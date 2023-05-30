Where to Eat, Drink, and Celebrate Father’s Day in Austin

Father’s Day is just around the corner. Sunday, June 18 to be exact. But instead of gifting the paternal figure in your life something boring, why not opt for something a bit more memorable?
To help out, Eater Austin gathered the best Father’s Day specials and events revolving around food and drink. Find everything from hog and goat roasts at William Chris Vineyards, brisket pot pies from Tiny Pies, and loads of beers.
Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18 (Father’s Day)
- Austin mini-bakery chain Tiny Pies put together a bunch of both small and large offerings for Father’s Day, ranging from peach tarts and chocolate-bourbon pies (both big and small) to small brisket pot pies. Place orders online for pickups. (Multiple locations)
- Both locations of the steakhouse chain Truluck’s is offering a Father’s Day cocktail: the Dad Fashioned with bourbon, mandarin lime, a cardamom infusion, and bitters for $15. (300 Colorado Street, Downtown; 10225 Research Boulevard, Suite 4000, Gateway)
Sunday, June 18 (Father’s Day)
- Dads get their first beer for free at sour beer brewery Blue Owl Brewing from noon to 8 p.m. (2400 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly)
- Brewery and restaurant Vista Brewing is hosting a special all-day-long Father’s Day brunch with details to come later, plus live music. (13551 Ranch to Market Road 150, Driftwood)
- Winery William Chris Vineyards is hosting its hog and goat roast event pegged to Father’s Day. The $40 ticket includes food and live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (10352 US 290, Hye)
- Wine bar Cru has brunch specials for the day with dishes like smoked salmon deviled eggs, crab cake Benedicts, steak and eggs, and more. Brunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (238 West Second Street, Downtown; 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Domain)
- Brewery Meanwhile Brewery and children’s museum Thinkery is throwing a kid-friendly event where adults and children can make their own koozies and playgrounds. It’s free to attend; the brewery and on-site food trucks will serve beer and food. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)
- East Austin hotel bar Lefty’s Brick Bar is teaming up with local brewery Meanwhile (see above) for a beer-filled Father’s Day. On tap will be several of the brewery’s beers, and the space is offering a burger and beer special of $15, with a take-home glass, plus beer trivia and raffles. It runs from noon to 6 p.m. (1813C East Sixth Street, East Cesar Chavez)
Know of a Father’s Day special or event that is missing? Let Eater know through austin@eater.com.