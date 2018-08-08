 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Find Austin’s Greatest Sandwiches

Austin for Vegans: Where to Find the Best Meat-Free Dishes

Where to Find Fiery Hatch Green Chile Dishes in Austin

Roasted eggplant slice and roasted peppers in a green sauce on a plate on a pink surface.
The grilled vegetables in mole at Chapulín Cantina.
Chapulín Cantina

The 10 Best Austin Restaurant Weeks Deals

Which prix fixe menus offer the most bang for your buck, all to benefit the Central Texas Food Bank

by Erin Russell Updated
View as Map
The grilled vegetables in mole at Chapulín Cantina.
| Chapulín Cantina
by Erin Russell Updated

The annual Austin Restaurant Weeks kicks off later this where participating local restaurants will offer prix fixe brunch, lunch, cocktail, and/or dinner specials. These sales will partially benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. It runs from Thursday, September 1 through Sunday, September 11.

Currently, there are 80 Austin restaurants and bars taking part in the event. Some offer new dishes while others combine popular choices for set menus. Eater combed through all the deals to find the most exciting and best bang-for-your-buck offerings. This includes a steak from butcher shop Salt & Time, three savory courses at Thai restaurant Sway, and Maie Day’s lavish chocolate cake.

Lunches are $20 for two to three courses, whereas dinners are either $40 or $60 for three to four courses. There may also be cocktail specials available for $12 or beer/wine specials. A few restaurants are donating when specific menu items are ordered, like Epicerie donating $1 for each pain au chocolat sold or the Cavalier donating $1 for every purchase of chicken tenders, espresso martinis, or Tito’s mules.

Not all restaurants have finalized the offerings yet (most notably perennial Austin Restaurant Weeks superstar Foreign & Domestic or Italian restaurant Intero) so watch this space for updates. (While the names are very similar, this Austin Restaurant Weeks isn’t related to Austin Restaurant Week, which was last held in 2014.)

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

L'Oca d'Oro

Copy Link

There are meat and vegetarian options for each course at the Mueller Italian restaurant. Choose from mozzarella with zucchini and lamb or butternut squash zeppole, sausage casarecce or lasagna bianca, and peach cannoli or stracciatella gelato for dessert, all for $40.

1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723
(737) 212-1876
(737) 212-1876

Also featured in:

Sway

Copy Link

Looking for an all-savory menu? The Westlake Thai restaurant is offering papaya salad, corn fritters, and chicken pad thai for $40.

3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills, TX 78746
(512) 326-1999
(512) 326-1999

Also featured in:

Fil N' Viet

Copy Link

The Filipino-Vietnamese food truck will reopen after its summer break with a great sampler of its fusion fare — sinigang chicken wings, banh mi, and ube Vietnamese iced coffee — for $20.

Inside Camp East, 2903 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
(281) 798-4334
(281) 798-4334

Also featured in:

Bar Peached

Copy Link

The three-course, $40 meal at Clarksville’s Southern-Asian-ish restaurant includes special menu items: a choice of chicken satay or lemongrass polenta bites; miso carbonara, duck adobo, or Thai shrimp etouffee, and a yuzu egg tart or churro.

1315 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 992-0666
(512) 992-0666

Also featured in:

Salt & Time

Copy Link

A steak at the East Austin butcher shop/restaurant is always a safe bet. The Restaurant Weeks menu includes burrata, steak with smoked and grilled lion’s mane mushrooms, and sweet pork blood ice cream.

1912 E 7th St A, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-1383
(512) 524-1383

Also featured in:

Juniper

Copy Link

Get a shorter version of the regular prix fixe at the Holly Italian restaurant for a discount during Restaurant Weeks. Get an appetizer (puffy potato, stracciatella, beef tartare), salad, entree (cacio e pepe, roast chicken, rib-eye steak, roasted cabbage), and dessert for $60.

2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-9421
(512) 220-9421

Also featured in:

Chapulín Cantina

Copy Link

Interested in the new Oaxacan restaurant that took over Enoteca Vespaio? The $40, three-course Restaurant Weeks menu is a chance to try already-popular menu items at a discount. Choose from appetizer options like memelas or yellowfin tuna tostada; entrees like milanesa de pollo or roasted vegetables in mole amarillo; and chocolate cake or mango flan.

