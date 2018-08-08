The 10 Best Austin Restaurant Weeks Deals

Which prix fixe menus offer the most bang for your buck, all to benefit the Central Texas Food Bank

The annual Austin Restaurant Weeks kicks off later this where participating local restaurants will offer prix fixe brunch, lunch, cocktail, and/or dinner specials. These sales will partially benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. It runs from Thursday, September 1 through Sunday, September 11.

Currently, there are 80 Austin restaurants and bars taking part in the event. Some offer new dishes while others combine popular choices for set menus. Eater combed through all the deals to find the most exciting and best bang-for-your-buck offerings. This includes a steak from butcher shop Salt & Time, three savory courses at Thai restaurant Sway, and Maie Day’s lavish chocolate cake.

Lunches are $20 for two to three courses, whereas dinners are either $40 or $60 for three to four courses. There may also be cocktail specials available for $12 or beer/wine specials. A few restaurants are donating when specific menu items are ordered, like Epicerie donating $1 for each pain au chocolat sold or the Cavalier donating $1 for every purchase of chicken tenders, espresso martinis, or Tito’s mules.

Not all restaurants have finalized the offerings yet (most notably perennial Austin Restaurant Weeks superstar Foreign & Domestic or Italian restaurant Intero) so watch this space for updates. (While the names are very similar, this Austin Restaurant Weeks isn’t related to Austin Restaurant Week, which was last held in 2014.)

