Where to Celebrate Bastille Day in Austin With Food and Drinks

Bastille Day is the celebration of a turning point in the French Revolution on Friday, July 14. And, luckily, Austin’s many restaurants — French and otherwise — restaurants are taking up the reins, with plenty of champagne to go around.

Friday, July 14

East side French restaurant Justine’s epic Bastille Day party, dubbed La Résistance, includes loads of French music, entertainment, food, and drinks. There’s emcee Sabrina Ellis of punk band A Giant Dog, DJs Eric Débris and Zapot, a burlesque show by Ruby Knight, a concert by Lord Friday the 13th, a decadent floral photo booth, projected photos by French artist Richard Bellia. Food-wise, the restaurant will be open for a la carte seated dinners through 11 p.m. and pop-up Le Beef will be serving burgers and fries from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. The $25 ticket will be available at the door, and 25 percent of the sales will go towards reproductive mutual aid collective Buckle Bunnies. Doors open at 9 p.m. (4710 East Fifth Street, Govalle)

French sandwich and chicken spot Austin Rotisserie is reopening its food truck at far South Austin venue and bar the Far Out for Bastille Day with food specials such as nicoise baguettes, oysters, and its main menu. The bar will serve up French 75s and French wheat beer Kronenbourg. It starts at 3 p.m. (8504 South Congress Avenue, Far South Austin)

Saturday, July 15

The French Legation is naturally celebrating Bastille Day by opening up its grounds to the public while also offering email preorder picnic meals of cheese, baguettes, jam, and macaroons, and a live zydeco band from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entire event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (802 San Marcos Street, Central East Austin)

Friday, July 14 through Saturday, July 15

Catering company 2 Dine 4’s pop-up restaurant Swoop House is hosting Bastille Day dinners for two nights. The tasting menu includes escargot, small croque-madames, steak au poivre, and creme brulee. The dinner is $95 per person with seatings at 7:30 each evening. (3012 Gonzales Street, Govalle)

Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16

French restaurant 1417 is offering a bunch of food and cocktail specials for the Bastille Day weekend. This includes braised short ribs served with cheese polenta and braised kale, scallops, French 75s, and French mules. (1417 South First Street, Bouldin Creek)

Know of any missing Bastille Day happenings? Let Eater know via email to austin@eater.com

Related Where to Enjoy French Fare in Austin