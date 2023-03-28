Easter’s coming up in Austin very soon. If you’re not up for cooking for Easter or just want to grab something festive for Easter brunches or dinners at home, many restaurants in Austin are rolling out some great specials for takeout dishes during the holiday ranging from deserts to full meals to cuts of meats. Keep in mind that, this year, Easter takes place on Sunday, March 31.

Check out a list of to-go takeout options for Easter below, and be sure to tip well.

Abby Jane Bakeshop

16604 Fitzhugh Road, Unit C, Dripping Springs

The Hill Country bakery is offering its lamb-shaped vanilla-coconut cake, along with lofthouse cookies, hot cross buns, carrot-pecan layer cake, and all sorts of loaves of bread for Easter.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31

How to Book: Order online

Bakery Lorraine

11600 Rock Rose Avenue, Suite 100, Domain Northside

The San Antonio-based bakery’s Austin location is offering a carrot cake topped with macarons for Easter.

Deadline: Thursday, March 28, 5 p.m.

Pickup Dates: Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31 with timed pickups from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How to Book: Order online

Carve American Grille

7415 Southwest Parkway, Oak Hill; 2613 Perseverance Drive, Central Austin

The spin-off chain from Perry’s Steakhouse (see below) is offering takeout Easter meals (along with dine-in services). This includes the ham special with a sliced double-smoked and triple-glazed ham with sides, a dessert, and a starter. Then there’s the family-style meal with more servings. Find a similar option at its parent chain Perry’s Steakhouse, which has locations in downtown Austin and the Domain.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

How to Book: Order online

Little Ola’s Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Wells Branch

Southern restaurant Olamaie’s offshoot bakery is offering several baked goods-centered packages as well as a la carte sides and biscuits for Easter. There’s the everything but the ham meal with biscuits, spreads, mac and cheese, candied carrots, pecans, a cold pea salad, and potato salad; and then the desserts one with house-made Peeps, carrot cake, and lemon bars; and half-dozen biscuits. .

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Pickups at Little Ola’s are available from Friday through Sunday, March 29 through 31; pickups at Olamaie are available on Sunday, March 31; and deliveries are available for Friday, March 29.

How to Book: Order online

Tiny Pies

5035 Burnet Road, Brentwood; 1100 South Lamar Boulevard, Suite 116, Zilker

The mini-bakery chain is offering two dessert options for Easter. First, there’s its six-pack of little pies in the shapes of bunnies and eggs in cherry and blueberry flavors. Then there’s its larger spring fruit tart.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Friday through Sunday, March 29 through 31; deliveries are available too.

How to Book: Order online

Walton’s Fancy & Staple

609 West Sixth Street, Downtown

The deli and bakery is offering all sorts of takeout dishes for Easter, including a special quiche with roasted carrots, pesto, and goat cheese, as well as macarons and pastries.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Nothing noted.

How to Book: In-person, email at catering@waltonsfancyandstaple.com, or over the phone at (512) 542-3380