20 Excellent Beer Gardens in Austin

With fall attempting to creep its way back into Austin, it’s the perfect time of year to sip a beer and clank steins together with friends in a proper beer garden.

While there are a handful of authentic beer gardens in the city, like the historic Scholz Garten and Draught House Pub, there are also plenty of amazing patios that essentially double as beer gardens as well, like Radio Coffee & Beer. Then there are other beer gardens offering a great range of food to go alongside those beers, like pizza at ABGB and kolaches and klobasniky at Batch. Finally, there are breweries with great outdoor spaces like Austin Beerworks, Live Oak Brewing Company, and Meanwhile Brewing, among many others.

For more beer needs, check out Austin’s best beer bars and Austin-area breweries and taprooms.

