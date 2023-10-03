Many Austin Restaurants Are Offering Discounts for ACL Attendees

Austin City Limits Music Festival is taking over the city for two weekends, and while there will be loads to eat and drink at the event grounds, many local restaurants and bars are offering discounts to ACL attendees. Here’s a rundown of what’s available, listed in alphabetical order. All of these specials require proof an ACL wristband unless otherwise noted.

Con Madre Kitchen: The food truck restaurant is offering 20 percent off walk-in orders from Friday, October 6 through Monday, October 16. This includes tacos, burritos, and more. (628 East Oltorf Street, Travis Heights)

Fast Friends Beer Co.: The brewery is discounting $2 off first beers during the week now through Sunday, October 7. (7313 North I-35 Frontage Road, St. Johns)

The Diner Bar: The Thompson Austin hotel restaurant is giving 10 percent off meals (but not including happy hour dishes and drinks) from Thursday, October 5 through Sunday, October 8 and then again from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15. (501 Brazos Street, Downtown)

The Well: The gluten-/seed oil-/soy-/refined sugar-/and GMO-free cafe is offering free turmeric ice cream scoops to badgeholders who spend $25 dollars. It’s available for lunch and dinner on Fridays, October 6 and 13, and then dinners on Saturday to Sunday, October 7 to 8 and then again from the 14 to 15. (440 West Second Street, Downtown)

TenTen: The modern Japanese restaurant is offering 30 percent off meals, as well as free appetizers of either edamame or chicken karaage. It’s available for lunch and dinner on Fridays, October 6 and 13, and then dinners on Saturday to Sunday, October 7 to 8 and then again from the 14 to 15. (501 West Sixth Street, Downtown)

Walton’s Fancy & Staple: The deli is offering $5 cocktails and $5 Italian croissant sandwiches with no proof of wristband necessary. The drinks are taking on a music festival theme, such as the Jagged Little Spritz. It’s available during Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8 and then again from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15. (609 West Sixth Street, Downtown)