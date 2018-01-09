 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The 20 Best Places to Eat Near Austin City Limits Music Festival

The Hottest New Restaurants in Austin, October 2021

Where to Drink and Buy Texas Wine Across Austin

A dark wooden bowl half-filled with red-orange sauced boar meat and the other half filled with wide noodles, on top of a wooden table.
Boar paprikash from Dai Due
Jody Horton

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Austin

A guide to the city's defining restaurants spanning all cuisines, neighborhoods, and price ranges

by Nadia Chaudhury and Erin Russell Updated
Boar paprikash from Dai Due
| Jody Horton
by Nadia Chaudhury and Erin Russell Updated

Austin’s Eater 38 aims to answer any question that began, “Can you recommend a restaurant...?” This curated group covers the entire city, spans numerous cuisines and budgets, and collectively satisfies everyone’s restaurant needs, from taco trucks to finer dining spots. These are the restaurants and food trucks — which have gone through so much — that all truly define Austin.

Every quarter, Eater Austin adds pertinent restaurants that were overlooked, have become newly eligible (open for at least six months), or have revamped their game, all to keep the list inclusive and reflective of the Texas city.

This fall 2021 update adds sandwich haven Otherside Deli, and brings back New Texan restaurant-slash-butcher shop Dai Due. This round also means we’re saying farewell to Salt & Time and Jack Allen’s Kitchen.

Pay respects to the running list of retirees over at the Eater 38 archive. For other Austin picks, check out the heatmap, a collection of the city’s hot new dining options.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

For all the latest Austin dining intel, subscribe to Eater Austin’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Slab BBQ & Beer

9012 Research Blvd C4
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 351-9977
(512) 351-9977
Visit Website

Robust barbecue sandwiches can be found at this casual restaurant from owner Raf Robinson. The substantial offerings range from the Notorious P.I.G., with pulled pork and mustard slaw, to the over-the-top B.C.B.C., packed with brisket and chicken breast. It’s a place where the bright smoky barbecue sauces are crucial ingredients of the smoked meats sandwiches. Outside the sandwich realm, there are pork ribs, barbecue rice bowls, nachos, and all sorts of sides (like brisket-studded mac and cheese). Pickup orders for both locations (the other in Oak Hill) can be placed online, there are third-party deliveries available (Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Favor), and the restaurants have indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

A hand holding up a sandwich with layers of brisket, cut-up sausages, and a pickle.
The Texas Two Step sandwich at Slab BBQ.
Slab BBQ/Facebook

2. Seoulju Korean Kitchen and Bar

9515 N Lamar Blvd Suite 230
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 382-1858
(512) 382-1858
Visit Website

For truly wonderful Korean food in Austin, look no further than this fun North Lamar restaurant from owner John Lee and his mother, chef Sang Mi Kang. The menu honors the staples, from crispy marinated Korean fried chicken to beef bulgogi rice plates to kimchi pancakes. But don’t miss the hot pots especially the lovely and loaded spicy rice cake hot pot — and, yes, go ahead and add that slice of cheese. Pickup orders can be placed online, and the restaurant is open for indoor and patio dine-in services (reservations are required for groups of seven or more people).

A wide shallow plate full of orange-colored pork belly chunks and octopus, and someone is picking up a pile of orange-colored noodles.
The stir-fried pork belly and octopus with noodles at Seoulju.
Seoulju/Facebook

3. Julie's Noodles

8557 Research Blvd #110
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 394-6967
(512) 394-6967
Visit Website

The Chinese food truck-turned North Austin restaurant from Julie Hong boasts wonderful, thick, chewy noodles. The noodle soups are salves during colder days or just when you need a hot pick-me-up (the stewed options — especially the lamb — are particularly great). For the perfect meal, round off the order with some of the best soup dumplings in town. Pickup orders can be placed online, the restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

A black bowl with a red inside full of minced brown meat, green vegetables, and white noodles.
A noodle soup from Julie’s Noodles.
Julie’s Noodles/Facebook

4. Bufalina Due

6555 Burnet Rd #100
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 215-8662
(512) 215-8662
Visit Website

Owner Steven Dilley and the pizzeria team are still impressing diners at Bufalina’s Brentwood counterpart. The skillfully executed Neapolitan pies are simple and lovely, like the classic margherita and specials such as the anchovy/nduja and weekend-only calzones, alongside well-constructed burrata and Caesar salads. Wine nerds will dig the special and affordable bottles as well, curated by wine director Rania Zayyat. Pickup orders are placed online, and the restaurant is open for indoor and patio dine-in services.

