Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Central Texas With Food, Beers, and Wines

Earth — and Texans, in particular — will experience a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. The big, bright sun will be blocked by the little moon during the daytime, darkening our skies. And luckily for us, the total eclipse path includes Austin the Hill Country, and generally Central Texas.

This solar eclipse is an epic event: it encompasses a larger swatch of totality than the one from 2017, and lasts longer (over four minutes). The next one doesn’t happen until 2045, so don’t miss out.

To celebrate the giant astronomical occurrence, many Central Texas restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries are hosting watch parties with foods, drinks, camping, science lessons (!), and much more. We’re rounding up the best of these, broken down by cities and towns along the eclipse path in chronological order based on either totality or partial totality timing. Everything below takes place on Monday, April 8, unless otherwise noted.

Fredericksburg, around 1:32 p.m.

Events

Arch Ray Resort

Arch Ray’s Amphitheater, 4160 East Highway 290, Fredericksburg

The huge resort is hosting a two-day concert event for the eclipse with headliners the Goo Goo Dolls, along with Fastball and Switchfoot. There’s access to Paul Bee Distillery, Ogle Brewery, Arch Ray Winery, and the 1894 restaurant, as well as space for RV camping.

When: Sunday, April 7 through Monday, April 8, starting at noon each day with the headlining bands playing at 9 p.m each evening

How to Attend: Early tickets are $200; club members will get 40 percent off; general admission tickets will be $300; parking passes are $40.

Grapetown Vineyard

8142 Old San Antonio Road, Fredericksburg

This is perhaps one of the most epic ways to experience the eclipse: from a hot air balloon. The winery’s VIP access to the event comes with the hot air balloon rides (including one timed to the eclipse), a dinner, wine tasting, and live music. General admission tickets offer entry to the grounds for eclipse viewing and/or the balloon ride. People can also book campsites.

When: noon to 8 p.m.

How to Attend: Tickets can be bought online. General admission tickets to the grounds are $75, hot air balloon rides are $75, VIP is $195, tent camping passes are $75, RV camping passes are $450.

Stonewall, around 1:33 p.m.

Events

Kuhlman Cellars

18421 East 290 Highway, Stonewall

The Hill Country winery’s eclipse party includes a breakfast buffet, hot Italian food lunch (think lasagnas and cheesy garlic bread), two glasses of wine in a keepsake glass, blind wine tastings, tastings of 2023 vintages, and tours of the vineyards. There are glasses, a special sticker, and more activities.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How to Attend: Tickets are $200 for wine club members, $225 for non-members, $50 for children between the ages of two to 20; parking passes are $25.

Burnet, around 1:34 p.m.

Events

Uplift Vineyard

1411 County Road 119, Burnet

William Chris Vineyard’s Burnet winery is tagging Austin chef Jesse Griffiths for its eclipse event. The Dai Due chef will live-fire cook a brunch and dinner, plus tickets come with two bottles of the winery’s eclipse red wine, more food, and a blending session.

When: It starts at 8:30 a.m.

How to Attend: Tickets are $925; members can buy two tickets at special $775 pricing each; RV parking is $125.

Driftwood, around 1:34 p.m.

Events

Vista Brewing

13551 Farm-to-Market Road 150, Driftwood

The sprawling Hill Country brewery-restaurant-ranch is hosting a multi-day eclipse event with live music, wildflowers, glasses, beer and food specials such as the Dark Skies black pilsner and the Texas wagyu burger.

When: Wednesday, April 3 through Thursday, April 4, 4 to 9 p.m. each day; Friday, April 5, 2 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, April 6, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, April 7, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Monday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to Attend: Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children.

Dripping Springs, around 1:34 p.m.

Events

Ghost Note Brewing

23663 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs

The Hill Country brewery’s eclipse party includes a special beer for the event, food trucks, purchasable glasses, and live music.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to Attend: Book either RV camping reservations for $150 or parking passes for $25.

Kerrville, around 1:34 p.m.

Events

Kerrclipse Music Festival

Quiet Valley Ranch, 3876 Medina Highway, Kerrville

The annual Kerrville Folk Festival happens to coincide with the eclipse this year, and the organizers are using that to their advantage. The renamed event will feature live music, art, camping, and science presentations about eclipses. There will be food and drinks to be announced, but expect goodies from sponsors like Pint & Plow Brewing and Trailhead Beer Garden, and food/drinks from Central Provisions.

When: Saturday, April 5 through Monday, April 8

How to Attend: Currently, the festival is only offering multi-day passes. It will see if there is space to sell Monday day passes in mid-March. Advanced passes for nonmembers are $350, kids between the ages of five through 12 are $75, and anyone younger is free; there is also member pricing for foundation members. Then there are a la carte parking passes and RV spots.

San Antonio, around 1:34 p.m.

Events

The Moon’s Daughter

115 Lexington Ave, San Antonio

The Thompson San Antonio Greek-ish hotel restaurant is hosting a Monday brunch for a glimpse of the partial totality of the eclipse from its rooftop lounge. There will be themed drinks, glasses, and live entertainment.

When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

How to Attend: Tickets are $99.

Hye, around 1:35 p.m.

