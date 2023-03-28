Where to Order Easter Baked Goods and Meals in Austin

Not up for cooking for Easter or just want to grab something a little festive for home? Thankfully, many restaurants in Austin are rolling out some great specials for takeout dishes during the holiday ranging from cookies and pies to full meals and cuts of meat you won’t find every day. This year, Easter takes place on Sunday, April 9.

Check out a list of to-go takeout options for Easter below, and be sure to tip well.

If there is an Easter takeout special or meal missing in the guide below, let Eater through austin@eater.com.

Abby Jane Bakeshop

16604 Fitzhugh Rd Unit C, Dripping Springs

The bakery is offering its lamb-shaped white velvet cake with brown butter frosting topped with toasted coconuts, a carrot cake, and a box of buttery dinner rolls.

Deadline: Wednesday, April 5th.

How to Pickup: Pick-up is available Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9.

How to Order: Online

Bakery Lorraine

11600 Rock Rose Avenue, Suite 100, Domain Northside

The San Antonio headquartered bakery’s sole Easter offering is a double-layered carrot cake full of pineapples, coconuts and walnuts, layered with cream cheese frosting, and topped with macarons.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Saturday, April 8 at the store

How to Order: Online

Carve American Grille

7415 Southwest Parkway, Oak Hill

The steakhouse is offering a la carte items and full meals for Easter, hot and ready to be dug into immediately or cold and ready to get warmed up for later. There are a few options to choose from which include a smoked and glazed ham or a prime rib as an entree. Appetizers include a pear salad or carrot ginger soup. Each option comes with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine as sides, with the option to add a cheesecake for an additional price. There is also an option for a kid’s meal.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Pick-up is available Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9

How to Order: Online

Cookie Rich

1801 North Lamar Boulevard, West Campus

This food truck founded by a chef trained at the French Laundry is offering six special holiday flavors of her luxe cookies including, a homage to Peeps, a hot pink sugar cookie filled with milk chocolate mousse and vanilla cream, a dark fudge cookie filled with peanut butter mousse and salted caramel, key lime pie, banana pudding, and orange dreamsicle.

Deadline: Sunday, April 9

How to Pickup: Can be picked up in person through April 9, or delivered up to 30 miles

How to Order: Online

Easy Tiger

multiple locations

Easy Tiger is offering multiple seasonal baked goods for Easter including pull-apart rolls, a chocolate pie, bunny-shaped cookies, hot cross buns, and Ukrainian Paska bread.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Pick up through Sunday, April 9

How to Order: Online

Little Ola’s Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Wells Branch

Olamaie’s offshoot bakery Little Ola’s Biscuits is offering two Easter biscuit packages. One includes six biscuits, housemade honey butter, strawberry jam, and pimento cheese and the other has everything previously mentioned with the addition of an apple Kentucky butter cake and a choice of one 32oz housemade beverage (Chocolate milk, strawberry lemonade, or Arnold Palmer). Pints of chicken salad can also be added at an additional price.

Deadline: Wednesday, April 5

How to Pickup: Pick-ups are available at Little Ola’s Biscuits from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9, and at Olamaie on Sunday, April 9

How to Order: Online

Perry’s Steakhouse

114 West Seventh Street, Downtown

Perry’s Steakhouse’s Easter menu is nearly identical to Carve’s, which makes sense because both are under the same restaurant group, however, the main differences are a turtle gumbo soup and the absence of a ready-to-eat option. At Perry’s, you can order a la carte items and full meals ready to get warmed up for later. There are a few options to choose from which include a smoked and glazed ham or a prime rib as an entree. Appetizers include a pear salad or carrot ginger soup. Each option comes with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine as sides, with the option to add a cheesecake for an additional price. There is also an option for a kid’s meal.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Pick-up is available Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9.

How to Order: Online.

Salt and Time

1912 East Seventh Street, Suite A, East Austin

The East Austin butcher shop is selling a number of special holiday cuts including a mezcal glazed ham, Angus packer brisket, bone-in leg of lamb, lamb loin noisette roast, rack of lamb, merguez stuffed lamb belly, and a lamb shoulder stuffed with dates and pistachio.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: In-person from Tuesday, April 4 to Saturday, April 8

How to Order: Online

Tiny Pies

multiple locations

The mini-bakery chain is offering a wide variety of holiday treats. There is a six-pack of mini-pies that includes two carrots, lemon raspberry, and strawberry cream cakes. Bunny-and-egg-shaped hand pies in cherry and blueberry flavors, and a mixed berry tart with blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, & blackberries round out the sweet options. Two different quiches — a Lorraine and a mushroom either — can be ordered for savory dishes. The quiches can be ordered as gluten-free options.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Pick up available Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8

How to Order: Online.

Walton’s Fancy & Staple

609 West Sixth Street, Downtown

The bakery will have special holiday offerings like golden Easter eggs and seasonal macarons and pastries.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Nothing noted.

How to Order: In person.