ceviche. Yet it’s his quesabirria taco that steals the show, despite not technically being “birria”. It’s actually filled with the similarly prepared barbacoa de estilo Guadalajara — richly seasoned beef stewed alongside earthy spices and aromatics for a final product that can readily scratch any red taco itch. To-go orders can be placed in person or over the phone. There are tables available for on-site outdoor dining.

5604 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 483-4241
(512) 483-4241
A hand dipping a taco with cheese, meat, diced onions, and cilantro into a styrofoam cup of consomme, on a brown table.
The quesabirria from Sabor Tapatio.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Los Danzantes ATX

The Mexican truck parked at the Far Out Lounge offers a really fantastic quesabirria plate with three beef tacos and consomé. And look out for birria ramen. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

8504 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 705-3621
(512) 705-3621

Jamie's Barbecue & Mini Tacos

With its peppery brisket sandwiches and bite-sized al pastor tacos, the humble South Austin truck delivers what it promises. But blink-and-you’ll-miss the rib-sticking birria de res birria on the menu, available in quesataco, torta, and even birramen form. The latter consists of a large bowl of Tapatío-brand instant ramen with a broth upgrade of consomme and beef. To-go orders can be placed in person. There are tables available for on-site outdoor dining.

8006 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78744
(512) 430-3402
(512) 430-3402
A hand dipping a taco with visible cilantro into a styrofoam cup of consomme on top of a red-and-white-checkered food paper liner next to a taco on a wooden table.
A quesataco from Jamie’s being dipped in consomme.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Tejas Birria

The “I Love Birria So Much” mural scrawled on the back of taquero Alex Hernandez’s jet-black trailer isn’t just amusing marketing, it’s also a window into his worldly, almost mad-scientist approach to the dish. Tejas Birria’s offerings range from the traditional quesataco to flautas to a take on a patty melt. There’s a second location in Buda. Pickup orders can be placed online

10701 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748

