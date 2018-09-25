 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Austin With Beer and Food

19 Essential Austin Patios for Outdoor Drinking and Dining

Where to Eat in Austin to Avoid SXSW Madness

A beer garden.
Draught House Pub & Brewery.
Draught House Pub & Brewery/Facebook

20 Excellent Beer Gardens in Austin

Where to drink beer in its natural habitat

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
View as Map
Draught House Pub & Brewery.
| Draught House Pub & Brewery/Facebook
by Darcie Duttweiler Updated

With fall attempting to creep its way back into Austin, it’s the perfect time of year to sip a beer and clank steins together with friends in a proper beer garden.

While there are a handful of authentic beer gardens in the city, like the historic Scholz Garten and Draught House Pub, there are also plenty of amazing patios that essentially double as beer gardens as well, like Radio Coffee & Beer. Then there are other beer gardens offering a great range of food to go alongside those beers, like pizza at ABGB and kolaches and klobasniky at Batch. Finally, there are breweries with great outdoor spaces like Austin Beerworks, Live Oak Brewing Company, and Meanwhile Brewing, among many others.

For more beer needs, check out Austin’s best beer bars and Austin-area breweries and taprooms.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Follow the business’s rules, be sure to wear a mask, and tip well.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Austin Beerworks

Copy Link
3001 Industrial Terrace
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 821-2494
(512) 821-2494
Visit Website

The popular brewery just north of 183 offers a relaxed interior and a bustling patio, which is thankfully covered. Pick a pint or grab a flight of the usual suspects or order a seasonal beer from the wall. Plus the brewery runs its own food truck with an American/Tex-Mex menu.

Also Featured in:

2. The Brewtorium

Copy Link
6015 Dillard Cir A
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 524-0323
(512) 524-0323
Visit Website

This mom-and-pop brewpub is nestled in the Highland area with a huge indoor warehouse space and a cozy biergarten tucked away out in the back. Pick a flight of brews ranging from lagers to coconut milk stouts and sample from an inventive menu featuring snacks like soft pretzels and bratchos (kettle-cooked potato chips topped with crumbled bratwurst, house beer cheese, cheddar cheese, and more), as well as large sandwiches and salads. 

A brewery patio.
The beer garden at Brewtorium.
Brewtorium/Facebook

Also Featured in:

3. Draught House Pub & Brewery

Copy Link
4112 Medical Pkwy
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 452-6258
(512) 452-6258
Visit Website

This 51-year-old institution has more than 70 beers on tap and a very laid-back patio.

Also Featured in:

4. Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches

Copy Link
3220 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723
(512) 401-3025
(512) 401-3025
Visit Website

While not a traditional beer garden per se, this small retail shop offers huge outdoor spaces and a great beer selection to pair with kolaches and klobasniky.

Also Featured in:

5. Sour Duck Market

Copy Link
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-5776
(512) 394-5776
Visit Website

The patio at the Central East Austin bakery/restaurant/bar is jam-packed with families and beer drinkers alike.

Sour Duck’s courtyard
Sour Duck’s courtyard
Courtney Pierce/EATX

Also Featured in:

6. Scholz Garten

Copy Link
1607 San Jacinto Blvd
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 474-1958
(512) 474-1958
Visit Website

Scholz Garten, one of the oldest operating businesses in Texas — at 154-years-old, is one of the most iconic beer gardens in the state. Head to any of the establishment’s lively events, or grab a mug of brew and a giant pretzel and soak up the history.

Also Featured in:

7. Hold Out Brewing

Copy Link
1208 W 4th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 305-3540
(512) 305-3540
Visit Website

With a motto of “good beers, good burgers, good times,” there’s really not much else you need to entice you. From the good folks behind Little Brother, Brew & Brew, and Better Half (which is literally next door), the brewery has quite the pedigree. Cozy up on a big picnic table outside and enjoy a variety of wild IPAs and craft beers available in taster to crowler sized barware. Pro tip: Don’t skip the chana masala frito pie. 

A beer patio.
The beer garden at Hold Out Brewing.
Hold Out Brewing/Facebook

Also Featured in:

8. Saddle Up

Copy Link
1309 Rosewood Ave
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-2002
(512) 551-2002
Visit Website

The new gathering spot from the Micklethwait Craft Meats team, which is conveniently located here as well, Saddle Up is tucked away in an old Rosewood bungalow and is reminiscent of Texas ice houses of a bygone era. The all-day hangout spot is home to both the barbecue truck and its sibling Taco Bronco, and it also sells baked goods, natural wine, and other goodies made to be enjoyed out in their huge shaded beer garden. 

