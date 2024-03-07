Where to Eat and Drink Around the Austin Convention Center

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Around the Austin Convention Center

Great and convenient restaurants and bars near the city’s event epicenter in downtown Austin

Where to Eat and Drink Around the Austin Convention Center

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Around the Austin Convention Center

The area surrounding the Austin Convention Center isn’t typically thought to be one of the city’s premier food and drink destinations. But in fact, the area, that welcomes guests from all over the world for major events like South by Southwest (SXSW) and so many trade shows and expos, is home to a number of restaurants and bars worth a visit.

Here’s Eater’s guide to the best eating and drinking options around the Austin Convention Center. This map has everything covered, including barbecue, cocktails, burgers, juices, fine-dining, very casual, and everything in between.

Neighborhood-wise, there’s Eater’s guides to downtown, Rainey Street, and Red River Street. And then for more Austin dining and drinking, there’s Eater’s complete guide to dining and drinking in the city, as well as Austin’s essential restaurants, hot new restaurants, essential bars, hot new cocktail bars, and the best happy hour deals.

This article was originally written by Sommer Brugal.