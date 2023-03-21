Where to Celebrate Passover in Austin

The eight-day Jewish holiday Passover takes place soon starting on Wednesday, April 5 through Thursday, April 13. The centerpiece of Passover is the ritual intricate dinner the Seder during which the story of Exodus is recounted. For those who’d rather not cook or wish to get outside of the house, two Austin restaurants are offering Passover meals this year.

L’Oca d’Oro

1900 Simond Avenue, Mueller

The Italian restaurant is hosting its family-friendly Seders again this year for two nights. The dinner will include matzo soup, pastrami-style brisket, and sweet root vegetables dish tzimmes. The first evening will be hosted by Cantor Sarah Avner from the Beth Israel synagogue, with the second by Rabbi Neil Blumofe from the Agudas Achim synagogue; the dinners are open to all faiths.

When: Monday and Tuesday, April 10 and 11, 6 p.m.

Price: $100 per person (not including drinks and service charges

How to Book: Online

Aba

1011 South Congress Avenue, Travis Heights

The Mediterranean Chicago import is offering two ways to enjoy Passover meals. First are the reheatable takeout meals with dishes such as latkes made with potato and Brussels sprouts; slow-braised short ribs paired with pea puree; matzo ball soup; and honey pies. And then, the restaurant will offer dine-in Passover dish specials including those latkes, matzo ball soup, and short ribs.

When: Takeout orders can be placed now through 3 p.m. each of the pickup days on Wednesday and Thursday, April 5 and 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the dine-in specials are available Wednesday, April 5 through Thursday, April 13

Prices: The takeout meal is $58.95; dishes range from $9.95 to $24.95

How to Order/Book: Takeout orders can be placed online; reservations can be booked online

Did Eater miss a place to get Passover food in Austin? Let us know at austin@eater.com.