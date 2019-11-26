 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Miracle on Fifth Street’s main bar
Miracle on Fifth Street in 2018
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

All the Holiday Pop-Up Bars to Know This Year in Austin

Where to find festive cocktails and cheer

by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury Updated
Miracle on Fifth Street in 2018
| Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin
by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury Updated

Though Austin holidays are typically less snow-topped and muggier than other cities, there are still plenty of places to order spiked eggnog and hot toddies. In recent years, Christmas celebrations around the city have gotten more elaborate with pop-ups and specials galore.

Eater put together this handy map of the best bars and restaurants embracing the holiday spirit in their spaces through pop-ups. This year still includes the kitschy national pop-up bar Miracle at downtown cocktail bar the Eleanor (sibling to the essential the Roosevelt Room) and its tiki offshoot Sippin’ Santa at east side favorite Nickel City. Of course, the season is not complete without a visit to the original Austin Christmas bar, Lala’s, which has had colored lights up since 1972.

Keep an eye out for updated holiday guides — holiday dine-in meals, holiday takeout meals, holiday dessert preorders, and tamales — to be updated later this month.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each bar is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the bar themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Lala's Little Nugget

2207 Justin Ln
Austin, TX 78757
It’s always Christmas at this Crestview dive bar, which has holiday decorations up all year. The holiday season is a perfect time to revisit Lala’s for a Santa’s Irish Coffee.

2. Nickel City

1133 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
The favorite Central East Austin bar will transform again for the holidays into Sippin’ Santa, a tiki spinoff of Miracle, for the fourth time.

The Sippin’ Santa cocktail at Nickel City
The Sippin’ Santa cocktail at Nickel City
Nickel City/Facebook

3. The Eleanor

307 W 5th St Unit A
Austin, TX 78701
Pop-up bar Miracle on 5th Street returned to the Eleanor for the fourth year, bringing kitschy decor and festive cocktails next door to sibling spot Roosevelt Room. Look for drinks like the mulled wine drink and the Christmapolitan. It opens on Friday, November 19, and runs through Tuesday, December 28. Takeout drinks will also be available.

4. The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Rd suite a
Austin, TX 78702
The East Austin bar is hosting a Nostalgic Noel pop-up with drinks like Rocko’s Modern Coffee (with coffee, whiskey, and peppermint oat milk) and Dexter’s Laboratory (tequila, pineapple, honey, and fire bitters). The menu — which guests can peruse via Viewfinder toys — is available from Wednesday, December 1 through Friday, December 31.

5. Kitty Cohen's

2211 Webberville Rd #3548
Austin, TX 78702
The Webberville bar will host its annual Hanukkah pop-up (this year’s theme is “Get Lit”) from Sunday, November 28 through Thursday, December 30. Drink specials include an Oy Fashioned and Latke Punch, made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit Shalom Austin.

three drinks (blue, brown, and teal) behind dreidels
Drinks from Kitty Cohen’s
Kitty Cohen’s/Official

6. Gibson Street Bar

1109 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Gibson Wonderland will pop up for the month of December, with winter cocktails and festive decorations.

Related Maps