A bar beer garden.
The beer garden at Saddle Up.
Saddle Up/Facebook

9. Lazarus Brewing Co.

Copy Link
1902 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-7620
(512) 394-7620
Visit Website

This East Sixth Street brewery is serving up beer, tacos, and coffee starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on weekdays. With 16 taps of its own beers and rotating seasonals handcrafted by brewmaster Matt Couch and a barrel-aging program, there’s bound to be something for everyone here. And, for good reason too — you can only sip the beer on-site since they don’t have distribution anywhere else. Grab a taco and head out back to the expansive pergola-covered kid and dog-friendly patio. 

A brewery beer garden.
The beer garden at Lazarus.
Lazarus/Facebook

Also Featured in:

10. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden

Copy Link
79 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 386-1656
(512) 386-1656
Visit Website

The all-day Rainey Street restaurant and bar stays buzzing from brunch to dinner and beyond. Non-beer drinkers can imbibe in the full bottle of champagne with a touch of orange juice, plus sausages, while those who love the hops will enjoy 200+ beers on tap.

Banger’s
Banger’s
Banger’s/Facebook

Also Featured in:

11. Koko’s Bavarian

Copy Link
4715 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 428-4177
(512) 428-4177
Visit Website

Not every biergarten in Austin can claim to be owned by an actual Bavarian prince, but this Govalle restaurant can. In the former Brewer’s Table location in Govalle, this brew hotspot is co-owned by Konstantin Prinz von Bayern (née Konstantin Eugen Alexander Max-Emanuel Maria Ludwig Ferdinand Leopold, although he goes by the nickname Koko), whose fifth-great grandfather, King Ludwig I, held the first Oktoberfest in 1810, so he understandably knows a thing or two about beer. Fare ranges from classic Bavarian grub (think schnitzels) to inventive sausages, like rabbit-rattlesnake, and in-house brewmaster Katie Lowe is crafting German-style beers. 

A beer garden.
Koko’s Bavarian’s beer garden.
Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Also Featured in:

12. Central Machine Works

Copy Link
4824 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-2340
(512) 220-2340
Visit Website

This popular microbrewery in the heart of East Cesar Chavez is housed in an old 1940s converted machine shop (hence the name) and offers plenty of room to roam in its spacious outdoor area. Inside, the beer hall is all concrete in its warehouse space with plush, cushy brown leather sofas to sink into while you sip their suds. If beer’s not your thing, there are also wines and cocktails, while the usual pub fare of pizzas, burgers, and sausages are on the menu. 

Also Featured in:

13. The ABGB

Copy Link
1305 W Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 298-2242
(512) 298-2242
Visit Website

With giant warehouse space inside (which doubles as a live music venue), an inviting outdoor patio, and delicious pizza, this South Austin brewpub is great for families.

The ABGB
The ABGB
The ABGB [Official]

Also Featured in:

14. Radio Coffee & Beer

Copy Link
4204 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 394-7844
(512) 394-7844
Visit Website

Whether sipping coffee during the morning or enjoying a cold beer at night, Radio offers a relaxed environment and the delectable Veracruz All Natural, Dee Dee, and Briscuits 512 food trucks.

Also Featured in:

15. Jester King Brewery

Copy Link
13187 Fitzhugh Rd
Austin, TX 78736
Visit Website

Located on 165+ acres of farmland outside of Austin, Jester King is the quintessential outdoor beer locale for those who love sour, weird, and farmhouse ales, plus animals (goats to cats to a rabbit). Farm tours are available too. Do not skip the pizza.

More in Maps

16. Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

Copy Link
121 Pickle Rd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 481-0694
(512) 481-0694
Visit Website

Much like Radio, this South Austin coffee shop doubles as an animated beer destination by night in its lush permaculture garden. Bonus: new-school barbecue trailer LeRoy & Lewis and taco truck Pueblo Viejo are parked there too.

Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
Julia Keim

Also Featured in:

17. Live Oak Brewing Company

Copy Link
1615 Crozier Ln
Del Valle, TX 78617
(512) 385-2299
(512) 385-2299
Visit Website

To get away from it all, head out to Del Valle and hang out under lush oak trees with buds while sampling from the longtime brewery’s beers on tap.

Live Oak Brewing Company
Live Oak Brewing Company
Live Oak Brewing Company/Facebook

18. St. Elmo Brewing Company

Copy Link
440 E St Elmo Rd G-2
Austin, TX 78745
(737) 300-1965
(737) 300-1965
Visit Website

This award-winning brewery is nestled into the same plaza as distillery Still Whiskey and Austin Winery, so you could spend all afternoon sampling all sorts of tipples. But, plant yourself firmly in this biergarten for good people- and dog-watching, or head inside to enjoy the sports on the big screen. Sip a Carl Kolsch while munching on grub from trailer Spicy Boys Chicken, which also has great roti and curry.

