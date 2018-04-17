 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An outdoor cafe patio at night.
Radio Coffee.
Radio Coffee

11 Versatile All-Day Restaurants and Cafes in Austin

Where to hang out, get work done, and eat well with food, drinks, and coffee

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
Radio Coffee.
| Radio Coffee
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

All-day dining — where restaurants and bars are open, well, all day long with food, drinks, and most importantly, space for people to hang out or get work done — is a big part of Austin. There are so many great all-day restaurants and cafes in the city, so Eater put together this map guiding you to the best of the best of these. There are the excellent easygoing vibes of Better Half, the brewery-that-is-more-than-just-beer Meanwhile Brewing, and the higher-end atmosphere of June’s.

For similar dining wants, check out Eater Austin’s picks for coffee shops, essential breakfast, lunch destinations, brunch spots, happy hour places, Wi-Fi cafes, and beer gardens.

This article was originally written by Sommer Brugal.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Kick Butt Coffee

The Highland coffee shop-bar-venue works as a day-into-early-evening-long space. There’s coffee and food (in the form of snacks, pizza, tacos, sandwiches, and quesadillas), as well as Wi-Fi and nighttime events like concerts and open mics. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

5775 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
(512) 454-5425

Cherrywood Coffeehouse

The Cherrywood cafe is one of those quintessential all-day hubs. The casual, comfortable space offers coffee, Wi-Fi, a hefty food menu (everything from day-long breakfast to burgers to salads), smoothies, and beers. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1400 E 38th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 538-1991

Progress Coffee + Beer

The lauded Austin coffee roastery came back with a new physical location in the Cherrywood neighborhood, with all sorts of facets. Naturally, there’s coffee, cocktails, beers, and on-site food truck Pueblo Viejo, and yes, there’s Wi-Fi. The space even houses a speakeasy-ish-styled bar truck that turns the cafe space into a nightclub in the evenings. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3421 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 621-8236

Sour Duck Market

The all-day restaurant from the Odd Duck/Barley Swine team in the Blackland neighborhood focuses on the same seasonal, local food approach with creative results that it’s known for. This means all sorts of fun meals in a casual, counter-service setting, with pastries and breads, sandwiches (including a stellar burger), loads of drinks, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-5776

Better Half

For the Clarksville and West Austin neighborhoods, the American-ish cafe is the spot for all-day activities. The food menu spans from sweet to savory and light bites to hearty meals with a shift from daytime and evening offerings. Be sure to order the cauliflower tater tots. This is all alongside expertly made coffee and cocktails. There are plentiful areas to gather, from the indoor booths to multiple outdoor areas. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

406 Walsh St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 645-0786
A raised-edge plate with grains, broth, and a fried egg.
The greens and grain bowl from Better Half
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Sawyer & Co

The Govalle diner’s whole ethos is New Orleans with Texas flares for day-long service. There are dishes like the Cajun egg scrambles, seafood po’ boys, gumbo, and crawfish etouffée. There are brunch cocktails, beers, and coffee too. For other needs, there are various indoor and outdoor seating arrangements as well as Wi-Fi. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4827 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 531-9033

Bouldin Creek Cafe

This Bouldin Creek restaurant is a favorite for a reason, serving up vegan and vegetarian fare to satisfy any craving all day long, such as egg- or tofu-based omelets, jackfruit curry bowls, and house-made cauliflower queso. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-1601

June's

The Bouldin Creek wine restaurant is a nicer destination for all-day dining with elegant furnishings. There’s a bistro menu with European-ish leanings, such as French onion soups, croque-madames, and a smoked salmon-based nicoise salad. That accompanies a well-curated wine list, plus cocktails, beers, ciders, and coffees. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1722 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-1722
A table with a plate of salad and a plate of crudo with a glass of beer.
Food at June’s.
June’s

Radio Coffee & Beer

The South Lamar cafe and bar with a second location out in McKinney neighborhood is one of those ideal all-day hubs. You’ve got coffee, beers, cocktails, loads of indoor and outdoor space, Wi-Fi, and food courtesy of fantastic food trucks like Veracruz All Natural and Thai spot Dee Dee. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

4204 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 394-7844

Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

This sprawling Dawson cafe and bar with a second location in East Austin is a homey spot for all-day dining and hanging. There’s an array of coffee (with options to booze it up), cocktails, beers, and wines, and then there are food trucks such as the acclaimed barbecue-sling LeRoy & Lewis. Elsewhere, there are sustainable pretty features like ponds and chickens, plus Wi-Fi. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

121 Pickle Rd (S Congress Ave), Austin, TX 78704
(512) 481-0694

Meanwhile Brewing

The McKinney brewery is more than just a beer production facility. Yes, there are its excellent beers on tap, as well as really great coffee, amazing food trucks like barbecue spot Distant Relatives, so many various seating areas from the indoor booths to the picnic tables outside, and so much more. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin, TX 78744
(512) 308-3659

