Where to Watch the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift

Sports and music fans unite in one glorious spectacle

by Nadia Chaudhury
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

It’s a special Super Bowl for sports and pop music fans. The biggest football game of the year between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be attended by Taylor Swift, who is rooting for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It’s a beautiful pop culture Venn diagram as football fans watch the game and Swifites watch the game for glimpses of their idol (yes, it’s feasible that she’ll make it to the Las Vegas game after her final Tokyo show in Japan).

So! Some Austin breweries and restaurants are having fun with the overlap by hosting Super Bowl-slash-Taylor Swift parties over Super Bowl weekend. (There are other Super Bowl watch parties around town and also restaurants offering takeout specials for people who’d rather watch at home.)

Vaquero Taquero: The downtown location of the Mexican restaurant is hosting what it’s calling Swifty Bowl. On deck will be so much Swiftness, including a DJ, karaoke, drinks, and a pinata. Plus, it’ll screen the football game. It takes place on Sunday, February 11 starting at 4 p.m. (603 Sabine Street, Downtown)

The Salty: Okay, so this isn’t a straight-up watch party, but the Austin location of the doughnut chain is offering special sweets for Kansas City football and Swift fans this weekend. The Berries & Cream Swifty (Lovers) is a brioche doughnut with a vanilla-strawberry-blueberry glaze, mushed-up strawberry cookies, blueberry meringues, and edible glitter. It’ll be available for pickup and delivery orders through the store’s mobile app on Saturday and Sunday, February 10 and 11. (2000 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek)

Doughnuts with pink glazes and white meringues.
The Berries & Cream Swifty (Lovers) at the Salty.
The Salty

The Tavern: The sports bar isn’t hosting a Taylor-themed event, BUT it is a homebase for Kansas City Chiefs fans who are most likely also Swift fans. And naturally, it’ll screen the game. (922 West 12th Street, Downtown)

The Porch: The Hays County beer bar and restaurant is hosting a Taylor-themed drag brunch ahead of the Super Bowl with several performers, amazingly named the Taylor Swift Big Sports Ball Drag Brunch. It’s free to attend, and there are table/booth reservations available for $20 to $60 depending on the size of the parties (which come with free Champagne). The drag show takes place on Saturday, February 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. And then, on Super Bowl Sunday, the bar will air the game. (129 East Hopkins Street, Suite 110, San Marcos)

