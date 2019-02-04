 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

15 Essential Sushi Restaurants in Austin

15 Top Spots for a Big Juicy Steak in Austin

13 Incredible Southeast Asian Food Spots in Austin

More in Austin See more maps
A white plate of pasta.
Pasta from Patrizi’s.
Patrizi’s

20 Great Post-Running-Trail Restaurants in Austin

Replenish those burnt calories with tacos, pizza, beers, and more

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
View as Map
Pasta from Patrizi’s.
| Patrizi’s
by Darcie Duttweiler Updated

Whether you enjoy running, hiking, or biking on through one of Austin’s many trails or parks, the city offers dozens of options where you can pound the pavement (or gravel). And, no matter what time of day you prefer to burn your calories, thankfully the city’s best restaurants also have you covered when you need to eat something post-run. From breakfast tacos at Veracruz All Natural near the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail in the morning to pizza and wine from the combination of Flo’s Wine Bar and Bottle Shop and Allday Pizza in the evening, you can recover easily and deliciously. Just make sure to always hydrate and apply sunscreen liberally, y’all.

For similar needs, Eater gathered the best places to eat and drink near Austin public pools.

This map was originally written by Johanna Gretschel.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Salt Lick

Copy Link

Two perfect activities: actual exercise and then indulging in meat, especially at the Round Rock offshoot of the iconic Hill Country barbecue joint. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Old Settlers Park (3300 East Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock)

3350 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665
(512) 386-1044
(512) 386-1044

H Mart

Copy Link

Whoever first said to never go grocery shopping while hungry has clearly never visited H Mart in the Lakeline area. The food court is rich with all sorts of food options, from Korean corn dogs, kimchi stews, Korean fried chicken, and so much more. There are indoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Brushy Creek Regional Trail (3400 Brushy Creek Road, Cedar Park)

11301 Lakeline Blvd, Austin, TX 78717
(737) 717-6900
(737) 717-6900

Also featured in:

Heaven's Bistro Bakery

Copy Link

There are plenty of ways to break up a run at the 293-acre Walnut Creek Park in north Austin, with miles of paved hiking and cycling trails. Afterwards, stop by this French bakery which offers breakfast pastries, quiches, omelets, and croissant sandwiches, perfect for lunch. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park (12138 North Lamar Boulevard, North Austin)

2205 W Parmer Ln Ste 100, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 351-8044
(512) 351-8044

Also featured in:

County Line on the Lake

Copy Link

Grab some barbecue and a cold margarita at this longtime scenic family-friendly spot near a rambling 54-acre outdoor park with hiking trails and a small creek in far northwest Austin. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: West Bull Creek Greenbelt (7810 Ranch to Market Road 2222, Far Northwest Austin)

6516, 5204 Ranch Rd 2222, Austin, TX 78731
(512) 346-3664
(512) 346-3664

Also featured in:

Patrizi's

Copy Link

Get those carbs in at the Austin Lake Estates restaurant location of the Cherrywood pasta truck. after that shaded two-mile jog. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park (614 North Commons Ford Road, Commons Ford)

1705 Cuernavaca Dr N, Austin, TX 78733
(346) 241-1350
(346) 241-1350

Also featured in:

Jack Allen's Kitchen

Copy Link

Head out west to the two-and-a-half mile out-and-back trail located next to Emma Long Park and then enjoy some good Texas comfort food at the popular Westlake restaurant. Don’t skip the pimento cheese. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Turkey Creek Trail (1401-1711 City Park Road, West Austin)

3600 N Capital of Texas Hwy Building D, Austin, TX 78746
(512) 351-9399
(512) 351-9399

Also featured in:

Allday Pizza

Copy Link

Head to Tarrytown’s only wine bar, Flo’s, to snag some pizza slices and soft serve ice cream after enjoying the short but picturesque trail at Mayfield Park where you can make a game out of spotting peacocks. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Mayfield Park and Nature Preserve (3505 West 35th Street, Tarrytown)

3111 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78703

Also featured in:

Musashino Sushi Dokoro

Copy Link

There are multiple entry and exit points into the city’s oldest trail, which snakes through the renovated Pease Park. But if you’re looking for sushi rolls and nigiri, park on the northern part of the trail to take advantage of the Japanese restaurant in the Heritage neighborhood. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Shoal Creek Trail (2600 North Lamar Boulevard, Old West Austin)

2905 San Gabriel St Suite 200, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 795-8593
(512) 795-8593

Also featured in:

Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches

Copy Link

The best excuse to check out Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches is to make a quick trek to Mueller to jog the Mueller Lake Park and end by the Southwest Greenway. Then hit up the kolache and beer shop, which offers everything you really crave after a tough workout: an eclectic and robust craft beer selection, a full coffee and espresso bar, plus sweet and savory kolaches. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Mueller Lake Park (4550 Mueller Boulevard, Mueller)

3220 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 401-3025
(512) 401-3025

Also featured in:

Pool Burger

Copy Link

The 10-mile urban trail offers plenty of entry and exit points, but plan your run to coincide with burgers, crinkle cut fries, and tiki cocktails from this West Austin burger stand. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at the Mopac Rock (2102 Stephen F. Austin Drive, Clarksville)

2315 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 334-9747
(512) 334-9747

Also featured in:

Fresa's Chicken al Carbon

Copy Link

The nicely shaded Shoal Creek Trail often gets overlooked. Refuel afterward down the street at Fresa’s take-out window; the drive-thru and walk-up spot offers several Mexican-inspired lighter options that settle well after a workout, including whole chicken meals, tacos, and good bowls and salads. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person.

Closest trail: Shoal Creek Greenbelt Trail at Pease District Park (1100 Kingsbury Street, Downtown)

915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 428-5077
(512) 428-5077

Also featured in:

Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

Copy Link

Located just a few blocks off both the Shoal Creek Trail and the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, Better Half boasts coffee, cocktail, and food menus for all needs. Tasty standouts include the seasonal big salad, the brothy beans and greens bowl, and burgers. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Shoal Creek Trail (2100 Stephen F. Austin Drive, Clarksville)

406 Walsh St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 645-0786
(512) 645-0786

Also featured in:

Veracruz All Natural

Copy Link

Beeline to the Line Hotel to enjoy some of the city’s best breakfast tacos at the downtown outpost of Veracruz to carbo load after your run through Lady Bird Lake. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail (Congress Avenue and East Cesar Chavez, downtown)

111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 665-2713
(512) 665-2713

Also featured in:

Fleet Coffee

Copy Link

Refuel from a jog through the Boggy Creek Greenbelt in East Austin with a stop at Fleet Coffee on Webberville Road. The tiny space is intimate and welcoming, with a strong range of coffee options. There are also pastries and tacos. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Boggy Creek Greenbelt (1114 Nile Street, East Austin)

2427 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 212-7174
(512) 212-7174

Also featured in:

Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden

Copy Link

Jog through the Waller Beach at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, where the bike sculpture is, to the Rainey Street restaurant and beer garden, where you can soak up some electrolytes through beers and inventive sausages. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

 

Closest trail: Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Waller Beach (30 East Avenue, Downtown)

79 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 386-1656
(512) 386-1656

Also featured in:

More in Maps

1618 Asian Fusion

Copy Link

On the east side of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, you’ll find a slightly less dense trail with a touch more nature. Post-run, boost your salt intake with Asian fusion fare from the Riverside pan-Asian restaurant, with dishes spanning Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, Singaporean, and Southeast Asian cuisines. In-house pickup and delivery orders can be placed online; there are third-party delivery and pickup orders available (Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub); there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail (1820 South Lakeshore Boulevard, Riverside)

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 462-9999
(512) 462-9999

Also featured in:

Easy Tiger

Copy Link

While the Linc location of the Austin bakery and restaurant mini-chain is perhaps the most lively, the South Lamar locale of the biergarten and bakery in Barton Hills has sweeping views from its second-story patio, which might be best enjoyed after exploring the meandering Barton Creek Greenbelt. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Barton Creek Greenbelt (Barton Skyway and Spyglass Drive, Barton Hills)

3508 S Lamar Blvd #300, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 964-8229
(512) 964-8229

Also featured in:

Cypress Grill

Copy Link

Enjoy Cajun classics (crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, po’boys) at this Oak Hill restaurant after pounding the pavement at what will be the longest trail in Central Texas one day. Currently 13 miles long, running from Zilker Park to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, this trail will eventually be 30 miles long, extending south into Hays County. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are Uber Eats deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Violet Crown Trail (Latta Drive and Brush Country Road, Oak Hill)

4404 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749
(512) 358-7474
(512) 358-7474

Also featured in:

Meanwhile Brewing

Copy Link

For tons of post-run options, head to the McKinney brewery, where you can enjoy modern African American barbecue at Distant Relatives, pizza from Side Eye Pie, sandwiches from Songbird, ice cream from Bésame, and tacos from Pueblo Viejo, along with a plethora of beer – not to mention the kiddos can run wild on the massive playground if they haven’t been tuckered out from hiking at nearby McKinney Falls State Park. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: McKinney Falls State Park (5808 McKinney Falls Parkway, McKinney)

3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin, TX 78744
(512) 308-3659
(512) 308-3659

