Where to Celebrate Fourth of July in Austin With Food, Drinks, Parties, and Eating Contests

Fourth of July weekend begins this week, which means it’s time to start thinking about outdoor parties, grilling, ice-cold drinks, and the like. The summer holiday and the big fireworks show and concert along Vic Mathias Shores mean there are a lot of food and drink events around the city.

Here is Eater’s guide to the food and dessert specials, parties, eating contests, and more, all happening in Austin during the long holiday weekend.

Sunday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 4

Bakery mini-chain Tiny Pies’s holiday menu includes larger American flag pies, one with cherries and blueberries and the other a cream pie with various berries, star-shaped hand pies, and more. Everything is available for online preorders for pickups on Sunday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 4. (multiple locations)

Sunday, July 2 through Monday, July 3

San Antonio import Bakery Lorraine is offering two Fourth of July pies for preorders this holiday. There’s an apple pie made with five types of the fruit, and then the buttermilk pie with berries. Advanced orders for the $34 pies can be placed now for pickups on Sunday and Monday, July 2 to 3. (11600 Rock Rose Avenue, Suite 100, Domain Northside)

Sunday, July 2

Though not specifically pegged to the Fourth of July, New Texan restaurant Lenoir is hosting what it is calling a Backyard Beefsteak Banquet in its wine garden. On deck will be all-you-can-eat grilled beef plus other sides and foods, as well as a la carte drinks. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Austin Parks Foundation. Tickets are $95, $20 for children between the ages of seven and 12, and free for children younger than that. There are two seatings, one at 6 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m. (1807 South First Street, Bouldin Creek)

Monday, July 3

New American restaurant Launderette is hosting a seafood boil again for the holiday. The $75 boil includes lobster, shrimp, clams, mussels, sausages, corn, and potatoes, plus family-style sides, and desserts. Reservations for dine-in and takeout orders have to be placed online. Dine-in service is from noon to 8 p.m., with takeout orders available from 3 to 5 p.m. (2115 Holly Street, Holly)

Tuesday, July 4

Rhode Islander hot dog pop-up Zee’s Wiener System is providing the franks for the hot dog-eating competition at the Mohawk. The winner will get entry to any show for a year at the venue plus other goods. There are also two live musical performances. Tickets are $10; interested competitors must buy a ticket and fill out the online form; and the event begins at 3 p.m. (912 Red River Street, Downtown)

Sports bar and restaurant Black Sheep Lodge is running its corn hot dog-eating contest again at 2 p.m., along with food and drink specials. People who would like to enter should email events@blacksheeplodge.com, and there’s a $20 entry fee, which goes towards nonprofit Helping Hand Home for Children. (2108 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)

Black Sheep’s sibling bar Haymaker is also bringing back its annual pickled egg-eating contest for the Fourth. $20 entry fees and a portion of the day’s sales will go towards Helping Hand Home for Children. The contest begins at 4 p.m.; those who would like to compete should email events@haymakeraustin.com. (2310 Manor Road, Cherrywood)

Missing a big Fourth of July party above? Let Eater know through the tipline or email at austin@eater.com.