The 38 Essential Restaurants in Austin

Austin’s Eater 38 aims to answer any question that began, “Can you recommend a restaurant...?” This curated group covers the entire city, spans numerous cuisines and budgets, and collectively satisfies everyone’s restaurant needs, from taco trucks to finer dining spots. These are the restaurants and food trucks — which have gone through so much — that all truly define Austin.

Every quarter, Eater Austin adds pertinent restaurants that were overlooked, have become newly eligible (open for at least six months), or have revamped their game, all to keep the list inclusive and reflective of the Texas city.

This fall 2021 update adds sandwich haven Otherside Deli, and brings back New Texan restaurant-slash-butcher shop Dai Due. This round also means we’re saying farewell to Salt & Time and Jack Allen’s Kitchen.

Pay respects to the running list of retirees over at the Eater 38 archive. For other Austin picks, check out the heatmap, a collection of the city’s hot new dining options.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

