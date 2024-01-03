14 Most Anticipated Austin Restaurant, Food Truck, and Bar Openings of 2024

The dawning of a new year means that it’s time for Eater Austin’s look ahead to the most anticipated restaurant, food truck, and bar openings of 2024. And there’s a lot to be excited about this year, at least when it comes to great food and drinks.
As per usual, there are a bunch of holdovers from 2023, such as the mega-exciting physical restaurant from new-school barbecue food truck LeRoy & Lewis, the New York City-based Irish bar the Dead Rabbit, and Black-centered community space, cafe, and bar Origin Studio House.
Elsewhere, there’s the eagerly awaited Korean fried chicken of Donkey Mo’s, Sawyer & Co.’s new Southern Louisianan spot Lil’ Easy, prolific Austin chef Ling Qi Wu’s next restaurant Ling Wu at the Grove, Laotian truck Sekse Fud Ko’s upcoming full-on restaurant, and out-of-state chicken chain expansions (Hattie B’s and Nando’s Peri-Peri).
And, as the year progresses, these places will open. This already includes omakase restaurant with South Texan flairs, Tare.
Without further ado, here are Eater Austin’s most anticipated food and drink openings of the year 2024. Let us know about other upcoming restaurant/food truck/bar/etc. openings through email to austin@eater.com
Donkey Mo’s
Address: 5312 Airport Boulevard, Suite D, North Loop
Opening: Early 2024
The popular Austin Korean fried chicken restaurant is coming back with a new physical location sometime this year. Founder, owner, and chef Youngmin Noh focuses on that signature dish, alongside beers, sandwiches, and more.
Busty’s Bar and Jukebox
Address: 6214 Cameron Road, Windsor Park
Opening: Early 2024
Some of the unnamed members of hot-new-bar Daydreamer — plus the White Horses’s Busty Morris and Kinda Tropical chef James Durham — are opening this new casual neighborhood-centric bar and restaurant. The menu is described as being “truck stop food,” with all-day breakfast, sandwiches, burritos, and more. And, for drinks, look for easy beers, cocktails, and tiki options.
LeRoy & Lewis
Address: 5621 Emerald Forest Drive, Garrison Park
Opening: Early 2024
The team behind acclaimed (and Eater Award-winning) new-school barbecue truck — pitmaster Evan LeRoy, director of operations Sawyer Lewis , Nathan Lewis, and Lindsey LeRoy — finally (finally!) opening that long-awaited physical restaurant. On deck will be its fun smoked meats menu making ample use of whole-animal butchering thanks to more actual space, while adding in more snacks, wine, and beer. The space will also include a retail section with dry goods, foods, and packaged barbecue to-go for sale. The original truck at Cosmic Coffee off of South Congress will remain open.
Bambino
Address: Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard, Govalle
Opening: Early 2024
Lauded Austin Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro is getting into the pizza game with its next new spot. Through the pizzeria, co-owners Adam Orman and chef Fiore Tedesco will focus their attentions on sourdough and rectangular Roman-style pies cooked in electric ovens, paired alongside snacks, burgers, tinned fish, and drinks.
The Dead Rabbit
Address: 204 East Sixth Street, Downtown
Opening: Early 2024
The expanding acclaimed New York Irish bar is making its way into Austin for the first time by and taking over the former B.D. Riley’s this spring. The Irish pub is naturally known for Irish whiskies, Irish coffee, Guinness, and a pub-style menu that includes fish and chips, Scotch eggs, and the like.
Nando’s Peri-Peri
Address: 1825 McBee Street, Mueller
Opening: Early 2024
This is the year national and international chicken chains descend upon Austin. The first is this South African chain restaurant opening its first local spot this year within the Origin Hotel. The chicken is made using peri peri marinade, plus lots of salads, wraps, sandwiches, and sides and drinks.
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken
Address: 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, South Lamar
Opening: February 2024
The second of two big chicken chains coming to Austin. The Nashville hot chicken restaurant chain is moving into the former Maria’s Taco Xpress as its first Austin location. The fast-casual spot will serve its signature spicy fried chicken in sandwiches and platters along with desserts (banana pudding, cobblers), and cocktails (like boozy slushies).
Lil’ Easy Fine Cajun Food & Bar
Address: 5000 East Cesar Chavez Street, Govalle
Opening: Late February or early March 2024
The teams behind New Orleans-ish diner Sawyer & Co. and Mexican restaurant and bar De Nada Cantina is opening this Southern Louisianan restaurant just in time for Mardi Gras. This third spot will focus on Southern Louisianan cuisines with many Cajun dishes. Think boudin links, meat pies, gumbo, and rum bundt cakes, plus related drinks like hurricanes and Painkillers.
Lao’d Bar
Address: 9909 Farm to Market Road 969, Building 4, Far East Austin
Opening: Friday, March 1, 2024
Sekse Fud Ko’s Bob Somsith is opening a full-on restaurant serving up Laotian American dishes plus cocktails and lagers (including rice ones) in this new physical space.
Half Moon
Address: 2316 Webberville Road, East Austin
Opening: March 2024
Fresh off opening New York City-styled Murray’s Tavern in December, co-owner Travis Tober is opening this standalone bar on the former Gourmand property’s patio. The casual alfresco bar will serve up rum and agave-based drinks, plus beers, etc. There are plans to host regular free pig roasts too.
Ling Wu at the Grove
Address: 2625 Denali Summit Pass, Rosedale
Opening: Spring 2024
Prolific and renowned Austin chef Ling Qi Wu — who is behind some of the city’s best Chinese and pan-Asian restaurants, see: Lin Asian Bar, Qi, Ling Kitchen, and Ling Wu Asian Restaurant — is opening her fifth Austin restaurant sometime this year. This one will focus on simpler Asian dishes made with local ingredients (let’s assume dumplings will be involved too).
Redbud Ice House
Address: 2027 Anchor Lane, MLK
Opening: Spring 2024
The Olamaie team is opening this very casual bar and restaurant in the former BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya/Contigo mostly patio space. This means smash burgers, beers, and soft serve.
Sixteen 88
Address: 1001 East Sixth Street
Opening: Summer 2024
Popular Riverside restaurant 1618 Asian Fusion is opening this new similar spot in East Austin, within the Corazon Apartment complex. The menu will span Vietnamese, Thai, Singaporean, and Chinese influences, plus serve cocktails.
Origin Studio House
Address: 2925 East 12th Street, Rosewood
Opening: 2024
Co-founders Brittney Williams and Dante Clemons envision this new coffee shop and bar as a welcoming community space for Austin’s Black population. That means featuring food trucks owned by people of color — think Mama A’s and Better Say Grace — and drinks taking its cues and ingredients from Black-owned brands and the African diaspora.
Already Opened
Tare
Address: 12414 Alderbrook Drive, North Star
Opening: Early 2024
Chef Michael Carranza — known for his former restaurant Salty Cargo, as well as food truck Texas Sushiko — is turning his pop-up omakase into a full-on physical restaurant. He’ll serve up kappo-style casual omakase with nigiri and cooked fish and meats in the 10-seat space.
Update, February 6: This guide, originally published on January 3, has been updated to include openings and readjusted projected opening dates.