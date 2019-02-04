20 Great Post-Running-Trail Restaurants in Austin

Whether you enjoy running, hiking, or biking on through one of Austin’s many trails or parks, the city offers dozens of options where you can pound the pavement (or gravel). And, no matter what time of day you prefer to burn your calories, thankfully the city’s best restaurants also have you covered when you need to eat something post-run. From breakfast tacos at Veracruz All Natural near the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail in the morning to pizza and wine from the combination of Flo’s Wine Bar and Bottle Shop and Allday Pizza in the evening, you can recover easily and deliciously. Just make sure to always hydrate and apply sunscreen liberally, y’all.

For similar needs, Eater gathered the best places to eat and drink near Austin public pools.

This map was originally written by Johanna Gretschel.