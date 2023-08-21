Where to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in Austin With Food, Drinks, and Parties

Labor Day weekend provides one last opportunity to celebrate summer (as much as the very, very, very hot season ever really ends in Texas). To honor the sort-of end of the season, here are the best celebrations to check out in Austin over the long holiday weekend from Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4.

Saturday, September 2

Treaty Oak Distilling is throwing a barbecue party and cocktail competition from noon to 8 p.m. There will be food, tours of the space, and live music. Dishes include whole hod tostadas, brisket egg rolls, bourbon bread pudding, and more. Wristbands are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. (16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs)

Casual bar and restaurant the Cavalier is hosting a waterslide (yes) party from 3 to 7 p.m. It’s family-friendly through 5 p.m., and then only adults are allowed on the waterslide. There’s a DJ, hot dogs from the bar’s Austin City Limits Music Festival stand Cavalier Party Dogs & Tots, frozen daiquiris, and other food and drinks. (2400 Webberville Road, East Austin)

Sunday, September 3

The Carpenter Hotel’s final barbecue pool party series will take place for Labor Day weekend. On deck will be live music; a plate of food including items like grilled scallops, pulled chicken sandwiches, and deviled potato salads; a la carte drinks and Jell-O; and, yes, pool time. Tickets are $55 and it runs from 1 to 6 p.m. (400 Josephine Street, Zilker)

Okay, so it’s not technically a Labor Day event, but the ABGB is celebrating its 10th birthday with lots of live music, food specials, beers, art, and a market from noon to 11 p.m. (1305 West Oltorf Street, Galindo)

New Texan restaurant Lenoir is hosting what it is calling a beach steak dinner over Labor Day weekend with seatings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in its wine garden. The all-you-can-eat meal includes tons of seafood (including raw and ceviche bars), grilled whole fish, sides, and desserts; beer, wine, and other drinks are available a la carte. Tickets are $95 for adults, $20 for children between seven to 12 years old, and free for children six years old and younger. A portion of the proceeds will go towards nonprofit Austin Pets Alive. (1807 South First Street, Bouldin Creek)

Bar the Gibson is hosting a Labor Day party where people are encouraged to wear white linens, with a DJ and special drinks. The DJ set begins at 6 p.m. (1109 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)

