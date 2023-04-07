 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to Order Mother’s Day Desserts in Austin

From pastries with ice creams to chocolate boxes

by Nadia Chaudhury
A pastry with fruit in the middle and cream on top.
A peach galette from Vivian’s Boulangerie.
Vivian’s Boulangerie

Mother’s Day is coming up in just over a month, and for those looking for edible gifts and treats for the maternal figures in their lives, well, Austin bakeries have you covered. There are chocolates, pie boxes, and dessert boxes all available, plus more, available just in time for the holiday on Sunday, May 14. Everything below is listed in alphabetical order.

If you’re looking for dine-in Mother’s Day brunches and celebrations, Eater has it covered with a separate guide.

Delysia Chocolatier
2000 Windy Terrace, Anderson Mill
The Austin chocolate shop is offering several Mother’s Day box specials, including the Love You, Mom package with truffle flavors like lemon curd-apricot, rose-orange blossom, and spiced lemon-Earl Grey; or the truffle box with wine pairing recommendations. There’s also a virtual tasting on Saturday, May 13 with teas and chocolates.
Deadline: None noted.
How to Pickup: Orders can be placed online or in person, national shipping is available.
How to Order: Online

Vivian’s Boulangerie & Lick Ice Creams
TBA
The fantastic bakery courtesy of baker Kendall Melton is back with a Mother’s Day pop-up with Lick Ice Creams. Stay tuned for details.
Deadline: None noted.
How to Pickup: It’ll take place from Saturday to Sunday, May 13 and 14. The ordering link goes live on Saturday, April 8; watch Vivian’s Instagram for updates.
How to Order: Online.