1610 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 441-7672
(512) 441-7672

Patika

Copy Link

The best brunch option comes from joyful South Lamar coffee shop Patika: coffee or tea; a scone, potatoes, or doughnut holes; and a breakfast sandwich, veggie sandwich, or chilaquiles for $20.

2159 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Also featured in:

Maie Day

Copy Link

This new South Austin hotel restaurant collaboration between MaieB Hospitality (Olamaie) and New Waterloo (South Congress Hotel) offers a straightforward menu for carnivores: a caesar salad, chicken fried steak, and chocolate cake for $60. The chocolate cake is usually $18 on its own, so this is arguably a deal.

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 942-0823
(512) 942-0823

Also featured in:

Show Me Pizza

Copy Link

Get two salads, two Neapolitan pizzas, and two desserts from the South First pizza restaurant for $40.

2809 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 551-2657
(512) 551-2657

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

L'Oca d'Oro

1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723

There are meat and vegetarian options for each course at the Mueller Italian restaurant. Choose from mozzarella with zucchini and lamb or butternut squash zeppole, sausage casarecce or lasagna bianca, and peach cannoli or stracciatella gelato for dessert, all for $40.

1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723
(737) 212-1876
(737) 212-1876

Sway

3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Looking for an all-savory menu? The Westlake Thai restaurant is offering papaya salad, corn fritters, and chicken pad thai for $40.

3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills, TX 78746
(512) 326-1999
(512) 326-1999

Fil N' Viet

Inside Camp East, 2903 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702

The Filipino-Vietnamese food truck will reopen after its summer break with a great sampler of its fusion fare — sinigang chicken wings, banh mi, and ube Vietnamese iced coffee — for $20.

Inside Camp East, 2903 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
(281) 798-4334
(281) 798-4334

Bar Peached

1315 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703

The three-course, $40 meal at Clarksville’s Southern-Asian-ish restaurant includes special menu items: a choice of chicken satay or lemongrass polenta bites; miso carbonara, duck adobo, or Thai shrimp etouffee, and a yuzu egg tart or churro.

1315 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 992-0666
(512) 992-0666

Salt & Time

1912 E 7th St A, Austin, TX 78702

A steak at the East Austin butcher shop/restaurant is always a safe bet. The Restaurant Weeks menu includes burrata, steak with smoked and grilled lion’s mane mushrooms, and sweet pork blood ice cream.

1912 E 7th St A, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-1383
(512) 524-1383

Juniper

2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304, Austin, TX 78702

Get a shorter version of the regular prix fixe at the Holly Italian restaurant for a discount during Restaurant Weeks. Get an appetizer (puffy potato, stracciatella, beef tartare), salad, entree (cacio e pepe, roast chicken, rib-eye steak, roasted cabbage), and dessert for $60.

2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-9421
(512) 220-9421

Chapulín Cantina

1610 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Interested in the new Oaxacan restaurant that took over Enoteca Vespaio? The $40, three-course Restaurant Weeks menu is a chance to try already-popular menu items at a discount. Choose from appetizer options like memelas or yellowfin tuna tostada; entrees like milanesa de pollo or roasted vegetables in mole amarillo; and chocolate cake or mango flan.

1610 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 441-7672
(512) 441-7672

Patika

2159 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

The best brunch option comes from joyful South Lamar coffee shop Patika: coffee or tea; a scone, potatoes, or doughnut holes; and a breakfast sandwich, veggie sandwich, or chilaquiles for $20.

2159 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Maie Day

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

This new South Austin hotel restaurant collaboration between MaieB Hospitality (Olamaie) and New Waterloo (South Congress Hotel) offers a straightforward menu for carnivores: a caesar salad, chicken fried steak, and chocolate cake for $60. The chocolate cake is usually $18 on its own, so this is arguably a deal.

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 942-0823
(512) 942-0823

Show Me Pizza

2809 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704

Get two salads, two Neapolitan pizzas, and two desserts from the South First pizza restaurant for $40.

2809 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 551-2657
(512) 551-2657

Related Maps