Also Featured in:

19. Meanwhile Brewing

Copy Link
3901 Promontory Point Dr
Austin, TX 78744
(512) 308-3659
(512) 308-3659
Visit Website

Beer-drinking parents will love this spread out biergarten complete with tons of playscape action for the kids, and stomachs will deeply appreciate the wealth of tasty food trucks at their disposal, such as taco fave Pueblo Viejo, ice cream Bésame, pizza truck Dough Boys, and one of Eater Austin’s best food truck of 2021 modern African American barbecue Distant Relatives. More than a dozen beers, from pilsner to imperial stout, round out the taproom menu. Bonus: There’s also a soccer field. 

Also Featured in:

20. South Austin Beer Garden

Copy Link
10700 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
(512) 669-5763
(512) 669-5763

The far south Austin beer garden (not to be confused with ABGB) offers plenty of outdoor space to enjoy any of the 60 draft beers, lawn games, and fire pits for those chilly nights.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Austin Beerworks

3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758

The popular brewery just north of 183 offers a relaxed interior and a bustling patio, which is thankfully covered. Pick a pint or grab a flight of the usual suspects or order a seasonal beer from the wall. Plus the brewery runs its own food truck with an American/Tex-Mex menu.

3001 Industrial Terrace
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 821-2494
Visit Website

2. The Brewtorium

6015 Dillard Cir A, Austin, TX 78752
A brewery patio.
The beer garden at Brewtorium.
Brewtorium/Facebook

This mom-and-pop brewpub is nestled in the Highland area with a huge indoor warehouse space and a cozy biergarten tucked away out in the back. Pick a flight of brews ranging from lagers to coconut milk stouts and sample from an inventive menu featuring snacks like soft pretzels and bratchos (kettle-cooked potato chips topped with crumbled bratwurst, house beer cheese, cheddar cheese, and more), as well as large sandwiches and salads. 

6015 Dillard Cir A
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 524-0323
Visit Website

3. Draught House Pub & Brewery

4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756

This 51-year-old institution has more than 70 beers on tap and a very laid-back patio.

4112 Medical Pkwy
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 452-6258
Visit Website

4. Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches

3220 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

While not a traditional beer garden per se, this small retail shop offers huge outdoor spaces and a great beer selection to pair with kolaches and klobasniky.

3220 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723
(512) 401-3025
Visit Website

5. Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78702
Sour Duck’s courtyard
Sour Duck’s courtyard
Courtney Pierce/EATX

The patio at the Central East Austin bakery/restaurant/bar is jam-packed with families and beer drinkers alike.

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-5776
Visit Website

6. Scholz Garten

1607 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701

Scholz Garten, one of the oldest operating businesses in Texas — at 154-years-old, is one of the most iconic beer gardens in the state. Head to any of the establishment’s lively events, or grab a mug of brew and a giant pretzel and soak up the history.

1607 San Jacinto Blvd
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 474-1958
Visit Website

7. Hold Out Brewing

1208 W 4th St, Austin, TX 78703
A beer patio.
The beer garden at Hold Out Brewing.
Hold Out Brewing/Facebook

With a motto of “good beers, good burgers, good times,” there’s really not much else you need to entice you. From the good folks behind Little Brother, Brew & Brew, and Better Half (which is literally next door), the brewery has quite the pedigree. Cozy up on a big picnic table outside and enjoy a variety of wild IPAs and craft beers available in taster to crowler sized barware. Pro tip: Don’t skip the chana masala frito pie. 

1208 W 4th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 305-3540
Visit Website

8. Saddle Up

1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702
A bar beer garden.
The beer garden at Saddle Up.
Saddle Up/Facebook

The new gathering spot from the Micklethwait Craft Meats team, which is conveniently located here as well, Saddle Up is tucked away in an old Rosewood bungalow and is reminiscent of Texas ice houses of a bygone era. The all-day hangout spot is home to both the barbecue truck and its sibling Taco Bronco, and it also sells baked goods, natural wine, and other goodies made to be enjoyed out in their huge shaded beer garden. 

1309 Rosewood Ave
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-2002
Visit Website

9. Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
A brewery beer garden.
The beer garden at Lazarus.
Lazarus/Facebook

This East Sixth Street brewery is serving up beer, tacos, and coffee starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on weekdays. With 16 taps of its own beers and rotating seasonals handcrafted by brewmaster Matt Couch and a barrel-aging program, there’s bound to be something for everyone here. And, for good reason too — you can only sip the beer on-site since they don’t have distribution anywhere else. Grab a taco and head out back to the expansive pergola-covered kid and dog-friendly patio. 

