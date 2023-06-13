Where to Find Chewy Mochi Doughnuts in Austin

Mochi doughnuts are truly spectacular and perhaps the best version of doughnuts. The fried sweets are delightfully chewy, thanks to its mochiko (sweet rice) flour and tapioca starch for that lovely Q texture — and yes, it’s gluten-free (minus potential toppings and glazes). There aren’t too many bakeries to find mochi doughnuts in Austin, but the places that do fry up the Asian American dessert are excellent, from a Tex-Asian bakery in East Austin to a roaming pop-up.

The East Austin bakery doles out truly gluten-free mochi doughnuts in fun flavors and cute shapes. Of the former, there are classics like the lemon butter, matcha, and black sesame; and then house creations like ube-Oreo, palomas, and mango lassi. Of the latter, look out for animals to Totoros to pretty designs. And, yes, you probably recognize the shop from owner Sarah Lim’s makeover on Queer Eye. (4607 Bolm Road, Govalle; preorders can be placed online)

Bom started out as an Instagram bakery and evolved into a pop-up roaming throughout the city. Its mochi doughnuts come in the fun pon de ring style with eight balls of dough connected in a circle; the sweets are also completely gluten-free The monthly menu often takes on themes, like the recent tropical one with flavors like guava, mangonada, and matcha yuzu; or the set inspired by Korean pop group BTS with Irish car bombs, Sprite, and honey butter. Currently, the pop-up is taking a summer break but will start back up in August. (varies; preorders can be placed online)

The northwest bakery has been around for a bit, focusing on cake and yeast doughnuts, but it decided to add mochi doughnuts to its lineup in 2021. The pon de ring-shaped sweets come in flavors like green tea, taro, lemon, and mochi. (8300 North Farm to Market Road 620, Suite 200, Grandview Hills; preorders can be placed online)

The San Marcos-born mochi doughnut shop expanded into Austin last year within Asian supermarket Hana World Market’s food court. On deck are pon de ring-shaped and also round little balls in zesty flavors like ube-churro, cookies and cream, sour plum, funnel cake, and much more. The San Marcos location closed earlier this year. (Hana World Market, 1700 West Parmer Lane, Suite 100, Scofield Farms; there are third-party deliveries available through Uber Eats and Grubhub)