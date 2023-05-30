Where to Celebrate Juneteenth With Great Food and Drinks in Austin

Juneteenth — the holiday memorializing the end of Black slavery on the date when, two years after the fact, President Abraham Lincoln’s declaration finally reached Galveston, Texas in 1865 — takes place this weekend on Monday, June 19. To commemorate the day (also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day), there are several food and drink events happening around the Austin and Central Texas region.

Monday, June 12 to Monday, June 19 (Juneteenth)

The regular citywide Stay Black & Live event is themed on family reunions this year. This includes a talk with food writer and historian Michael Twitty about African American foodways on Thursday, June 15; a community kickback and dance party on Friday, June 16; and a cookout and music festival on Saturday, June 17 with loads of barbecue. RSVPs will eventually be available online. (The Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina Street, Central East Austin)

Saturday, June 17

Know of a Juneteenth event that is missing? Let Eater know through austin@eater.com.