Skee-Ball lanes.
Skee-Ball at Full Circle.
Brewskee-Ball

18 Austin Bars With More to Do Than Just Drink

Where to drink in Austin while playing arcade games, indoor putt-putt, and more

by Darcie Duttweiler
Skee-Ball at Full Circle.
| Brewskee-Ball
by Darcie Duttweiler

If just plain old drinking has lost its luster or you’re looking to keep entertained while drinking, seek out Austin’s best bars with games and activities. Kick it up a notch or two with fun entertainment like ax throwing, pickleball, mini-golf, beach volleyball, SkeeBall, old-school arcade games, and so much more.

In Austin, this means beers and beach volleyball at longtime spot Aussie’s, mentally dominating friends at board games at Emerald Tavern, video games over at Valhalla Esports Lounge, Skee-Ball at Full Circle, and much more.

For like bars with activities, check out Eater’s picks for the best karaoke bars and pickleball destinations.

Topgolf

Sip on cocktails, beer, or wine while driving balls into a massive driving range at the Domain location of the chain golf restaurant.

2700 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 222-5950
(512) 222-5950

The Dirdie Birdie

Another golfing experience up in the Domain, the newer indoor mini-golf course and bar features 12 holes with Austin aesthetics while offering cocktails and New American snacks and larger dishes, like braised short ribs.

10910 Domain Dr Suite 120, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 906-0115
(512) 906-0115

Emerald Tavern Games and Cafe

Austin’s original board game cafe in Wooten offers beer, coffee, and plenty of fun within a space taking its cues from the English Tudor aesthetic. Rent a game for $5 from its expansive game library or purchase a day pass for $10. 

9012 Research Blvd #1, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 994-4649
(512) 994-4649

The Original Pinballz Arcade

While technically not a bar, you can BYOB at the original location of the arcade in Wooten while playing hundreds of classic arcade games, pinball machines, modern games, Skee-Ball, and so much more. Single beer cans or single-serving wine bottles are permitted.

8940 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 420-8458
(512) 420-8458

The Common Interest

Hit the main stage at the North Shoal Creek karaoke bar, and belt out your favorite tunes seven days a week while enjoying well drinks, Jell-O shots, and beers, alongside a general food menu including all sorts of fries, burgers, tacos, nachos, and more. Private rooms are also available for rent.

8440 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 453-6796
(512) 453-6796

Vigilante Gastropub & Games

Reserve a gaming table for $5 per person to get unlimited access to the Crestview gaming restaurant and bar’s epic library of modern games. Each table is built especially with board game-playing in mind, even with a server button to order pub fare, cocktails, beers, and wines without interrupting the game flow. 

7010 Easy Wind Dr #150, Austin, TX 78752
(512) 538-1516
(512) 538-1516

Full Circle Bar

The Central East Austin bar is home to the city’s official Brewskee-Ball league. And experts and amateurs can still take advantage of the five Skee-Ball lanes while enjoying beers and pizza. There’s cornhole out back too.

1810 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 814-0211
(512) 814-0211

Valhalla Esports Lounge

Forget football or UFC. Root on your friends during epic games of Super Smash Bros., Mortal Kombat, World of Warcraft, and other video/online/roleplaying games, along with a robust cocktail meny with fun drinks and frozens (like the Sonic Fuel) and food like chicken wings, burgers, and Doritos mozzarella sticks.

710 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 465-2081
(512) 465-2081

Parlor & Yard

Head to West Sixth for yard games, cornhole, ping-pong, and more on the patio at this throwback sports bar with cocktails and beers, as well as indoor arcade games. Plus there are pizza and chicken wings from Brooklyn Pie Co.

601 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 524-0466
(512) 524-0466

Upstairs at Caroline

Take in the downtown views at the hotel alfresco bar and restaurant while tossing around bean bags for a game of cornhole, or best your friends at a giant Jenga or foosball. There are cocktails, beers, and a New American food menu.

621 Congress Ave. Suite 201, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 982-6766
(512) 982-6766

Punch Bowl Social Austin

What isn’t there to do at the downtown and Domain locations of the entertainment restaurant and bar chain? For starters, there are vintage video games, bowling, and karaoke at both addresses. The Domain spot also has life-size Scrabble, while the downtown one offers ping-pong and darts. Both offer loads of cocktails, snacks, and American-ish dishes.

522 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701
(512) 549-8937
(512) 549-8937

Smash ATX

Formerly the Austin location of ping-pong bar Spin, the new downtown establishment is similarly pegged, with local brews and comfort foods while friendly games of table tennis.

213 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78701
(737) 263-0555
(737) 263-0555

Electric Shuffle Austin

This high-tech London shuffleboard bar is more advanced than the typical dive bar version with fancy scoring computers, in-real-time video recaps, and other interactive elements. Reserve a table for up to 20 people for $10/hour per person. A full cocktail and shareable snacks menus are available.

91 Red River St STE 102, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 894-8779
(512) 894-8779

Aussie's

Open since 1989, the Bouldin Creek sports bar is perfect for those serious about sand volleyball. Prefer not to reenact Top Gun? Grab a beer and burger while watching along the sidelines.

306 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 480-0952
(512) 480-0952

Cidercade Austin

Cider, arcades, and pizza collide at the East Riverside location of the Texas mini-chain. Pay $10 for unlimited gameplay on more than 150 games while enjoying its house ciders, pizza, wings, and more.

600 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 963-4701
(512) 963-4701

Bouldin Acres

Partake in one of the fastest-growing sports at this Bouldin Creek mostly alfresco bar and restaurant — that’d be pickleball — or play a game of cornhole. There’s barbecue courtesy of the on-site truck CM Smokehouse, alongside cocktails, frozens, and wines.

2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 536-0132
(512) 536-0132

Armadillo Den

This giant far south Austin outdoor bar provides ax throwing from Celtic Axe to round out drinks and food from its four on-site trucks, including LeRoy & Lewis’s loaded fry ne.

10106 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748
(512) 993-2998
(512) 993-2998

Moontower Saloon

With 11 acres of space, there’s plenty of room to roam in addition to the Moontower’s three professional-grade sand volleyball courts, plus lots of sandwiches, nachos, quesadillas, and drinks.

10212 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748
(512) 712-5661
(512) 712-5661

Related Maps