A pizza with a charred crust topped with melted white cheese, yellow corn kernels, and green leaves.
A pie from Bufalina.
Bufalina/Facebook

5. The Peached Tortilla

5520 Burnet Rd #100
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 330-4439
(512) 330-4439
Visit Website

It’s a tried-and-true Austin story: the Southern-Asian food truck became so popular that owner Eric Silverstein was able to open a slightly more upscale restaurant version in Allandale. That’s where he dishes out an expanded menu full of comfort food items that pull from his background. There’s the kimchi arancini balls; the comforting Hainan chicken; plus an array of tacos, salads, and bowls of noodles and rice. Pickup and delivery orders are placed online, and the restaurant is open for indoor and patio dine-in services.

A cast iron skillet with diced brown potatoes, a sunny-side fried egg, and slices red peppers.
A brunch dish from Peached Tortilla.
Peached Tortilla/Facebook

6. Quality Seafood Market

5621 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 452-3820
(512) 452-3820
Visit Website

The oh-so-longtime North Loop marketplace, under owner Carol Huntsberger, makes use of its fresh seafood supply for its counter-service restaurant. The menu boasts fresh oysters, shrimp cocktails, grilled or blackened fish, and po’ boys stuffed with fried seafood. The blackboard highlight catches of the day for one-off specials. Pickup orders are placed online or over the phone, and the restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

An oval white plate with a piece of corn, a grilled piece of salmon, and a bowl of coleslaw.
The salmon plate at Quality Seafood.
Quality Seafood/Facebook

7. Foreign & Domestic

306 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 459-1010
(512) 459-1010
Visit Website

Co-owners and chefs Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley are still knocking it out of the park at the North Loop restaurant with their fresh energy and ideas. The New American menu remains familiar but spruced up, with soothing dishes like leek risotto and venison tartare. Adventurous eaters should seek out the offal dishes. The neighborhood restaurant works well for easy meals as well as for special occasions. Pickup and DoorDash deliveries are placed online, and the restaurant is open for indoor and patio dine-in services.

A white plate of yellow pasta, light brown pieces of meat, and green leaves.
A dish from Foreign & Domestic.
Foreign & Domestic/Facebook

8. Komé

5301 Airport Blvd #100
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 712-5700
(512) 712-5700
Visit Website

Co-owners Take and Kayo Asazu turned their popular but now-defunct sushi trailer Sushi A-Go-Go into a full-blown restaurant, offering their take on homestyle Japanese fare in the laid-back North Loop spot. Along with impeccable sushi and affordable rolls, there are bentos for those seeking a little bit of everything, loaded donburi bowls (the hokkaidon is a richly indulgent one with salmon sashimi, ikura, scallops; add the uni if available). Curbside pickup orders are placed online. The dining room remains closed.

A long rectangular black-and-red tray with five pieces of sushi, four topped with varying pink fish, and the other a yellow piece of egg omelette.
Nigiri from Kome.
Kome/Facebook

9. JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 291-3358
(512) 291-3358
Visit Website

El Paso native Mo Pittle honors his Jewish and Texas border city upbringing with his food truck-turned-restaurant in the North Loop neighborhood. The unkosher diner menu centers on burgers and burritos, filled with beef, cheese, hatch green chiles, as well as latkes. There are chili dogs, and queso too, among other sides. Pickup orders can be placed online. The restaurant is open with indoor and patio dine-in services.

A burger with two patties and each are covered with melted yellow cheese.
A burger at JewBoy Burgers.
JewBoy Burgers/Facebook

10. Otherside Deli

1104 W 34th St D
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 407-9702
(512) 407-9702
Visit Website

Some of the city’s best sandwiches can be found at the casual Old West Austin deli from co-owners Derrick Smith and Conor Mack. Yes, the pastrami is amazing, so you can’t go wrong with the classic sandwich, which pairs the meat with mustard on rye bread. To-go orders can be placed online, and the indoor dining room is open.

