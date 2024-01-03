Share All sharing options for: 14 Most Anticipated Austin Restaurant, Food Truck, and Bar Openings of 2024

The dawning of a new year means that it’s time for Eater Austin’s look ahead to the most anticipated restaurant, food truck, and bar openings of 2024. And there’s a lot to be excited about this year, at least when it comes to great food and drinks.

As per usual, there are a bunch of holdovers from 2023, such as the mega-exciting physical restaurant from new-school barbecue food truck LeRoy & Lewis, the New York City-based Irish bar the Dead Rabbit, and Black-centered community space, cafe, and bar Origin Studio House.

Elsewhere, there’s the eagerly awaited Korean fried chicken of Donkey Mo’s, Sawyer & Co.’s new Southern Louisianan spot Lil’ Easy, prolific Austin chef Ling Qi Wu’s next restaurant Ling Wu at the Grove, Laotian truck Sekse Fud Ko’s upcoming full-on restaurant, and out-of-state chicken chain expansions (Hattie B’s and Nando’s Peri-Peri).

And, as the year progresses, these places will open. This already includes omakase restaurant with South Texan flairs, Tare.

Without further ado, here are Eater Austin’s most anticipated food and drink openings of the year 2024. Let us know about other upcoming restaurant/food truck/bar/etc. openings through email to austin@eater.com

Address: 5312 Airport Boulevard, Suite D, North Loop

Opening: Early 2024

The popular Austin Korean fried chicken restaurant is coming back with a new physical location sometime this year. Founder, owner, and chef Youngmin Noh focuses on that signature dish, alongside beers, sandwiches, and more.

Address: 6214 Cameron Road, Windsor Park

Opening: Early 2024

Some of the unnamed members of hot-new-bar Daydreamer — plus the White Horses’s Busty Morris and Kinda Tropical chef James Durham — are opening this new casual neighborhood-centric bar and restaurant. The menu is described as being “truck stop food,” with all-day breakfast, sandwiches, burritos, and more. And, for drinks, look for easy beers, cocktails, and tiki options.

Address: 5621 Emerald Forest Drive, Garrison Park

Opening: Early 2024

The team behind acclaimed (and Eater Award-winning) new-school barbecue truck — pitmaster Evan LeRoy, director of operations Sawyer Lewis , Nathan Lewis, and Lindsey LeRoy — finally (finally!) opening that long-awaited physical restaurant. On deck will be its fun smoked meats menu making ample use of whole-animal butchering thanks to more actual space, while adding in more snacks, wine, and beer. The space will also include a retail section with dry goods, foods, and packaged barbecue to-go for sale. The original truck at Cosmic Coffee off of South Congress will remain open.

Address: Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard, Govalle

Opening: Early 2024

Lauded Austin Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro is getting into the pizza game with its next new spot. Through the pizzeria, co-owners Adam Orman and chef Fiore Tedesco will focus their attentions on sourdough and rectangular Roman-style pies cooked in electric ovens, paired alongside snacks, burgers, tinned fish, and drinks.

Address: 204 East Sixth Street, Downtown

Opening: Early 2024

The expanding acclaimed New York Irish bar is making its way into Austin for the first time by and taking over the former B.D. Riley’s this spring. The Irish pub is naturally known for Irish whiskies, Irish coffee, Guinness, and a pub-style menu that includes fish and chips, Scotch eggs, and the like.

Address: 1825 McBee Street, Mueller

Opening: Early 2024

This is the year national and international chicken chains descend upon Austin. The first is this South African chain restaurant opening its first local spot this year within the Origin Hotel. The chicken is made using peri peri marinade, plus lots of salads, wraps, sandwiches, and sides and drinks.

Address: 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, South Lamar

Opening: February 2024

The second of two big chicken chains coming to Austin. The Nashville hot chicken restaurant chain is moving into the former Maria’s Taco Xpress as its first Austin location. The fast-casual spot will serve its signature spicy fried chicken in sandwiches and platters along with desserts (banana pudding, cobblers), and cocktails (like boozy slushies).

Address: 5000 East Cesar Chavez Street, Govalle

Opening: Late February or early March 2024

The teams behind New Orleans-ish diner Sawyer & Co. and Mexican restaurant and bar De Nada Cantina is opening this Southern Louisianan restaurant just in time for Mardi Gras. This third spot will focus on Southern Louisianan cuisines with many Cajun dishes. Think boudin links, meat pies, gumbo, and rum bundt cakes, plus related drinks like hurricanes and Painkillers.

Address: 9909 Farm to Market Road 969, Building 4, Far East Austin

Opening: Friday, March 1, 2024

Sekse Fud Ko’s Bob Somsith is opening a full-on restaurant serving up Laotian American dishes plus cocktails and lagers (including rice ones) in this new physical space.

Address: 2316 Webberville Road, East Austin

Opening: March 2024

Fresh off opening New York City-styled Murray’s Tavern in December, co-owner Travis Tober is opening this standalone bar on the former Gourmand property’s patio. The casual alfresco bar will serve up rum and agave-based drinks, plus beers, etc. There are plans to host regular free pig roasts too.

Address: 2625 Denali Summit Pass, Rosedale

Opening: Spring 2024

Prolific and renowned Austin chef Ling Qi Wu — who is behind some of the city’s best Chinese and pan-Asian restaurants, see: Lin Asian Bar, Qi, Ling Kitchen, and Ling Wu Asian Restaurant — is opening her fifth Austin restaurant sometime this year. This one will focus on simpler Asian dishes made with local ingredients (let’s assume dumplings will be involved too).

Address: 2027 Anchor Lane, MLK

Opening: Spring 2024

The Olamaie team is opening this very casual bar and restaurant in the former BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya/Contigo mostly patio space. This means smash burgers, beers, and soft serve.

Address: 1001 East Sixth Street

Opening: Summer 2024

Popular Riverside restaurant 1618 Asian Fusion is opening this new similar spot in East Austin, within the Corazon Apartment complex. The menu will span Vietnamese, Thai, Singaporean, and Chinese influences, plus serve cocktails.

Address: 2925 East 12th Street, Rosewood

Opening: 2024

Co-founders Brittney Williams and Dante Clemons envision this new coffee shop and bar as a welcoming community space for Austin’s Black population. That means featuring food trucks owned by people of color — think Mama A’s and Better Say Grace — and drinks taking its cues and ingredients from Black-owned brands and the African diaspora.

Already Opened

Address: 12414 Alderbrook Drive, North Star

Opening: Early 2024

Chef Michael Carranza — known for his former restaurant Salty Cargo, as well as food truck Texas Sushiko — is turning his pop-up omakase into a full-on physical restaurant. He’ll serve up kappo-style casual omakase with nigiri and cooked fish and meats in the 10-seat space.

Update, February 6: This guide, originally published on January 3, has been updated to include openings and readjusted projected opening dates.