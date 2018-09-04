 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A spread of bagels on a blue surface.
Wholy Bagel’s bagels.
Wholy Bagel

Where to Find Actually Good Bagels in Austin

From the fanciful offerings at Rosen’s Bagel Co. to the corned beef, egg, and Swiss cheese sandwich at Jewish-ish Biderman’s Deli to sturdy ones at Wholy Bagels

by Darcie Duttweiler and Nadia Chaudhury Updated
Wholy Bagel’s bagels.
| Wholy Bagel
by Darcie Duttweiler and Nadia Chaudhury Updated

For a city teeming with breakfast tacos, it might seem like Austin has a total dearth of bagel shops in town. However, that’s thankfully not entirely the case. Austin’s best bagel shops include solid offerings from heavy-hitters Rockstar Bagels and Rosen’s Bagel, both of which ship their bagels out to local restaurants. Then there are great sandwiches from Nervous Charlie’s, Biderman’s Deli, and much more.

For more breakfast needs, scope out Austin’s best breakfast restaurants, breakfast tacos, breakfast sandwiches, bakeries, pancakes, coffee shops, and more.

Big City Bagels and Subs

The daytime Anderson Mill-adjacent bagel and sandwich shop includes all sorts of bagels sourced from Rosen’s (see below) — from plain to egg to sesame to cheese — and cream cheeses. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are Uber Eats and DoorDash deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

10401 Anderson Mill Rd UNIT 117, Austin, TX 78750
Rosen's Bagel Co.

Rosen’s has grown so much since it started out as a pop-up way back in 2017. Now it’s a shop with two locations and a wholesaler for many major cafes in town as well as retail frozen bagels. The traditional New York-style bagels go out for fun schmears like basil lemon, almond pancake, and poblano scallion, as well as staple ones. There are also bagel sandwiches. Along with this North Burnet location and then the downtown location, find Rosen’s bagels in Wright Bros. Brew & Brew and other places also included on this map. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are typically indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

11101 Burnet Rd Ste A100, Austin, TX 78758
Biderman's Deli

This Jewish-ish deli in Northwest Hills offers nine types of bagels — go for the egg — and six kinds of cream cheese. The corned beef/egg/Swiss cheese sandwich tastes like a breakfast version of a Reuben. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3742 Far West Blvd #101, Austin, TX 78731
Nervous Charlie's Bagels

In North Loop, find this New York-style bagel shop with a fantastic array of bagels, schmears, and fillings. Yes, there is Taylor ham, along with lox, eggs, vegan sausage, pastrami, and so many cream cheeses. Oftentimes there’s a line, so try ordering ahead of time. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

5501 N Lamar Blvd Ste. B101, Austin, TX 78751
Swedish Hill

The Clarksville bakery’s bagel selection includes plain, sesame, and everything bagels, plus lox sandwiches, veggie-packed sandwiches, cream cheeses, butter, and jams. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1120 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
Rockstar Bagels

The name says it all — these bagels are one of the stars of the Austin breakfast scene. Head to Foster Heights counter window to order up the BLT or the Lox & the Works to eat on the curb or bring home to eat in solitude. Don’t skip the rosemary and salt bagel. Takeout orders can be placed online; the bagels are available also at a variety of cafes and shops around town; and there are outdoor dine-in areas.

1900 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702
David Doughie’s

The farmers market stand is all about East Coast-style doughnuts which the co-founders started making at home during the pandemic and then expanded into the Texas Farmers Market in late 2022. The sourdough bagels — everything to rye to poppy to za’atar — are paired with cream cheeses like honey butter, scallion cream cheese, and smoked salmon cream cheese. Preorders can be placed online (though the stand’s on a summer break currently); takeout orders placed in person. The stand operates at the TFM at Lakeline on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Mueller on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Austin, TX

Casper Fermentables

Another newer bagel contender, the Sunset Valley shop is courtesy of the fermented foods farmers stand. The bagels and cream cheese are simple and good, and yes, there’s a pizza bagel option. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

4715 S Lamar Blvd #101A, Sunset Valley, TX 78745
Wholy Bagel

For those who need to satiate their New York-style bagel craving as early as 7 a.m., head to the Oak Hill shop (or its Northwest Hills location) and nab any of the 14 signature bagels, like jalapeno-cheddar, and 14+ cream cheeses (sweet tooths will love chocolate chip). Build your own sandwich for lunch with a slew of different meats, vegetables, and spreads. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in areas.

4404 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop

The far south Austin truck is all about breakfast, which naturally means bagels. The house-made bagel sandwich can come with cream cheese or layered with eggs, cheese, and optional proteins. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

7800 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78745
