 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to Drink Beaujolais Nouveau Wine in Austin

Indulge in the wonderful light and fruity French red wine this November

by Nadia Chaudhury
Two bottles of wine with a glass of wine on a pink table outside in front of green stalks.
Tis the season for Beaujolais Nouveau.
Nixta Taqueria
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

Ah, Beaujolais Nouveau — that fantastic light and fruity red wine made with Gamay grapes from the central-east French region. The wine is typically available for a short amount of time in November, and it’s so anticipated that there is an unofficial day dedicated to its release date, falling on the third Thursday of November.

This year’s Beaujolais Nouveau Day, is on Thursday, November 16. While there aren’t a whole lot of Austin bars and restaurants serving the exquisite wine, there are a few. Luckily for you, Eater Austin is rounding them up all here.

Where to find Beaujolais Nouveau

Texas wine importer David Mayfield Selections with U.S. wine importer Avant-Garde are distributing bottles of French winery Séléné’s Beaujolais Nouveau, which will be available at several Austin bars and restaurants starting on Thursday. These include East Sixth wine bar LoLo, East Cesar Chavez pizza/wine restaurant Bufalina, West Austin all-day cafe Better Half, East Seventh New Texas restaurant Salt & Time, South First New Texan Lenoir, East Seventh wine bar and tasting-menu restaurant Apt 115, East Cesar Chavez Korean American restaurant Oseyo, East Austin coffee shop Figure 8, West Anderson Lane market and wine shop Sunrise Mini Mart, and boutique market Tiny Grocer.

Chestnut neighborhood Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria will be pouring Beaujolais Nouveau 2022 from the French winery Sarnin-Berrux. The Le Bojo Sutra is on special for this week.

Starting on Thursday, November 16, South Congress cafe and wine shop the Meteor will be selling Beaujolais Nouveau selections from a variety of French wineries and winemakers, including Alex Foillard and Elisa Guerin.

Beaujolais Nouveau Day events

Everything below takes place on Thursday, November 16

Wine bar Wanderlust Winery Co. and the Long Center are co-hosting a Beaujolais Nouveau Day event. This means $8 glasses of the wine, plus other tapped wines for $10, ten percent off wines for Long Center members, food from truck Tacos TJ, and live music. It takes place at Wanderlust’s East Austin location on Shady Lane starting at 7 p.m.

The city of Round Rock is hosting its Beaujolais Night. The wine festival includes tastings of the Beaujolais Nouveau from French winery Georges Duboeuf. Then there’s a ton of food samples and vendors available from local restaurants and truck such as Louisiana Longhorn Cafe, Elsie’s Egg Rolls, and I Juan Tacos. There’s also a screening of French comedy film Le Chef. And finally, there’s live jazz, artists, and a photo booth. It takes place in downtown Round Rock at Prete Plaza and Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m.

Foursquare

Salt & Time

1912 East 7th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 524-1383 Visit Website
Foursquare

Bufalina

2215 East Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78702 (512) 394-5337 Visit Website
Foursquare

Nixta Taqueria

2512 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 551-3855 Visit Website
Foursquare

LoLo

1504 East 6th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 906-0053 Visit Website

Wanderlust Wine Co. [Shady Lane]

702 Shady Lane, Austin, TX 78702 Visit Website
Foursquare

Lenoir

68 Wentworth Street, , SC 29401 (843) 534-9031 Visit Website
Foursquare

Better Half

25 North Fremont Street, , OR 97227 (971) 347-3152 Visit Website

APT 115

2025 East 7th Street, , TX 78702 (737) 333-0780 Visit Website
Foursquare

Oseyo

1628 East Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78702 (512) 368-5700 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Avenue, , TX 78704 (512) 351-9541 Visit Website

Tiny Grocer

1718 South Congress Avenue, , TX 78704 (512) 520-5735 Visit Website
Foursquare

Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors

1111 Chicon Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website
Foursquare

Sunrise Mini Mart

1809 West Anderson Lane, , TX 78757 (512) 453-5176 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

13 Bars That Are Open on Thanksgiving in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Well-Known New York Bakery Milk Bar Is Popping Up at Austin Hotel for December

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Dessert Food Truck Opens at Quarry With Grandma-Approved Bread Pudding

By Erin Russell

Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies and Desserts in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout From Austin Restaurants

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Eastciders Merges With Michigan Cider Company Blake’s

By Nadia Chaudhury