Also featured in:

Jaipur Palace

Copy Link

For those way-South Austinites who don’t want to fight traffic to enjoy a great trail, the Mary Moore Searight park is a nice two-mile loop off Slaughter Lane. This nearby Indian restaurant in Southpark Meadows offers North Indian dishes, biryanis, tandoori items, rotis and naans, and a ton of vegetarian options. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

 

Closest trail: Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park (907 West Slaughter Lane, Far South Austin)

9900 I-35 Suite P900, Austin, TX 78748
(512) 599-4025
(512) 599-4025

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Salt Lick

3350 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665

Two perfect activities: actual exercise and then indulging in meat, especially at the Round Rock offshoot of the iconic Hill Country barbecue joint. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Old Settlers Park (3300 East Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock)

3350 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665
(512) 386-1044
(512) 386-1044

H Mart

11301 Lakeline Blvd, Austin, TX 78717

Whoever first said to never go grocery shopping while hungry has clearly never visited H Mart in the Lakeline area. The food court is rich with all sorts of food options, from Korean corn dogs, kimchi stews, Korean fried chicken, and so much more. There are indoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Brushy Creek Regional Trail (3400 Brushy Creek Road, Cedar Park)

11301 Lakeline Blvd, Austin, TX 78717
(737) 717-6900
(737) 717-6900

Heaven's Bistro Bakery

2205 W Parmer Ln Ste 100, Austin, TX 78727

There are plenty of ways to break up a run at the 293-acre Walnut Creek Park in north Austin, with miles of paved hiking and cycling trails. Afterwards, stop by this French bakery which offers breakfast pastries, quiches, omelets, and croissant sandwiches, perfect for lunch. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park (12138 North Lamar Boulevard, North Austin)

2205 W Parmer Ln Ste 100, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 351-8044
(512) 351-8044

County Line on the Lake

6516, 5204 Ranch Rd 2222, Austin, TX 78731

Grab some barbecue and a cold margarita at this longtime scenic family-friendly spot near a rambling 54-acre outdoor park with hiking trails and a small creek in far northwest Austin. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: West Bull Creek Greenbelt (7810 Ranch to Market Road 2222, Far Northwest Austin)

6516, 5204 Ranch Rd 2222, Austin, TX 78731
(512) 346-3664
(512) 346-3664

Patrizi's

1705 Cuernavaca Dr N, Austin, TX 78733

Get those carbs in at the Austin Lake Estates restaurant location of the Cherrywood pasta truck. after that shaded two-mile jog. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park (614 North Commons Ford Road, Commons Ford)

1705 Cuernavaca Dr N, Austin, TX 78733
(346) 241-1350
(346) 241-1350

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 N Capital of Texas Hwy Building D, Austin, TX 78746

Head out west to the two-and-a-half mile out-and-back trail located next to Emma Long Park and then enjoy some good Texas comfort food at the popular Westlake restaurant. Don’t skip the pimento cheese. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Turkey Creek Trail (1401-1711 City Park Road, West Austin)

3600 N Capital of Texas Hwy Building D, Austin, TX 78746
(512) 351-9399
(512) 351-9399

Allday Pizza

3111 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78703

Head to Tarrytown’s only wine bar, Flo’s, to snag some pizza slices and soft serve ice cream after enjoying the short but picturesque trail at Mayfield Park where you can make a game out of spotting peacocks. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Mayfield Park and Nature Preserve (3505 West 35th Street, Tarrytown)

3111 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78703

Musashino Sushi Dokoro

2905 San Gabriel St Suite 200, Austin, TX 78705

There are multiple entry and exit points into the city’s oldest trail, which snakes through the renovated Pease Park. But if you’re looking for sushi rolls and nigiri, park on the northern part of the trail to take advantage of the Japanese restaurant in the Heritage neighborhood. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Shoal Creek Trail (2600 North Lamar Boulevard, Old West Austin)

2905 San Gabriel St Suite 200, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 795-8593
(512) 795-8593

Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches

3220 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

The best excuse to check out Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches is to make a quick trek to Mueller to jog the Mueller Lake Park and end by the Southwest Greenway. Then hit up the kolache and beer shop, which offers everything you really crave after a tough workout: an eclectic and robust craft beer selection, a full coffee and espresso bar, plus sweet and savory kolaches. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Mueller Lake Park (4550 Mueller Boulevard, Mueller)

3220 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 401-3025
(512) 401-3025

Pool Burger

2315 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

The 10-mile urban trail offers plenty of entry and exit points, but plan your run to coincide with burgers, crinkle cut fries, and tiki cocktails from this West Austin burger stand. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at the Mopac Rock (2102 Stephen F. Austin Drive, Clarksville)

2315 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 334-9747
(512) 334-9747

Fresa's Chicken al Carbon

915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

The nicely shaded Shoal Creek Trail often gets overlooked. Refuel afterward down the street at Fresa’s take-out window; the drive-thru and walk-up spot offers several Mexican-inspired lighter options that settle well after a workout, including whole chicken meals, tacos, and good bowls and salads. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person.