1902 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-7620
Visit Website

10. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden

79 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701
Banger’s
Banger’s
Banger’s/Facebook

The all-day Rainey Street restaurant and bar stays buzzing from brunch to dinner and beyond. Non-beer drinkers can imbibe in the full bottle of champagne with a touch of orange juice, plus sausages, while those who love the hops will enjoy 200+ beers on tap.

79 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 386-1656
Visit Website

11. Koko’s Bavarian

4715 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78702
A beer garden.
Koko’s Bavarian’s beer garden.
Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Not every biergarten in Austin can claim to be owned by an actual Bavarian prince, but this Govalle restaurant can. In the former Brewer’s Table location in Govalle, this brew hotspot is co-owned by Konstantin Prinz von Bayern (née Konstantin Eugen Alexander Max-Emanuel Maria Ludwig Ferdinand Leopold, although he goes by the nickname Koko), whose fifth-great grandfather, King Ludwig I, held the first Oktoberfest in 1810, so he understandably knows a thing or two about beer. Fare ranges from classic Bavarian grub (think schnitzels) to inventive sausages, like rabbit-rattlesnake, and in-house brewmaster Katie Lowe is crafting German-style beers. 

4715 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 428-4177
Visit Website

12. Central Machine Works

4824 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

This popular microbrewery in the heart of East Cesar Chavez is housed in an old 1940s converted machine shop (hence the name) and offers plenty of room to roam in its spacious outdoor area. Inside, the beer hall is all concrete in its warehouse space with plush, cushy brown leather sofas to sink into while you sip their suds. If beer’s not your thing, there are also wines and cocktails, while the usual pub fare of pizzas, burgers, and sausages are on the menu. 

4824 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-2340
Visit Website

13. The ABGB

1305 W Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704
The ABGB
The ABGB
The ABGB [Official]

With giant warehouse space inside (which doubles as a live music venue), an inviting outdoor patio, and delicious pizza, this South Austin brewpub is great for families.

1305 W Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 298-2242
Visit Website

14. Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704

Whether sipping coffee during the morning or enjoying a cold beer at night, Radio offers a relaxed environment and the delectable Veracruz All Natural, Dee Dee, and Briscuits 512 food trucks.

4204 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 394-7844
Visit Website

15. Jester King Brewery

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin, TX 78736

Located on 165+ acres of farmland outside of Austin, Jester King is the quintessential outdoor beer locale for those who love sour, weird, and farmhouse ales, plus animals (goats to cats to a rabbit). Farm tours are available too. Do not skip the pizza.

13187 Fitzhugh Rd
Austin, TX 78736
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

121 Pickle Rd, Austin, TX 78704
Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
Julia Keim

Much like Radio, this South Austin coffee shop doubles as an animated beer destination by night in its lush permaculture garden. Bonus: new-school barbecue trailer LeRoy & Lewis and taco truck Pueblo Viejo are parked there too.

121 Pickle Rd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 481-0694
Visit Website

17. Live Oak Brewing Company

1615 Crozier Ln, Del Valle, TX 78617
Live Oak Brewing Company
Live Oak Brewing Company
Live Oak Brewing Company/Facebook

To get away from it all, head out to Del Valle and hang out under lush oak trees with buds while sampling from the longtime brewery’s beers on tap.

1615 Crozier Ln
Del Valle, TX 78617
(512) 385-2299
Visit Website

18. St. Elmo Brewing Company

440 E St Elmo Rd G-2, Austin, TX 78745

This award-winning brewery is nestled into the same plaza as distillery Still Whiskey and Austin Winery, so you could spend all afternoon sampling all sorts of tipples. But, plant yourself firmly in this biergarten for good people- and dog-watching, or head inside to enjoy the sports on the big screen. Sip a Carl Kolsch while munching on grub from trailer Spicy Boys Chicken, which also has great roti and curry.

440 E St Elmo Rd G-2
Austin, TX 78745
(737) 300-1965
Visit Website

19. Meanwhile Brewing

3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Beer-drinking parents will love this spread out biergarten complete with tons of playscape action for the kids, and stomachs will deeply appreciate the wealth of tasty food trucks at their disposal, such as taco fave Pueblo Viejo, ice cream Bésame, pizza truck Dough Boys, and one of Eater Austin’s best food truck of 2021 modern African American barbecue Distant Relatives. More than a dozen beers, from pilsner to imperial stout, round out the taproom menu. Bonus: There’s also a soccer field. 

3901 Promontory Point Dr
Austin, TX 78744
(512) 308-3659
Visit Website

20. South Austin Beer Garden

10700 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748

The far south Austin beer garden (not to be confused with ABGB) offers plenty of outdoor space to enjoy any of the 60 draft beers, lawn games, and fire pits for those chilly nights.

10700 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
(512) 669-5763

Related Maps