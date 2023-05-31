Where to Celebrate Pride in Austin With Food, Drinks, Drag Shows, and Parties

Nationally, Pride month is in June — but keep in mind that Austin’s official Pride parade takes place in August (for logistical reasons). Still, lots of local restaurants/bars/breweries/etc. offering food and drink specials and hosting events this month as ways to raise money for LGBTQ nonprofits. There are drag shows, parties, workshops, and much more. Scope out the rundown below.

Throughout June

Brewery Vacancy Brewing is donating 10 percent of its June Hill Country Pilsner sales (draft and specially designed cans for the month) to nonprofit PFLAG Austin. Likewise, participating Austin bars and restaurants will also donate a portion of proceeds from the beer’s sales this month: WhicCraft Tap Room, Turnstile Coffee Beer & Spirits, Spokesman Coffee, Sour Duck Market, and the Wheel. The brewery is also hosting other events throughout the month. (415 St. Elmo Street, East Congress)

Sour beer brewery Blue Owl Brewing is donating 20 percent of its Pride merchandise (T-shirts, stickers, magnets, and Pride packs of beers) to Equality Texas. (2400 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly)

Thursday, June 1

Vacancy Brewing is hosting a Pride-themed music bingo (aka “muzingo”) with trivia company Get It Gals from 7 to 9 p.m. (415 St. Elmo Street, East Congress)

Sunday, June 4

Wednesday, June 7

Friday, June 9

Vacancy Brewing is then hosting a Pride-themed Pints and Plants class where people will plant succulents into those special June Hill Country Pilsner cans. Tickets are $25 and it runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; with classes taking place every half-hour within that period. (415 St. Elmo Street, East Congress)

Saturday, June 10

And then finally, Vacancy Brewing is hosting a Pride Night party with DJ Lucia Beyond, glitter beer, dancing, themed merchandise, and more, with a portion of the evening’s proceeds going to PFLAG Austin. It runs from 7 to 11 p.m. (415 St. Elmo Street, East Congress)

Monday, June 12

The Austin chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier is hosting a Pride happy hour at winery/tasting room Wine for the People with winemaker Rae Wilson and partner Anne Spalding. On deck will be wine tastings, food from a variety of vendors and restaurants (Farmhouse Delivery to Dai Due), Lick Honest Ice Cream scoops, and a special pastry from Dripping Springs bakery Abby Jane Bakeshop and Sightseer Coffee. There will be non-alcoholic drinks by Steeping Room and Aplos. A portion of the happy hour’s proceeds will be split between Les Dames and Equality Texas. Tickets are $40 and it runs from 5 to 7 p.m. (1601 West 38th Street, near Rosedale/Oakmont Heights/Bryker Woods)

Friday, June 16

The Austin Central Library is hosting Pride Prom with a whole 1920s theme with drag performances and Queer Vinyl Collective DJs and presumably drinks and food. There are free RSVPs and it runs from 7 to 10 p.m. (710 West Cesar Chavez Street, Downtown)

Saturday, June 17

Then Meanwhile Brewing’s second Pride event is a themed Brew Paul’s Drag Show on Saturday, June 17 by Eileen Dover and others. Equality Texas will also be on site. There are free RSVPs (Venmo tips to the performers are encouraged) and it runs from 9 to 11 p.m. (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)

Saturday, June 24

South Austin distillery Still Austin Whiskey Co. is hosting a Pride party with a drag show featuring Senator Colleen Deforrest and others, DJs, and a live musical performance by Flora and Fawna. A percentage of the proceeds from the day will be donated to Equality Texas. There are free RSVPs and it runs from 1 to 8 p.m. (440 East St. Elmo Road, Unit F, East Congress)

Sunday, June 25

The Pease Park Conservancy, Equality Texas, and Future Front Texas are hosting a Pride Picnic with vendors; food from iPannini, Garbo’s, and SnoRide Snoboxes; coffee by Brother Friend, and more. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. (Kingsbury Commons, 1100 Kingsbury Street, Old West Austin)