What to Eat During Besame Mucho Music Festival in Austin

The huge Latin music event is happening in the city for the first time with tacos and drinks at hand

by Nadia Chaudhury
A giant arch that has a sign reading “Besame Mucho.”
Besame Mucho in Los Angeles in December 2022.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

Latin music festival Besame Mucho is coming to Austin for the first time this year. The event, which started in Los Angeles, is taking place on Saturday, March 2 (which also happens to be Texas Independence Day) at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard in Del Valle.

Along with a stellar lineup of Latin bands, musicians, and singers such as Los Tigres del Norte, Juanes, Grupo Frontera, and Reik, Besame also features food and drink. While, unfortunately, as of press time, the festival hasn’t released its full food and drink lineup, here’s what Eater Austin has figured out so far in terms of your best eating and drinking bets.

What to Eat at Besame Mucho

Generally speaking, COTA has its own on-site concessions and drinks, available for general admission ticket holders. The map indicates there will be four areas with food stalls set up around the perimeter of the grounds. There are also special areas for GA+ and VIP passes with their own area for food and drinks available to purchase. And then platinum ticket holders get areas of free food and drinks too.

And, yes, like we said above, there are no available lists or maps of food vendors. However, the trio of some of Austin’s best tacos will be set up at the festival. This means Central East Austin food trucks Cuantos Tacos and Discada, and Chestnut Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria. Each will be serving one of its signature tacos. This means campechana tacos from Cuantos; the namesake discada from Discada, and the duck carnitas from Nixta Taqueria.

What to Drink at Besame Mucho

Again, there is no drinks lineup available for Besame as of the publishing of this guide. But! The map shows there will be plentiful bars around the festival grounds. Likewise, there will be several beverage brands on-site serving up drinks.

Those include Barcadi rum, boxed boozy punch Beatbox, Corona beer, Don Julio tequila, Jack Daniel’s whiskey bar in airstream form, the Jumex’s bottled augas frescas, and Tito’s vodka.

