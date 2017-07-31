 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A white plate of round tortellini noodles, green leaves, and a light brown sauce.
Rabbit confit tortellini from Vespaio.
Vespaio/Facebook

36 Stellar Options for Monday Night Dining

Start the week right with a good meal

by Polly Anna Rocha Updated
Rabbit confit tortellini from Vespaio.
| Vespaio/Facebook
by Polly Anna Rocha Updated

Mondays are always hard: it’s the first day of the week, which means work, all sorts of responsibilities, and a never-ending to-do list. It’s also another one of those days where many Austin restaurants tend to close for a break. To help out, Eater Austin made this guide for easy planning for the first weekday evening meal of the week.

Here are the city’s best bets for Monday night dining with a generous variety of options from Serbian stew at Balkan Cafe & Grill to southern fried chicken at Colleen’s Kitchen to small bites and drinks at Kemuri Tatsu-Ya. The day doesn’t have to be so bad when there’s a good meal to look forward to.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Balkan Cafe & Grill

11800 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(737) 703-5990
(737) 703-5990
The Serbian-owned cafe and grill serves up Balkan dishes, like beef stew and cevapi till 10 p.m. Balkan Cafe & Grill is open for indoor dine-in service.

2. Usta Kababgy

9717 N Lamar Blvd Unit C2
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 465-2720
(512) 465-2720
Halal barbecue, flatbreads, and shwarma are on the menu at Usta Kababgy. The restaurant is open till 10 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

3. Bartlett's Restaurant

2408 W Anderson Ln
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 451-7333
(512) 451-7333
Enjoy classic American food, like burgers and steaks, in an atmosphere a step above casual. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and patio dine-in service.

4. Hat Creek Burger Co.

5400 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX
(512) 732-2025
(512) 732-2025
The family-friendly mini-chain offers up dinners full of burgers, fries, beer, and milkshakes until 9 p.m. There are six Austin-area locations all together. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

5. Fonda San Miguel

2330 W N Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 459-4121
(512) 459-4121
The renowned Mexican restaurant has its hacienda brunch on hold at the moment, but half-price appetizers like quesadillas and tostada compuestas and dollar-off drinks are still offered during Monday night happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The dining room is open till 9:30 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

6. Habesha Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar

6019 N Interstate Hwy 35
Austin, TX 78723
(512) 358-6839
(512) 358-6839
Dig into a helping of Ethiopian foods like kitfo or azifa served over spongy injera bread. Habesha is open till 10 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

7. Pinthouse Pizza

4729 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX
(512) 436-9605
(512) 436-9605
The winning combo of craft beer and handmade pizza can be found at Pinthouse Pizza until 11 p.m. Monday evenings. Be sure to ask for the rotating pie of the month, too. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

8. Honest Mary's

4800 Burnet Rd C300
Austin, TX 78756
(737) 300-6446
(737) 300-6446
This fast casual fresh focused restaurant has two locations, which are both open till 9 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

9. DrinkWell

207 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 614-6683
(512) 614-6683
Specialty cocktails and small to large bites are on the menu at this swanky gastropub, open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

10. Komé

4917 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX
(512) 712-5700
(512) 712-5700
Sushi is always a good idea, especially when Kome’s rolls can satisfy single diners or groups. The Japanese restaurant is open for curbside service until 8:30 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online.

11. Hopfields

3110 Guadalupe St #400
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 537-0467
(512) 537-0467
Stop by Hopfields for craft beer and French cuisine, with dishes like ratatouille, escargot dumplings, and steak frites. The kitchen is open till 10:30, and the bar is open till midnight. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

12. Colleen's Kitchen

1911 Aldrich St STE 100
Austin, TX 78723
(512) 580-2413
(512) 580-2413
This upscale southern restaurant features classics like fried chicken, cornmeal crusted catfish, and shrimp and grits. Colleen’s Kitchen is open till 9 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

13. The Beer Plant

3110 Windsor Rd
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 524-1800
(512) 524-1800
The vegan gastropub, seated in the Tarrytown neighborhood, is open till 9 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

14. Cherrywood Coffeehouse

512-538-1991
512-538-1991
For casual atmosphere, head to Cherrywood Coffeehouse. Open until midnight daily, its menu includes an array of options from tacos and sandwiches to salads and burgers. The coffeehouse boasts an impressive list of beers, too. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open till 11 p.m. for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

15. Patrizi's

2307 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 522-4834
(512) 522-4834
Parked outside the Vortex Theater, the food truck serves up Italian eats till 9:30 p.m. or earlier if supplies run out. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for outdoor dine-in service.