Events

Ron Yates Wines

6676 Highway 290 West, Hye

The Hill Country winery’s eclipse party is a jam-packed one. All tickets come with access to a breakfast taco bar, a wine bar showing the history of the winery, and even paella. Then there’s a free wine glass, glasses, and one free glass of wine, plus lawn games, live music, and viewing areas. VIP tickets come with a special bar, access to a bathroom trailer, a pig roast, and a special breakfast buffet. There’s also room for RV camping.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to Attend: Early tickets are $125 for general admission, $250 for VIP, and $675 for RV camping; regular tickets will be $150 for general admission, $300 for VIP, and $750 for RVs.

William Chris Vineyards

10352 Highway 290, Hye

The lauded Hill Country winery is teaming up with the Austin-based restaurant group behind Southern restaurant Olamaie for its eclipse event. On deck are wine barrel tastings, astronomy sessions, live country music concerts, and breakfast and lunch courtesy of MaieB’s forthcoming Fredericksburg spot the Albert Hotel. The latter includes Little Ola’s biscuits, pork chops, and Texas chocolate sheet cake. The tickets come with parking, glasses, a poster, a picnic blanket, and a bag with two bottles of its special eclipse wines.

When: TBA

How to Attend: Tickets are $375 for adults and $100 for kids.

Johnson City, around 1:35 p.m.

Lampasas and Kempner, around 1:35 p.m.

Events

Pillar Bluff Vineyards

300 County Road 111, Lampasas

The Hill Country winery is hosting an RV camping event for the eclipse. Camping passes come with access to two barbecue dinners, live music, and a special cabernet sauvignon made for the eclipse.

When: Sunday, April 7 through Monday, April 8

How to Attend: Tickets are $500

Thunderwolf Ranch

1079 County Road 4630, Kempner

The Texas horse rescue ranch and event space is hosting a four-day, two-night camping festival for the eclipse. There’s tent and car camping passes with access to live music, karaoke, and loads of food vendors such as pizza spot Slice Society, Yaya’s Southeast Asian Cuisine, and a tea lounge.

When: Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8

How to Attend: Camping passes are $157 for two people

Austin, around 1:36 p.m.

Events

Jester King Brewery

13187 Fitzhugh Road, Far West Austin

The Hill Country brewery is hosting a huge total solar eclipse party. There will be a special beer release for the event, alongside other beers and food, Figure 8 coffee, mimosas, and more. For non-food activities, expect live psychedelic rock performances and the Austin Witches Market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to Attend: It’s free to attend, but there are $20 parking passes for people who want to drive themselves.

Meanwhile Brewing Co.

3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin

This McKinney neighborhood brewery is one of several Austin locations that are participating in private science- and math-geared Simons Foundation’s special nationwide initiative timed to the eclipse, where the breweries will brew up a special beer for the celestial event, In the Path of Totality.Meanwhile’s event includes its new 01:36pm beer, a black IPA, as well as a special pint glass and glasses giveaways. There will be a live string quartet, too.

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

How to Attend: Free to attend, there are RSVPs.

Otopia

1901 San Antonio Street, Suite 1100, Austin

The Otis Hotel’s rooftop bar will be a prime eclipse viewing spot, especially when it will serve cocktails benefitting the University of Texas at Austin’s astronomy department. Plus, there will be a live DJ and free eclipse glasses.

When: noon to 5 p.m.

How to Attend: Tickets are $20.

Pioneer Farms

10621 Pioneer Farms Drive, Austin

The historic space and venue is hosting a two-day eclipse event. The first day includes seminars and activities, plus food truck Coco East and Sweet. The second includes its Citizen Scientist Sun Party with a live band, food from Ice Cream Peddler and Carla’s with chicken tenders, burgers, and fries.

When: Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, April 8

How to Attend: Tickets are $12 for each day or $20 for both days.

The Long Center

701 West Riverside Drive, Austin

The Long Center and Simons Foundation are hosting this free eclipse event on the venue’s lawn. Food-wise, there will be vendors; and drinks-wise, Austin breweries will be at hand to offer special eclipse-themed brews. There’s also a Radiolab live-recording session, a visual storytelling experience led by authors Roxane Gay and Debbie Millman, and free tote bags for the first 1,000 guests. Everyone attending will get free eclipse glasses.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How to Attend: Free.

Austin Beerworks

3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin

The North Burnet brewery is also participating in the Simons Foundation’s In the Path of Totality beer event, though further details aren’t available at this time.

When: TBA

How to Attend: TBA

Zilker Brewing Company

1701 East Sixth Street, Austin

The East Austin brewery is also participating in the Simons Foundation’s In the Path of Totality beer event, though further details aren’t available at this time.

When: TBA

How to Attend: TBA

San Marcos, around 1:36 p.m.

Events

Middleton Brewing

101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos

The brewpub is hosting a very chill partial-totality eclipse-viewing party with beer specials and glasses.

When: It starts at noon.

How to Attend: Free to attend.

Round Rock, around 1:37 p.m.

Temple, around 1:40 p.m.

Moose & Goose Winery

6300 Middle Road, Suite B, Temple

The Bell County fruit winery’s eclipse viewing party comes with a hummus snack lunch, bottle of wine, keepsake glass, and glasses.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How to Attend: Tickets are $80.

General Central Texas and Hill Country Guides