11. Via 313

3016 Guadalupe St #100
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 358-6193
(512) 358-6193
Visit Website

Detroit-style pizza in Austin? Hell yes. Brothers Brandon and Zane Hunt make some of the best pies in town, found at their restaurants and trucks. The hefty crusts serve as the foundation for melty cheese, then sauce, and then a variety of toppings. Choice selections include the Omnivore with both meat and vegetables; or the sweeter Cadillac made with fig preserves. Pickup orders are placed online; the three physical restaurants — Oak Hill, North Campus, and East Sixth — have opened for indoor and outdoor dine-in services, and the trucks’ host bars — Alibi on Rainey and Star Bar on West Sixth — are open for indoor and outdoor on-site services.

A rectangle-shaped pizza pie with two lines of red tomato sauce and melted cheese on a round metal plate next to a smaller metal plate with a fork on it.
Pizza from Via 313.
Via 313 [Official]

12. L'Oca d'Oro

1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
(737) 212-1876
(737) 212-1876
Visit Website

Under co-owner and chef Fiore Tedesco, the Mueller Italian restaurant serves up a thoughtful menu full of house-made pasta and well-prepared vegetables. Likewise, co-owner and general manager Adam Orman has been championing the rights and well-being of restaurant workers for some time, and especially during the pandemic. Pickup orders are placed online; the restaurant is open for outdoor dine-in service only.

A single large yellow ravioli pasta with sprinkles of brown crumbs and ground meat and green leaves on a white plate.
A dish from L’Oca d’Oro.
L’Oca d’Oro/Facebook

13. Dai Due

2406 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 524-0688
(512) 524-0688
Visit Website

So regionally minded that even the beer and wine are exclusively from the state, the Cherrywood New Texan restaurant is equally satisfying for brunch or a major blow-out meat fest at dinner. The restaurant incarnation is everything Austin hoped for from the former farmers market stand/supper club from chef Jesse Griffiths. The Texas-forever menu includes everything from heavier dishes like giant rib-eyes, fried chicken, and wild boar confit, to lighter fare, like salads. Orders for market items can be placed online; the restaurant is open for indoor and patio dine-in services.

A thick square cut of brown meat topped with green leaves and sliced apples in a brown soup in a white bowl.
Wild boar confit from Dai Due.
Dai Due/Facebook

14. Hoover's Cooking

2002 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 479-5006
(512) 479-5006
Visit Website

Owner and chef Hoover Alexander has been bringing a good ol’ mix of Southern soul fare to Cherrywood for over 20 years with his homey restaurant. The menu highlights classic dishes done extremely well, from the chicken fried steak to the fried chicken to any of the sweet pies. Pickup orders can be placed online or over the phone, there are third-party deliveries (DoorDash, Favor), and the restaurant is open for dine-in service.

A white plate with long fried pieces, and two bowls one with coleslaw and the other with potato salad, and a smaller one with a white sauce.
Dishes from Hoover’s Cooking
Hoover’s Cooking/Facebook

15. Patrizi's

2307 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 522-4834
(512) 522-4834
Visit Website

The fun Cherrywood Italian food truck whips up some of the freshest pasta in Austin from owners Nic and Matt Patrizi. There are classic pasta dishes, like cacio e pepe, pomodoro, and the Great Leopold (made with basil and arugula pesto served with pumpkin seeds and crushed red chilis). Not ordering a side of meatballs would be a mistake. Pickup orders can be placed online, and the truck and host spot the Butterfly Bar are open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

A plate of yellow pasta with white cheese and green leaves and in the center is a yellow egg yolk.
Pastas from Patrizi’s
Patrizi’s/Facebook

16. Nixta Taqueria

2512 E 12th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-3855
(512) 551-3855
Visit Website

The little funky taqueria, from co-owners chef Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi, has quickly become a taco darling for good reason. Rico works magic into every single one of the East Austin spot’s new-school tacos and tostadas. While the meatier items are great, the vegetable ones really showcase his inventive skills: the beet tartare is a pure work of art. The multiple patios are fun and it’s worth exploring the natural wine list. Curbside pickup orders are placed online, and the restaurant is open for patio dine-in service.

A blue plate with a circular tostada with pink beets on it.
The beet tartare tostada from Nixta Taqueria
Robert Jacob Lerma/Eater Austin

17. Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

406 Walsh St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 645-0786
(512) 645-0786
Visit Website

Eater Austin’s restaurant of the year in 2018 brings all-day vibes to West Fifth Street from co-owners Matt and Grady Wright and Matthew Bolick. It’s all found in a space that feels appropriately Austin (large patio, great coffee, and excellent beer lineups). Chef Rich Reimbolt’s menu is full of laidback dishes with nice touches like breakfast sandwiches layered hash brown patties or the iconic cauliflower tater tots. Executive pastry chef Lindsay O’Rourke’s desserts are wonderful too, ranging from burnt cheesecake slices paired with sweetly tart preserves to savory danishes. Curbside pickup orders are placed online, and the restaurant is open for indoor and patio dine-in services.

