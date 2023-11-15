Where to Drink Beaujolais Nouveau Wine in Austin

Ah, Beaujolais Nouveau — that fantastic light and fruity red wine made with Gamay grapes from the central-east French region. The wine is typically available for a short amount of time in November, and it’s so anticipated that there is an unofficial day dedicated to its release date, falling on the third Thursday of November.

This year’s Beaujolais Nouveau Day, is on Thursday, November 16. While there aren’t a whole lot of Austin bars and restaurants serving the exquisite wine, there are a few. Luckily for you, Eater Austin is rounding them up all here.

Where to find Beaujolais Nouveau

Texas wine importer David Mayfield Selections with U.S. wine importer Avant-Garde are distributing bottles of French winery Séléné’s Beaujolais Nouveau, which will be available at several Austin bars and restaurants starting on Thursday. These include East Sixth wine bar LoLo, East Cesar Chavez pizza/wine restaurant Bufalina, West Austin all-day cafe Better Half, East Seventh New Texas restaurant Salt & Time, South First New Texan Lenoir, East Seventh wine bar and tasting-menu restaurant Apt 115, East Cesar Chavez Korean American restaurant Oseyo, East Austin coffee shop Figure 8, West Anderson Lane market and wine shop Sunrise Mini Mart, and boutique market Tiny Grocer.

Chestnut neighborhood Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria will be pouring Beaujolais Nouveau 2022 from the French winery Sarnin-Berrux. The Le Bojo Sutra is on special for this week.

Starting on Thursday, November 16, South Congress cafe and wine shop the Meteor will be selling Beaujolais Nouveau selections from a variety of French wineries and winemakers, including Alex Foillard and Elisa Guerin.

Beaujolais Nouveau Day events

Everything below takes place on Thursday, November 16

Wine bar Wanderlust Winery Co. and the Long Center are co-hosting a Beaujolais Nouveau Day event. This means $8 glasses of the wine, plus other tapped wines for $10, ten percent off wines for Long Center members, food from truck Tacos TJ, and live music. It takes place at Wanderlust’s East Austin location on Shady Lane starting at 7 p.m.

The city of Round Rock is hosting its Beaujolais Night. The wine festival includes tastings of the Beaujolais Nouveau from French winery Georges Duboeuf. Then there’s a ton of food samples and vendors available from local restaurants and truck such as Louisiana Longhorn Cafe, Elsie’s Egg Rolls, and I Juan Tacos. There’s also a screening of French comedy film Le Chef. And finally, there’s live jazz, artists, and a photo booth. It takes place in downtown Round Rock at Prete Plaza and Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m.

Related Fine Wine Spots in Austin to Sip and Savor