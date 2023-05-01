Where to Eat and Drink for Cinco de Mayo in Austin

Cinco de Mayo — the day that observes the Mexican army’s win over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War, and has grown into a huge American holiday — rolls around soon. In Austin, this means plenty of celebrations with drinks and food.

Everything below is listed in alphabetical order and takes place on Friday, May 5, unless otherwise noted. For those looking for more, check out the city’s best margaritas and best tacos.

Are there any Cinco de Mayo parties or specials missing? Let Eater know through the tipline.