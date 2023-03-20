Where to Find Ramadan Food Specials in Austin

Ramadan, the Islamic month when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, begins very soon. For people looking for restaurant-quality halal dining options in the Austin area for suhoor (the meal before sunrise) and iftar (the meal breaking the fast at sunset), several restaurants and food businesses are offering specials for the holy month.

Ramadan began on the evening of Wednesday, March 22, and will end most likely at sunset on Friday, April 21, followed by Eid al-Fitr to celebrate the end of the religious month. Everything below is separated into food specials and events.

Ramadan Food and Meal Specials

Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet

12636 Research Boulevard, Far North Austin; 701 East Stassney Lane, Unit B, Southpark Meadows

The Texas chain with two Austin locations will host its iftar-timed buffets for the month, with details to be announced soon.

How to Order: TBA

MezzeMe

4700 West Guadalupe Street, the Triangle

The fast-casual Turkish restaurant will offer a Ramadan iftar special menu for the whole month, with details to be announced soon.

How to Order: TBA

Nanny’s Point

Pflugerville

The halal home catering business put together several iftar food boxes, featuring a mixture of the requisite dates plus snacks like pakoras, samosas, and chaat, plus sandwiches, kabobs, and rolls. Prices range from $12 to $14 depending on the items, and there is a 10-box minimum for orders.

How to Order: Instagram direct message or call (346) 704-6339 with two-to-three-day advance notice.

Ramadan Events

City-Wide Iftar

Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road, North Austin

Texas Muslim American nonprofit Minaret Foundation is hosting an iftar even with city and community officials, including Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Councilmember Zohaib Qadri. Food will be offered from Bamboo Biryani.

When: Sunday, April 2, with doors at 6 p.m. and programming at 6:30 p.m.

How to Attend: Tickets are $25, with tables for eight people at $200.

ATX Eid Fest

Reunion Ranch, 850 Country Road 255, Georgetown

The first-ever Eid event is co-hosted by the North Austin Muslim Community Center, the Islamic Center of Greater Austin, the Georgetown Islamic Center, the Islamic Center of Lake Travis, the Islamic Center of Brushy Creek, the Nueces Mosque, the Islamic Center of Round Rock, and the Quad City Islamic Center. On deck will be lots of activities and games, plus halal food, chai, and a bazaar.

When: Saturday, April 22, from noon to 8 p.m.

How to Attend: General admission tickets are $10; children three years old and younger can attend for free.

Related Excellent Halal Restaurants in Austin