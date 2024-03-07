 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat and Drink Around the Austin Convention Center

Great and convenient restaurants and bars near the city’s event epicenter in downtown Austin

by Nadia Chaudhury
by Nadia Chaudhury

The area surrounding the Austin Convention Center isn’t typically thought to be one of the city’s premier food and drink destinations. But in fact, the area, that welcomes guests from all over the world for major events like South by Southwest (SXSW) and so many trade shows and expos, is home to a number of restaurants and bars worth a visit.

Here’s Eater’s guide to the best eating and drinking options around the Austin Convention Center. This map has everything covered, including barbecue, cocktails, burgers, juices, fine-dining, very casual, and everything in between.

Neighborhood-wise, there’s Eater’s guides to downtown, Rainey Street, and Red River Street. And then for more Austin dining and drinking, there’s Eater’s complete guide to dining and drinking in the city, as well as Austin’s essential restaurants, hot new restaurants, essential bars, hot new cocktail bars, and the best happy hour deals.

This article was originally written by Sommer Brugal.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Backspace

The tiny Neapolitan pizzeria is the place for dinnertime pizza, cheese boards, and meatballs. During happy hour, enjoy half-priced beers and wine by the glass, and antipasti. Reservations can be made online; takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

507 San Jacinto Blvd (btwn 5th & 6th St.), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 474-9899
(512) 474-9899

For daytime casual and/or quick-and-easy meals, head straight to this Thompson Austin hotel restaurant from Savannah chef Mashama Bailey. Find fried chicken meals on Sundays; loads of breakfast dishes with eggs, meats, and even sides of cheese grits; all sorts of sandwiches, salads, and larger entrees (fried fish and grits, turkey clubs); plus coffee, beers, wines, and cocktails. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

501 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701

Sneak away to this dimly lit dive bar for giant burgers, easy beers, and cocktails. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

517 E 6th St (bt Red River & Neches Sts), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 469-9330
(512) 469-9330

Breakfast and lunch tacos are always a must, so make a stop at the downtown location of the Austin mini-chain. Find classic corn and flour tortillas filled with migas, meats, and, yes, there’s a pancake taco. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

402 Brazos St (at E 4th), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 527-3002
(512) 527-3002

Central District Brewing

This is Austin, so it makes sense that there’s a brewery right next to the convention center. Central District brews up all sorts of beer styles, from its award-wining Kayaker’s kolsch to the One way Conversation hazy IPA to the aged Saint of Lost Causes Belgian quad. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

417 Red River St (5th St), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 993-4511
(512) 993-4511

The San Antonio-based mini-Texas-chain’s Austin location is the place to fuel up with well-sourced coffee, juices, power shots, and smoothies. There’s also acai bowls and breakfast tacos. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

207 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701

Foxy's Proper Pub

The Irish pub is a good watering hole for all things beer, whiskeys, and hearty pub fare (the fish and chips are good). There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

201 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 501-6713
(512) 501-6713

The Southern restaurant’s downtown location is a classic space for comfort foods and drinks — think chicken and waffles, chicken fried steak, and green chile macaroni and cheese — alongside a strong drinks list. Even better: there’s a speakeasy bar, Kinfolk, on the property, focusing on loads of whiskeys and well-made cocktails. Reservations can be made online; takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

303 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 236-9599
(512) 236-9599

Famously hot and spicy fried chicken is what you’ll find at the fried chicken chain’s Austin location. Pair the fried bird with comforting sides like baked beans, fried okra, and mac and cheese. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

117 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 474-4877
(512) 474-4877

The downtown Austin barbecue restaurant is one of those ever-reliable smoked meats destinations in the city that happens to be just steps from the convention center. Indulge in daytime and evening chopped beef, beef ribs, and all sorts of sauces. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

100 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 478-4855
(512) 478-4855

For a fancy-pants dinner, wander through the maze that is the Fairmont Austin hotel to find this windowless fine-dining restaurant that’s actually great. Reservations can be made online; there are indoor dine-in services.

101 Red River St (E Cesar Chavez St), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 600-2000
(512) 600-2000

