Where to Eat and Drink for Cinco de Mayo in Austin

Cinco de Mayo — the day that observes the Mexican army’s win over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War, and has grown into a huge American holiday — rolls around soon. In Austin, this means plenty of celebrations with drinks and food.
Everything below is listed in alphabetical order and takes place on Friday, May 5, unless otherwise noted. For those looking for more, check out the city’s best margaritas and best tacos.
- Alfresco bar and venue Armadillo Den is offering specials on margaritas, tequila shots, and the such all day long, plus there’s a live performance by singer Ashley Borrero. (10106 Menchaca Road, Far South Austin)
- Sour beer brewery Blue Owl is hosting a Cinco party full of slushie palomas, slushie spicy beer-based margaritas, plus free chips and salsa and discounts on its Limetastico beer packs. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. (2400 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly)
- Mexican restaurant Bulevar is going to open for lunch service for the day starting at 11:30 a.m. plus early happy hour starting at 3 p.m. (9400 Arboretum Boulevard, Arboretum)
- Bouldin Creek Mexican restaurant Chapulín Cantina is turning its happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. into a Cinco de Mayo party with live music, DJ, food, and drinks. (1610 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek)
- All locations of Austin-born Tex-Mex chain Chuy’s is offering specials on its grande margaritas and frozen lemonades, plus one-dollar tequila floaters for margaritas. (multiple locations)
- Restaurant/bar De Nada is hosting a party with Tequila Tromba with a pig roast, loads of drinks, a mariachi band, games, etc., etc., from 4 to 11 p.m. (4715 East Cesar Chavez Street, Govalle)
- Karaoke bar Ego’s is offering margarita and Mexican beer specials, a nacho bar at 3 p.m., and live music for Cinco. (510 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek)
- Fiesta Austin is hosting its Cinco de Mayo festivity on Saturday, May 6, with music, food, dancing, and kid-friendly activities. It begins at 10 a.m., with a cover charge of $7 starting at noon (or, for those who want to purchase these in advance for later entry, it’s $5 right now). It’s free for children the age of 12 and younger. (Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse East Segovia Street, East Cesar Chavez)
- Both locations of Mexican restaurant Gabrielas are offering specials on margaritas and shots all day. (900 East Seventh Street, East Austin; 9600 South I-35 Frontage Road, Suite B500, Southpark Meadows)
- Mexican bakery and restaurant Joe’s is participating in a multi-day celebration of pan dulce at the French Legation this week. On deck will be conchas, pink cakes, and more from the bakery, plus an audio installation of Joe’s founder the late Joe Avila talking about Mexican baking. It runs from Tuesday, May 2 through Saturday, May 6. (802 San Marcos Street, East Austin)
- Downtown Mexican restaurant La Condesa is hosting a Cinco de Mayo drag brunch on Sunday, May 7 with tequila and mezcal drinks, food, and performances. A portion of the drink special proceeds will go towards The Equality Alliance, which will be matched by booze sponsors Tequila Tromba and Dos Hombres Mezcal. Tickets are $25 with seatings beginning at 11 a.m. (400 West Second Street, Downtown)
- Mezcal bar Las Perlas’s Cinco party includes cocktail specials such as $9 margaritas and palomas, tacos from on-site truck Asador, and DJ sets. (405 East Seventh Street, Downtown)
- New Jonestown bar and venue Lucky Rabbit is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with five-dollar frozen cocktails and michelada, plus various food specials including fried jalapenos and beef enchiladas. (18626 Ranch Road 1431, Jonestown)
