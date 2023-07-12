A ‘Barbie’ Fan’s Guide to Austin Events, Foods, and Drinks for the Anticipated Film

It’s almost here: one of the year’s most anticipated movies, Barbie, is, yes, hinges on commercialization and capitalism because it’s based on a toy, but, because it features two of the world’s most beloved actors (Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie) and a slew of other favorite actors and musicians (Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Cena, etc.) directed by the great Greta Gerwig, it has to be great and super fun, right? We’ll see when it premieres on Friday, July 21. Austin restaurants and bars are getting into the mood by offering food and drink specials or hosting parties in honor of the film and the iconic doll.

Through July

The very pink taco restaurant Taquero Mucho is hosting multiple events and specials all for Barbie. First, the downtown location is throwing a Barbie brunch on Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a first-come, first-served service. This includes themed cocktails, a large Barbie box for photos, and a DJ playing the movie’s soundtrack and artists. And then the North Burnet location is hosting a Barbie drag brunch starting at 1 p.m. And finally, both locations are serving bright pink mimosas for the movie throughout the month. (508 West Avenue, Downtown; 11101 Burnet Road, Suite A-170, North Burnet)

Friday, July 14

Because the Fairmont Austin is going to honor Barbie with a pink light display, it’s hosting a party at its rooftop bar Rules & Regs with themed drinks and a real-life Barbie box. The party starts at 5 p.m. and the light display starts at 9 p.m. (101 Red River Street, Seventh Floor, Downtown)

Sunday, July 16

Bright cafe Revival Coffee is hosting a painting and cocktail event centered on Barbie. People will be able to paint their own Barbie artwork with guidance plus enjoy themed drinks. Tickets are $40 and it runs from 1 to 3 p.m. (1405 East Seventh Street, East Cesar Chavez)

Tuesday, July 18

The Mueller location of Alamo Drafthouse is hosting what it is calling its BarbieLand Mixer, a party full of cocktails and lots of related activities. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the theater’s bar Barrel O’ Fun. (1991 Aldrich Street, Suite 120, Mueller)

Wednesday, July 19

Both Austin locations of Moviehouse & Eatery are hosting advanced screenings of Barbie where tickets come with two themed glittery cocktails, four courses of food, a pin, and more. There are still some tickets available at the Southwest location at 7 p.m. (7415 Southwest Parkway, Building 7, West Oak Hill)

Friday, July 21 through Sunday, August 20

Arrive Austin hotel bar Lefty’s Brick Bar is offering three Barbie-themed cocktails for a whole month. This includes the Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party, a gin and Aperol drink with grapefruit, pink peppercorn, and glitter; the Malibu DreamHouse, a frozen Painkiller brightened up with a pink swirl, sprinkles, and whipped cream; and the nonalcoholic Life in Plastic, a drink with sweet-and-sour mix, grenadine, pineapple juice, and ginger beer. The bar is also hosting a Barbie-themed drag queen bingo on Wednesday, July 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. where people are encouraged to dress up, plus there are related drinks and a market. (1813C East Sixth Street, East Cesar Chavez)

Friday, July 28

Karaoke bar the Canary Roost is hosting a Barbie theme party where attendees are encouraged to dress up like the dolls and sing songs befitting the movie and its soundtrack from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. (11900 Metric Boulevard, North Austin)