Two plates of food, one with a sunny-side-up egg and a broth and a sandwich on the other, with a cup of a latte on a wooden table
Food and coffee at Better Half
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

18. Franklin Barbecue

900 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 653-1187
(512) 653-1187
Visit Website

Pitmaster Aaron Franklin’s smoky meats have risen from humble trailer origins to become one of the country’s most talked-about barbecue destinations. Since the Central East Austin restaurant’s famously long line can’t happen during these socially distanced times, the restaurant quickly switched to curbside pickup service. It’s now easier to obtain the wonderful barbecue — including that perfect brisket — along with great ribs, turkey, and sausages. Advanced curbside pickups can be placed online; the dining room remains closed.

A tray of various barbecue meats ranging from brisket slices to ribs to sausages, alongside slices of bread, pickle slices, and onions.
Barbecue from Franklin Barbecue.
Franklin Barbecue

19. Buenos Aires Cafe, Este

1201 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 382-1189
(512) 382-1189
Visit Website

It’s all about Argentina at the fun and low-key east side restaurant from owner and chef Paola Guerrero-Smith. Meat is the centerpiece — grilled steaks, short ribs, and chicken — along with other South American specialties, such as empanadas and the beefy lomito sandwich. Make liberal use of the chimichurri sauce. Pickup orders are placed online, and the restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

An oval white plate with a pile of yellow fries, a pile of green vegetables, and a piece of chicken covered in a red-brown sauce.
The Milanesa a la napolitana at Buenos Aires.
Buenos Aires, Este/Facebook

20. Veracruz All Natural

2505 Webberville Rd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 981-1760
(512) 981-1760
Visit Website

Essential food truck Veracruz All Natural, helmed by sisters Reyna and Maritza Vazquez, serves up the best tacos in the city, served on handmade corn and flour tortillas with fresh salsas. It’s not a real order without the migas taco and an agua fresca. Pickup and delivery orders are placed online or in person for all six of its locations. All locations feature outdoor seating, and the Line Hotel location has reopened its dining room.

A hand holding up a taco with eggs, tortillas, an avocado slice, and white shredded cheese.
The migas taco from Veracruz.
Veracruz All Natural/Facebook

21. Suerte

1800 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 953-0092
(512) 953-0092
Visit Website

The East Austin upscale Mexican restaurant’s executive chef Fermín Núñez is very into with masa, and it results in a fantastic menu. On deck daily are freshly made tortillas used in all sorts of ways, from luscious quesadillas and crispy tostadas to the mega-popular suadero tacos with juicy confit brisket. The restaurant is open for indoor and patio dine-in services.

A suadero taco from Suerte
A suadero taco from Suerte
Suerte [Official]

22. Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 495-9504
(512) 495-9504
Visit Website

The spirit of the long-gone Austin institution Tamale House lives on with the colorful east side restaurant, which is run by the fourth generation of the Vasquez family led by Diane Valera. The migas are plentiful and tamales are abundant (the chicken one is a good bet). The patio is lush, and yes, there are cocktails and beer. Pickup orders can be placed online and the restaurant is open for patio dine-in service.

An oval white plate with a pale brown tortilla topped with brown meat, green jalapeno slices, and green leaves.
A dish from Tamale House East.
Robert J. Lerma/Eater Austin

23. Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop

2305 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 472-0017
(512) 472-0017
Visit Website

The historic Mexican bakery serves as a two-fold pillar to the East Austin community, founded in 1962 by Joe and Paula Avila, and now run by the next two generations of the family spearheaded by Regina Estrada. First, there’s the quite exceptional daytime menu, from the wonderfully tender and juicy barbacoa breakfast to the migas to the lunch tacos. Then there is its community service: Estrada is an advocate to and for East Austin, from making sure people are informed of what’s going on to straight-up registering people to vote. Pickup orders can be placed over the phone or in person, the restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

A white oval plate with a crispy taco, refried beans, and enchiladas covered in yellow cheese sauce.
Chicken enchiladas, crispy beef taco, rice, and beans from Joe’s
Deana Saukam

24. Emmer & Rye

SkyHouse, 51 Rainey St #110
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 366-5530
(512) 366-5530
Visit Website

From the grain-obsessed mind of James Beard Award finalist, executive chef, and co-owner Kevin Fink comes the finer-dining New American restaurant in downtown Austin, right on the edge of Rainey Street’s bar-packed district. The menu focuses on all things local with high-end dressings, from roasted beets to wagyu steak. Of special note are the pastas (cacio e pepe) and knockout desserts from executive pastry chef and co-owner Tavel Bristol-Joseph, such as the sweet potato cake. Pickup orders can be placed online, and the restaurant is open for indoor and patio services.

