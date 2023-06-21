Where to Find 100-Degree-Plus Happy Hours With Cold Drinks in Austin

Yes, it’s goddamn hot out there. Temperatures have been hovering in the low 100s since last week and going, the region is under excessive heat warnings, and the state’s power company asking for people to conserve energy. Two Austin bars are taking a glass-half-full approach to the heat by taking advantage of the too-high temperatures by offering discounted drinks when it’s 100 degrees and above — though, please, keep hydrated, put on sunscreen, and just generally stay cool.

Doc’s Backyard Grill: The American bar and restaurant is famous for its hot-weather drinks special. Whenever the city gets to 100 degrees and above, frozen margaritas are just $2. (5207 Brodie Lane, Suite 100, Sunset Valley)

Radio Coffee and Beer: The coffee shop and bar is going to be offering half-off draft and frozen mango chile margaritas every hour when the temperature hits above 100 degrees. (4204 Menchaca Road, South Lamar)

