Where to Find Eid al-Adha Food Specials in Austin

Celebrate the Islamic holiday with halal meats

by Nadia Chaudhury

A bowl of rice and meats.
The mansaf at Usta Kababgy.
Usta Kababgy/Facebook

This week is Eid al-Adha, the second of the Islamic religion’s biggest holidays of the year (the first being Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, a month of religious fasting). This Eid is also referred to as the Feast of Sacrifice, and a big part of the holiday is that Muslims will sacrifice (or purchase a slaughtered animal) and give away meat to people in need and families.

Eid al-Adha is expected to take place on the evening of Wednesday, June 28 into the daytime of Thursday, June 29. In honor of the holiday, Austin restaurants and food businesses are offering food specials.

Usta Kababgy
9310 North Lamar Boulevard, North Lamar
The halal Mediterranean restaurant will offer mansaf — the national dish of Jordan consisting of layered bread, rice, and lamb — for the holiday from Wednesday, June 28 into Friday, June 30 for dine-in orders. The restaurant is also offering sweets on the day of Eid as well as a 15 percent discount with the code “EIDUSTA” for dine-in orders.

Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet
12636 Research Boulevard, Far North Austin; 701 East Stassney Lane, Unit B, Southpark Meadows
The halal Texas chain with two Austin locations is offering its catering menu for at-home Eid feasts for pickups and deliveries.