Closest trail: Shoal Creek Greenbelt Trail at Pease District Park (1100 Kingsbury Street, Downtown)

915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 428-5077
(512) 428-5077

Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

406 Walsh St, Austin, TX 78703

Located just a few blocks off both the Shoal Creek Trail and the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, Better Half boasts coffee, cocktail, and food menus for all needs. Tasty standouts include the seasonal big salad, the brothy beans and greens bowl, and burgers. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Shoal Creek Trail (2100 Stephen F. Austin Drive, Clarksville)

406 Walsh St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 645-0786
(512) 645-0786

Veracruz All Natural

111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701

Beeline to the Line Hotel to enjoy some of the city’s best breakfast tacos at the downtown outpost of Veracruz to carbo load after your run through Lady Bird Lake. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail (Congress Avenue and East Cesar Chavez, downtown)

111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 665-2713
(512) 665-2713

Fleet Coffee

2427 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78702

Refuel from a jog through the Boggy Creek Greenbelt in East Austin with a stop at Fleet Coffee on Webberville Road. The tiny space is intimate and welcoming, with a strong range of coffee options. There are also pastries and tacos. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: Boggy Creek Greenbelt (1114 Nile Street, East Austin)

2427 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 212-7174
(512) 212-7174

Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden

79 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701

Jog through the Waller Beach at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, where the bike sculpture is, to the Rainey Street restaurant and beer garden, where you can soak up some electrolytes through beers and inventive sausages. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

 

Closest trail: Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Waller Beach (30 East Avenue, Downtown)

79 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 386-1656
(512) 386-1656

Related Maps

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741

On the east side of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, you’ll find a slightly less dense trail with a touch more nature. Post-run, boost your salt intake with Asian fusion fare from the Riverside pan-Asian restaurant, with dishes spanning Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, Singaporean, and Southeast Asian cuisines. In-house pickup and delivery orders can be placed online; there are third-party delivery and pickup orders available (Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub); there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail (1820 South Lakeshore Boulevard, Riverside)

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 462-9999
(512) 462-9999

Easy Tiger

3508 S Lamar Blvd #300, Austin, TX 78704

While the Linc location of the Austin bakery and restaurant mini-chain is perhaps the most lively, the South Lamar locale of the biergarten and bakery in Barton Hills has sweeping views from its second-story patio, which might be best enjoyed after exploring the meandering Barton Creek Greenbelt. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Barton Creek Greenbelt (Barton Skyway and Spyglass Drive, Barton Hills)

3508 S Lamar Blvd #300, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 964-8229
(512) 964-8229

Cypress Grill

4404 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749

Enjoy Cajun classics (crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, po’boys) at this Oak Hill restaurant after pounding the pavement at what will be the longest trail in Central Texas one day. Currently 13 miles long, running from Zilker Park to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, this trail will eventually be 30 miles long, extending south into Hays County. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are Uber Eats deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Closest trail: Violet Crown Trail (Latta Drive and Brush Country Road, Oak Hill)

4404 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749
(512) 358-7474
(512) 358-7474

Meanwhile Brewing

3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin, TX 78744

For tons of post-run options, head to the McKinney brewery, where you can enjoy modern African American barbecue at Distant Relatives, pizza from Side Eye Pie, sandwiches from Songbird, ice cream from Bésame, and tacos from Pueblo Viejo, along with a plethora of beer – not to mention the kiddos can run wild on the massive playground if they haven’t been tuckered out from hiking at nearby McKinney Falls State Park. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Closest trail: McKinney Falls State Park (5808 McKinney Falls Parkway, McKinney)

3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin, TX 78744
(512) 308-3659
(512) 308-3659

Jaipur Palace

9900 I-35 Suite P900, Austin, TX 78748

For those way-South Austinites who don’t want to fight traffic to enjoy a great trail, the Mary Moore Searight park is a nice two-mile loop off Slaughter Lane. This nearby Indian restaurant in Southpark Meadows offers North Indian dishes, biryanis, tandoori items, rotis and naans, and a ton of vegetarian options. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

 

Closest trail: Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park (907 West Slaughter Lane, Far South Austin)

9900 I-35 Suite P900, Austin, TX 78748
(512) 599-4025
(512) 599-4025

Related Maps