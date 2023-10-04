Where to Honor Día de los Muertos in Austin

Día de los Muertos — aka the Day of the Dead — is an important Mexican holiday celebrating ancestors and those who have passed away. In honor of those who are no longer here, people build ofrendas (altars) and throw parties with food and drinks. In Austin, there are plenty of Día de los Muertos celebrations and parties happening in town; scope them out below. The holiday runs from Wednesday, November 1 through Thursday, November 2, but there are typically events before that time too.

Sunday, October 1 through Sunday, November 5

Historic space Pioneer Farms is hosting an exhibit centered on Día de los Muertos, highlighting home altars and candy sugar skulls. Access is available through Pumpkin Nights tickets. During weekday, it’s $20 for people 13 years and older, $15 for children between the ages of four and 12, and free for kids three years and younger; weekend prices are $28, $20, and free respectively. There are timed entries. (10621 Pioneer Farms Drive, near Woodcliff)

Throughout October

Oaxacan restaurant El Naranjo is offering several dishes and drinks to honor Día de los Muertos. This includes pescadillas, pozole with pork, a flourless chocolate cake, and the La Calaca cocktail with a black pepper-infused tequila. (2717 South Lamar Boulevard, South Lamar)

Sunday, October 15

The Mexic-Arte Museum is hosting its annual gala pegged to Día de los Muertos. The Catrina Dinner — named in honor of skull figure associated with the holiday — is taking place at Fonda San Miguel, and people are encouraged to dress up. Tickets are $350, with varying sponsorship levels available too. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. (2330 West North Loop Boulevard, Allandale)

Saturday, October 28

Mexic-Arte Museum’s annual Viva La Vida festival and parade honoring Día de los Muertos is taking place again this year. There will be lots of foods as well as activities, vendors, a low-rider exhibition, and various live performances. The parade runs from noon to 1 p.m. and the festival until 6 p.m. (4th Street and Congress Avenue, Downtown)

Wednesday, November 1

The Moody Amphitheater is hosting a giant Día de los Muertos celebration, where florist Yliana Lara will turn the stage into a community ofrenda. Also on deck will be a pet ofrenda by artist Ernest Ramirez; food and drinks by Veracruz All Natural, Eso’s Tacos, Dorothy’s ATX, La Buena Buena, and others; face painting; dance performances; a market; and more. It runs from 6 to 10 p.m. (1401 Trinity Street, Downtown)

Thursday, November 2

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center is hosting an Alma y Corazon ceremony at the Oakwood Cemetery in conjunction with the Long Center and Austin parks department. The event will include a discussion by Dining With the Dead author Mariana Nuño Ruiz McEnroe, who will talk about the food rituals attached to the holiday; free hot chocolate and tamales; live guitar music; and more. It runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. (1601 Navasota Street, Central East Austin)

Brewery Independence Brewing Co. is rereleasing its Choc Mool beer (a chocolate stout inspired by Mexican-style hot chocolate) for Día de los Muertos with a family-friendly party full of tamales by Tamale Addiction, flan/tortillas/salsas/aguas frescas by Mesocano Foods, face painting, a market, and more. It runs from 6 to 10 p.m. (3913 Todd Lane, McKinney)

Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4

Distillery Fierce Whiskers is hosting Latinx circus CirqueVida for a two-day Día de los Muertos show. There will be all sorts of performances from aerialists to poetry readings, as well as cocktails. It runs from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday and then from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are from pre-sale general admission for $30, general admission for $35, pre-sale VIP for $55 (with two drink tickets), and five person VIP table for $225. (5333 Fleming Court, McKinney)

Saturday, November 4

And then the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center is throwing a dual-Día de los Muertos festival with Mexican American/Latinx Comic Con event MexAmericon. The family-friendly schedule includes activities, art, food trucks, an altar, and comics, a loteria, art, sugar skull decorating, live music performances, and much more. It runs from 1 to 9 p.m. (Pan American Recreation Center, 2100 East Third Street, Holly)