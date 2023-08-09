The Ultimate College Dining Guide for UT Austin Students

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

It’s a new school year at the University of Texas at Austin, and all of the reading, projects, and tests will soon pile up. Luckily, Eater Austin has done some homework for scholars. For those new-to-Austin freshmen or returning students, this collection of maps and features can teach the most important lesson of all: how to eat and drink well in Austin.

The Essentials

Let’s start with the basics. Here are the sites to bookmark for Austin’s general dining information gathered to solve happy-hour hankerings, sweet-tooth emergencies, and simply to answer the daily question, what’s for dinner tonight?

Austin College Standbys

In addition to everyday favorites done well, there are iconic dishes specific to Austin’s culinary scene, like kolaches and migas. Here’s the rundown.

Barbecue

Tacos

The best breakfast tacos — This delicacy is basically Central Texas's national treasure and the proper way to start the day. Vaquero Taquero (104 East 31st Street, Hyde Park) and Taco Joint (2807 San Jacinto Boulevard, Central Austin) serve up excellent ones near campus.

Must-eat tacos in Austin, like Con Todo’s border-style tacos (10001 Metric Boulevard, North Austin) and Cuantos Tacos’s Mexico City-style ones (1108 East 12th Street, Central East Austin).

Pizza

Tex-Mex

Where to find the best classic Tex-Mex dishes, from sizzling fajitas to cheese-laden enchiladas. Don’t miss the massive migas at cash-only spot Habanero Cafe (501 West Oltorf Street, South First).

New to Tex-Mex? Here’s a glossary of terms to know.

Burgers

Queso

Special Diets

Sandwiches

Sandwich shops students should know. Tip: FoodHeads (616 West 34th Street, North Campus) and Otherside Deli (1104 West 34th Street, Bryker Woods) are both fairly close to campus.

Caffeine

Get coffee here. 24-hour Bennu (2001 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Central East Austin) on the east side fits the bill for coffee and study sessions at any hour.

Great coffee shops with Wi-Fi offer a change of scenery from home or the dorm. Flightpath Coffeehouse (5011 Duval Street, North Loop) is worth a visit for no distractions — the coffee shop doesn't allow any live music.

Adult Beverages

Miscellaneous

Affordable Eats

For the budget-conscious, these are our picks.

Tourist Stuff

Here are guides and tips to keep in mind when you’re hosting friends and family. And trust us, everyone’s going to want to visit now that you’re in Austin.

Neighborhoods

Interested in sticking closer to home? Eater Austin’s coverage is organized by neighborhood. Here are a few close to UT, and check out the full directory for more.

Other Austin Colleges

Yes, there are other colleges and universities in Austin, and we’ve got separate maps for those educational institutions

Keeping Up With the News

Eater Austin is updated every weekday with breaking news, maps, features, guides, trend pieces, and more. Here's how to stay connected.

Check the Eater Austin homepage for the most up-to-date news and stories.

Also, visit the national site Eater for news and dining guides from across the country, plus international food news.

This guide was originally written by Elizabeth Leader Smith.

