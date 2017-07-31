36 Stellar Options for Monday Night Dining

Mondays are always hard: it’s the first day of the week, which means work, all sorts of responsibilities, and a never-ending to-do list. It’s also another one of those days where many Austin restaurants tend to close for a break. To help out, Eater Austin made this guide for easy planning for the first weekday evening meal of the week.

Here are the city’s best bets for Monday night dining with a generous variety of options from Serbian stew at Balkan Cafe & Grill to southern fried chicken at Colleen’s Kitchen to small bites and drinks at Kemuri Tatsu-Ya. The day doesn’t have to be so bad when there’s a good meal to look forward to.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.