Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Austin to Avoid SXSW Madness

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Austin to Avoid SXSW Madness

In March, South by Southwest (SXSW) will consume the city, to the adoration or irritation of Austin residents. What everyone can agree on is that dining out anywhere near the downtown epicenter is basically impossible. Here is Eater’s updated guide with restaurant suggestions outside of the city’s crowded, very-branded centers (downtown, east side, Rainey, South Lamar, South Congress), offering great meals without the hassle.

If you’ve got friends in town for the conference asking you “Where should I eat now?” direct them to Eater’s SXSW guides for more dining and drinking ideas.

For other dining suggestions, look to the Eater Austin 38 essential restaurants and the heatmap.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.