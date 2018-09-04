Where to Find Actually Good Bagels in Austin

Rosen’s has grown so much since it started out as a pop-up way back in 2017. Now it’s a shop with two locations and a wholesaler for many major cafes in town as well as retail frozen bagels. The traditional New York-style bagels go out for fun schmears like basil lemon, almond pancake, and poblano scallion, as well as staple ones. There are also bagel sandwiches. Along with this North Burnet location and then the downtown location, find Rosen’s bagels in Wright Bros. Brew & Brew and other places also included on this map. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are typically indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.