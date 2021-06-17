 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A soccer game.
Austin FC player Sebastián Driussi in a game against FC Dallas in October 2022.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Best Bars and Restaurants for Watching Austin FC Games

Cheer on the city’s official soccer team with food and drinks

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
Austin FC player Sebastián Driussi in a game against FC Dallas in October 2022.
| Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

Soccer season is here, and thankfully, Austin got its very first major league sports team with the Austin FC team. Fans will want to watch the games and cheer on the local team with like-minded people while getting out of their homes and indulging in food and drink specials.

Here are the best Austin bars, breweries, and restaurants screening Austin FC soccer games, with some offering food and drink specials. The first game of the season takes place on Saturday, February 24 at the stadium against St. Louis. The team’s supporters group Austin Anthem also hosts regular watch parties at varying bars.

There’s also the full Q2 Stadium guide for those attending home games, as well as the best breweries and restaurants around the stadium.

The Pitch

The Parmer North space was built with the Austin FC in mind — the team’s training facility is right there. So naturally, the park-restaurants-etc.-spot will screen the games with like-minded folks. There are outdoor areas plus bars and restaurants serving up cocktails, beers, barbecue, tacos, Vietnamese rotisserie chicken, burgers, and much more.

13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 291-3159
(512) 291-3159

Circle Brewing Company

The North Burnet brewery, stadium neighbor, and Austin Anthem host is screening the game with drinks, tacos, and dishes from Who’s Your Smash Daddy (chili dogs, queso fries, etc.).

2340 W Braker Ln Ste B, Austin, TX 78758

Hopsquad Brewing Co

The North Burnet brewery and Q2 neighbor is airing all Austin FC games.

2307 Kramer Ln, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 351-9654
(512) 351-9654

Celis Brewery

Another stadium brewery neighbor in the North Austin neighborhood and Austin Anthem host, Celis’s regular Austin FC watch parties tend to involve food specials from on-site trucks Con Todo and Backdraft Pizzeria, green beer, green apple alcoholic slushies.

10001 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 524-2377
(512) 524-2377

The Bon Aire

The sports bar will screen the first game of the season with loads of drink specials (mimosas, Jell-O shots, big margaritas).

9070 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 284-7038
(512) 284-7038

Jester King

The Hill Country brewery will air the games within its Poke Bar with two screens accompanied with green-ish cocktails and food specials (this weekend’s the mint gimlet and the Verde burger).

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin, TX 78736

Independence Brewing Co.

The McKinney brewery will screen every game of the season with two-dollar Native Texan beers available.

3913 Todd Ln #607, Austin, TX 78744
(512) 707-0099
(512) 707-0099