A bowl of pale yellow spaghetti pasta with a fork in it.
Emmer & Rye’s cacio e pepe
Emmer & Rye/Facebook

25. Odd Duck

1201 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 433-6521
(512) 433-6521
Visit Website

Through the relaxed Zilker restaurant, chef and partner Bryce Gilmore and the rest of the team embrace Texas vibes through the New American menu. There are magnificent dishes (fried quail) and on-point desserts (corn panna cotta). The restaurant is open for indoor and patio dine-in services.

Several mis-matched plates on a wooden able, one with tacos, one with a pale green soup, and another with an open-faced sandwich.
Dishes from Odd Duck.
Odd Duck/Facebook

26. La Barbecue

2401 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702

The city boasts an embarrassment of world-class smoky meats, and this East Austin spot (which recently relocated into a really funky fun building) gives Franklin a run for its money. After all, the barbecue joint is from LeAnn Mueller of the legendary Texas barbecue family. Go for the brisket and sausages and any of the fun sandwiches. Be sure to order the superb shells and cheese with smoked vegetables and a little spicy kick. Pickup orders are placed online; there is in-person ordering; the restaurant offers indoor and patio seating areas.

27. Kemuri Tatsu-Ya

2713 E 2nd St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 803-2224
(512) 803-2224
Visit Website

Texas meets Japan with the Lone Star-influenced izakaya in Holly from the team behind the city’s best noodle shop Ramen Tatsu-ya. The lively Eater Austin restaurant of 2017 is full of fun dishes, like tofu hot pockets stuffed brisket. Elsewhere the menu spans yakitori, smoked meats (the sharable fish collar is a must-order), and the funky chinmi section with items like the jellyfish menudo salad. The restaurant is open for indoor and patio dine-in services.

A skewer with meat being dipped into a bowl with yellow sauce.
The chicken meatball yakitori at Kemuri
Jane Yun

28. Otoko

1603 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 994-0428
(512) 994-0428
Visit Website

For a really special evening night, opt for the high-end omakase at the South Congress Hotel’s hidden Japanese restaurant. It’s where chef Yoshi Okai puts on a delicious magic show in the 12-seat restaurant, slicing and dicing and presenting 20 or so courses full of Tokyo-style sushi and Kyoto-style kaiseki right in front of everyone’s eyes. Reservations are required for the $250 indoor seatings.

A metal plate with a piece of rice topped with orange uni and black caviar.
Hokkaido uni at Otoko
Otoko/Facebook

29. Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-1601
(512) 416-1601
Visit Website

Beloved by denizens of the 78704 and beyond, the Bouldin Creek cafe from owner Leslie Martin offers a diverse menu of vegetarian fare, locally roasted coffee, and a taste of old-school Austin. The vegetable sandwiches are legitimately delicious, as is the tofu scramble. Curbside pickup and Door Dash delivery orders are placed online; the restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dining.

A sandwich with vegetables pouring out of it.
A breakfast sandwich from Bouldin Creek Cafe.
Bouldin Creek Cafe/Facebook

30. El Naranjo

2717 S Lamar Blvd STE 1085
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 520-5750
(512) 520-5750
Visit Website

The finer-dining Mexican restaurant in the South Lamar neighborhood delivers the best taste of interior Mexico in Austin, thanks to James Beard Award semifinalist chef and co-owner Iliana de la Vega, who hails from that region of Mexico. The menu focuses on Oaxacan fare — where de la Vega is from — like rich moles and hearty cochinita pibil. Pickup orders can be placed online, and the restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

A white plate with brown shredded meat topped with pink pickled onions next to dark brown beans and person picking out a purple corn tortilla from a colorful open basket.
The cochinita pibil at El Naranjo.
El Naranjo/Facebook

31. Dee Dee

4204 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 394-7844
(512) 394-7844
Visit Website

Chef Lakana Trubiana cooks up a small but mighty Thai menu from the South Lamar neighborhood truck. The flavorful Isaan-style dishes (rooted in the northern region of Thailand) range from the comforting om gai to the very spicy laab moo. When in season, the mango sticky rice is worth it. Pickup orders have to be placed online (read: no in-person orders), and host site Radio Coffee is open for patio dine-in service.

