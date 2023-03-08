Drinking is as necessary as eating during South by Southwest (SXSW) craziness, and no Austinite wants to walk into a bar full of badge-wearing people shilling their start-up, film, or band when all you want is to throw back a familiar cocktail or beer and pretend nothing out of the ordinary is happening. Get away from all of that noise and drink up with Eater’s updated guide to the best bars not participating in the festival.

Find sweet relief (and an extensive beer list) at Black Star Co-op Pub & Brewery in Crestview, opt to stay south at patio haven the Little Darlin’, or embrace the casual and familiar vibes of Nickel City. From dives to pubs to wine bars, there’s something for everyone.

