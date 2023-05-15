Where to Eat and Drink During Memorial Day Weekend in Austin

With hot, hot weather already on deck, the promise of summer is right around the corner by way of Memorial Day this weekend. Kick off those work outfits, throw on some summer gear, and check out all outdoor parties and food specials happening around Austin this week. There’s everything from barbecue and whiskey parties to Greek festivals to more.

The long holiday takes place from Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29. Everything below is listed in chronological order.

Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28

The music-and-food-filled Hot Luck Festival is happening again this year, with meaty and veggie bites plus fun shows all through the weekend. Stay tuned for Eater Austin’s full guide. (multiple locations)

Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28

While not explicitly pegged to Memorial Day, the Austin Greek Festival will be a lot of fun with tons of food such as dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), tyropites (Greek cheese pies), gyros, and souvlaki, plus music and dance performances. It’s $5 to enter and hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. (Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 414 St Stephens School Road South, near Rob Boy)

Saturday, May 27

Hill Country distillery Treaty Oak Distilling’s shindig features barbecue, live music, a car show, whiskey, and cocktails from Lockhart restaurant Old Pal. The barbecue component will feature smoked meats from lots of notable pitmasters from places like Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, Slab BBQ, KG BBW, and others. T It begins at noon, with food from 2 to 5 p.m. and drinks from noon to 5 p.m. Advance online tickets for food are $55. (16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs)

Sunday, May 28

South Austin’s Carpenter Hotel is hosting a pool/barbecue party. On-site restaurant Carpenters Hall is making hot dogs, grilled scallops, pulled chicken sandwiches, and more, plus there will be live music and Jell-O. Tickets are $55 and it runs from 1 to 6 p.m. (400 Josephine Street, Zilker)

Know of a Memorial Day celebration missing that is missing? Let Eater know through austin@eater.com.