16. Jeffrey's

1204 W Lynn St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5584
(512) 477-5584
Risotto, caviar, and venison medallions are highlights of the fine dining menu at Jeffrey’s, which is open till 11 p.m. Reservations can be made online. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

17. Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-5107
(512) 474-5107
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum offers traditional Chinese fare and a limited dim sum menu till 10 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

18. Fixe Southern House

500 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 888-9133
(512) 888-9133
Find southern comforts like pulled pork and biscuits and gravy at Fixe Southern House. In-door dinner service begins serving at 5 p.m., and reservations can be made online, as well as to-go orders.

19. Péché

208 W 4th St
Austin, TX
(512) 495-9669
(512) 495-9669
Enjoy happy hour prices on French comfort food and cocktails all night long at this downtown restaurant, which is open till 10:30 p.m. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

20. Swift's Attic

Swift Building, 315 Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 482-8842
(512) 482-8842
Modern American restaurant Swift’s Attic serves its shareable small plates till 10 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

21. Fukumoto

514 Medina St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 770-6880
(512) 770-6880
The Japanese restaurant’s menu has an abundance of options when it comes to yakitori, skewered bites grilled over charcoal. It also serves an array of sushi, sashimi, and classic Japanese comfort food till 9 p.m. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

22. Buenos Aires Café

1201 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 382-1189
(512) 382-1189
The East Sixth Street restaurant is whipping up Argentinian cuisine like milanesa and churrasco till 9 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

23. Fareground Austin

111 Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 465-2107
(512) 465-2107
This downtown food hall is open till 9 p.m., with plenty of dining options to choose from, including Little Wu, Taco Pegaso, and TLV. Orders can be placed online. Fareground is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

24. Salt & Time Butcher Shop and Restaurant

1912 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-1383
(512) 524-1383
The full service butcher shop and restaurant is dedicated to serving up its wide assortment of meats all week long. The shop closes at 8p.m., while the restaurant stays open till 10 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

25. Gourmands Neighborhood Pub

2316 Webberville Rd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 610-2031
(512) 610-2031
There’s pub fare and beer aplenty at Gourmands, which keeps its kitchen open till 10 p.m. and the bar open till 11 p.m. Choose from a host of sandwich options or keep it on the lighter side with chips and queso. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

26. Suerte

1800 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 953-0092
(512) 953-0092
Suerte offers a creative menu of contemporary Mexican food, with standout items like goat barbacoa and wagyu brisket tacos. The restaurant is open till 10 p.m. for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

27. Soto

1100 S Lamar Blvd Ste 2115
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 531-9142
(512) 531-9142
Enjoy sushi and cocktails at Soto, a Japanese restaurant seated near downtown on South Lamar. Soto is open till 10 p.m., with happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

28. Juniper

2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-9421
(512) 220-9421
The East Austin restaurant specializes in Northern Italian cuisine and features an extensive drink menu. It’s open till 10 p.m. for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

29. Odd Duck

1201 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX
(512) 433-6521
(512) 433-6521
Dinner is served from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday evenings at the popular South Lamar restaurant, with food and drink specials until 6:00 p.m.  The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

30. Kemuri Tatsu-Ya

2713 E 2nd St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 803-2224
(512) 803-2224
The izakaya-style bar offers small bites, skewers, and lots of boozy beverages till 10 p.m. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

31. Justine's

4710 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 385-2900
(512) 385-2900
The tucked away French restaurant is serving up snails and steaks till 11 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

32. Vespaio Restaurant

1610 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 441-6100
(512) 441-6100
The SoCo Italian restaurant does all of its own butchering and use every part of the animal. Vespaio is open till 10 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

33. Bouldin Creek Café

1900 S 1st St
Austin, TX
(512) 416-1601
(512) 416-1601
Bouldin Creek Café serves up vegetarian and vegan comfort food until 10 p.m. daily. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

34. Cruzteca Mexican Kitchen

5207 Brodie Ln #125
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 291-7726
(512) 291-7726
The Tex-Mex restaurant, located in Sunset Valley, offers enchiladas, tacos, and tortas. Cruzteca is open till 9 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

35. Sichuan River

4534 West Gate Blvd
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 892-6699
(512) 892-6699
Like its name suggests, this Chinese restaurant serves up loads of Sichun-style dishes. It is open till 9:30 p.m. To-go orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

36. The Little Darlin'

6507 Circle S Rd
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 814-0999
(512) 814-0999
The South Austin country-leaning restaurant and bar is open till 2 a.m. daily for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

