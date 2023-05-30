Where to Eat, Drink, and Celebrate Father’s Day in Austin

Father’s Day is just around the corner. Sunday, June 18 to be exact. But instead of gifting the paternal figure in your life something boring, why not opt for something a bit more memorable?

To help out, Eater Austin gathered the best Father’s Day specials and events revolving around food and drink. Find everything from hog and goat roasts at William Chris Vineyards, brisket pot pies from Tiny Pies, and loads of beers.

Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18 (Father’s Day)

Austin mini-bakery chain Tiny Pies put together a bunch of both small and large offerings for Father’s Day, ranging from peach tarts and chocolate-bourbon pies (both big and small) to small brisket pot pies. Place orders online for pickups. (Multiple locations)

Both locations of the steakhouse chain Truluck’s is offering a Father’s Day cocktail: the Dad Fashioned with bourbon, mandarin lime, a cardamom infusion, and bitters for $15. (300 Colorado Street, Downtown; 10225 Research Boulevard, Suite 4000, Gateway)

Sunday, June 18 (Father’s Day)

Know of a Father’s Day special or event that is missing? Let Eater know through austin@eater.com.

