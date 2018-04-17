11 Versatile All-Day Restaurants and Cafes in Austin

Where to hang out, get work done, and eat well with food, drinks, and coffee

All-day dining — where restaurants and bars are open, well, all day long with food, drinks, and most importantly, space for people to hang out or get work done — is a big part of Austin. There are so many great all-day restaurants and cafes in the city, so Eater put together this map guiding you to the best of the best of these. There are the excellent easygoing vibes of Better Half, the brewery-that-is-more-than-just-beer Meanwhile Brewing, and the higher-end atmosphere of June’s.

This article was originally written by Sommer Brugal.