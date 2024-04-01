Where to Find Solar Eclipse Food and Drink Specials in Austin

One of the planet’s biggest celestial events — a total solar eclipse — is happening over a large swath of Central Texas on Monday, April 8, which includes Austin. And to celebrate, a bunch of local restaurants, bakeries, and bars are offering food and drink specials in honor of the astronomical phenomena.

If you’re looking for a great eclipse watch party, Eater has you covered with this separate guide.

Bar Peached

1315 West Sixth Street, Clarksville

The Asian-Southern restaurant is leaning gothy for its eclipse cocktail. The Total Eclipse of the Heart is a dark drink with Japanese gin and vodka, shiso, black catechu, and lemon oil.

Availability: Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7 for dinner services.

How to Book: In person.

Austin Beerworks

3001 Industrial Terrace, North Burnet; 10300 Springdale Road, Northwest Austin

As part of the Simons Foundation’s In the Path of Totality beer collaborations across the country for the eclipse, the Austin brewery is offering up In the Path of Totality 1:36PM beer, a hazy IPA, with fellow breweries Meanwhile Brewing and Zilker Brewing. The brewery is also offering up a golden IPA the Yellow Giant.

Availability: The In the Path beer is available Monday, April 8 or for purchase at participating retail shops; the golden IPA is available right now.

How to Book: In person or for purchase at participating retail shops.

Garbo’s

multiple locations

The seafood restaurant is eclipsing its lobster roll by using a black Easy Tiger bun and adding edible gold-silver stars. Orders of the dish also come with a free pair of eclipse glasses.

Availability: Saturday, April 6 through Monday, April 8

How to Book: Order online or in person.

Gati

1512 Holly Street, East Austin

For eclipse sweets, the gluten-free vegan ice cream shop/bakery will offer crescent moon-designed sugar cookies with chocolate dip and special cake slice.

Availability: Monday, April 8

How to Book: In person.

Kerbey Lane Cafe

multiple locations

The Austin diner chain is offering an eclipse-themed pancake special for the week. The Kerbeyclipse Pancake is a cocoa-chocolate chip pancake inside (!) a crispy buttermilk pancake with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Availability: Monday, April 1 through Tuesday, April 9

How to Book: Order online or in person.

Lick Honest Ice Creams

multiple locations

The Austin ice cream chain is offering a special flavor for the eclipse. Dubbed the Solar Eclipse of the Heart, the vanilla bean-brown sugar ice cream is mixed with chocolate sauce and edible glitter. People who bring their eclipse glasses get a free topping.

Availability: Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8.

How to Book: In person.

Love & Cookies

1200 Lakeway Drive, Suite 3, Lakeway

The bakery is offering a special eclipse-themed cookie cake for the event. The Jenny Cake is a deep-dish cookie with buttercream frosting and black/blue-yellow celestial designs of the moon and sun.

Availability: Monday, April 1 through Monday, April 8

How to Book: Order online or in person Saturday, April 6 through Monday, April 8.

Meanwhile Brewing Co.

3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney;

As part of the Simons Foundation’s In the Path of Totality beer collaborations across the country for the eclipse, the Austin brewery is offering up In the Path of Totality 1:36PM beer, a hazy IPA, with fellow breweries Austin Beerworks and Zilker Brewing. The brewery is also currently offering its new limited beer, the black IPA Icarus’s Revenge, righ tnow.

Availability: The In the Path beer is available Monday, April 8 or for purchase at participating retail shops; the black IPA is available right now.

How to Book: In person.

Tiny Pies

multiple locations

The little bakery is offering a moon pie for the eclipse, made up of two graham crackers sandwiching a vanilla bean marshmallow that is dipped in dark chocolate with a yellow crescent moon decoration.

Availability: Preorders are available now through Friday, April 5 at 5 p.m.; in-person is available Sunday and Monday, April 7 and 8.

How to Book: Online for preorders, in person for Sunday and Monday orders.

Zilker Brewing Company

1701 East Sixth Street, East Austin

As part of the Simons Foundation’s In the Path of Totality beer collaborations across the country for the eclipse, the Austin brewery is offering up In the Path of Totality 1:36PM beer, a hazy IPA, with fellow breweries Austin Beerworks and Zilker Brewing. The brewery is also brewing up the Sol Searching, an amber Mexican lager.

Availability: The In the Path beer is available Monday, April 8 or for purchase at participating retail shops; the black IPA is available right now.

How to Book: In person.