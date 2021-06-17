Share All sharing options for: The Best Bars and Restaurants for Watching Austin FC Games

Soccer season is here, and thankfully, Austin got its very first major league sports team with the Austin FC team. Fans will want to watch the games and cheer on the local team with like-minded people while getting out of their homes and indulging in food and drink specials.

Here are the best Austin bars, breweries, and restaurants screening Austin FC soccer games, with some offering food and drink specials. The first game of the season takes place on Saturday, February 24 at the stadium against St. Louis. The team’s supporters group Austin Anthem also hosts regular watch parties at varying bars.

There’s also the full Q2 Stadium guide for those attending home games, as well as the best breweries and restaurants around the stadium.