A black plastic fork holding up minced pink meat with green leaves.
The laab moo at Dee Dee.
Dee Dee

32. Sichuan River

4534 West Gate Blvd
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 892-6699
(512) 892-6699
Visit Website

Austin’s best bet for Sichuan food is found in the no-frills South Austin restaurant off West Gate, from owner Cindy Zhao. Bypass the Chinese-American selection for good, fiery dishes like the mapo tofu, spicy jumping fish, and exemplary spicy stir-fried chicken. Takeout orders can be placed online or over the phone. The restaurant is opened for indoor dine-in service.

33. La Tunita 512

2400 Burleson Rd
Austin, TX 78741
(512) 679-0708
(512) 679-0708
Visit Website

The ideal beef birria can be found at the Parker Lane truck, run by Gerardo Guerrero. The move is to order the stewed beef tacos (topped with onions and cilantro) and the consomé, and then dip said taco into the beefy broth for the ideal bite. If you’re ready for something more, opt for the quesotaco, where the tortilla is griddled with Monterey Jack cheese for an oozier experience. Pickup orders can be placed online or in person, and there are two outdoor tables for on-site service.

A taco with meat and green leaves being dipped into a broth.
The birria taco and consomé at La Tunita 512.
La Tunita 512/Facebook

34. Taste of Ethiopia II

3801 S Congress Ave #107
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 814-3141
(512) 814-3141
Visit Website

The notable Pflugerville Ethiopian restaurant expanded into the St. Edwards neighborhood by owner Woinee Mariam. There’s a stellar array of East African dishes, including stews, spiced meats (the chicken-based doro wot is particularly outstanding), and simmered vegetables, all served with injera, a round spongy bread. Go for the sampler and wash the meal down with some honey wine. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone, and the restaurant is open for dine-in service.

35. Evangeline Cafe

8106 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 282-2586
(512) 282-2586
Visit Website

Choice Cajun fare can be found at this far southwest restaurant from owner and chef Curtis Clarke with festive breezy vibes. It’s a bonafide feast with chicken fried gator, hearty seafood gumbo, and plenty of catfish and crawfish dishes. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone, and the dining room is open.

An oval plate with fried food surrounding a bow of brown gumbo.
Food from Evangeline Cafe.
Evangeline Cafe/Facebook

36. Crema Bakery & Cafe

9001 Brodie Ln b3
Austin, TX 78748
(512) 282-1300
(512) 282-1300
Visit Website

The southwest Austin restaurant, from co-owners and spouses Jessica Forkner Tomberlin and Janessa Tomberlin, is the place for well-constructed cafe fare. Think baked goods and desserts (the cakes are heavenly) and solid sandwiches (can’t go wrong with the chicken salad on a croissant). Pickup and curbside orders can be placed online or in person, there are Favor deliveries, and the restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

A yellow custard tart topped with sliced lemons.
A tart from Crema.
Crema/Facebook

37. Asiana Indian Cuisine

801 E William Cannon Dr #205
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 445-3435
(512) 445-3435
Visit Website

For outstanding South Asian food, head down to the far south Austin Indian restaurant from co-owners Pandiyan Kaliyamoorthy and Loganathan Appavu, found near William Cannon Drive and I-35. Dive right into the plethora of spicy curries (the lamb korma is nice), naan, and giant dosas (the potato-and-onion-stuffed masala is a good pick). Pickup orders can be placed over the phone or in person, and the restaurant is open for dine-in service.

38. Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

11500 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 221-4248
(512) 221-4248
Visit Website

Pitmaster Miguel Vidal melds the best of what Austin has to offer — smoked meats and tacos — down in the far south region. Head to the trailer for barbecue, tacos, and sandwiches. Mornings are dedicated to excellent breakfast tacos, especially the Real Deal Holyfield, with a fried egg, refried beans, and opt for the giant sliced brisket. The truck got rid of its online ordering system, which means all orders have to be made in person. There are tables for dine-in services.

A tray of six tacos with a slice of brisket and fried eggs.
Tacos from Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ
Nick Solares/Eater

