Where to Celebrate Texas Independence Day in Austin With Drinks and Food

Texas Independence Day celebrates when the Lone Star region became an independent country from Mexico on March 2, 1836, as the Republic of Texas (the area became an official American state in December 1845). While it’s not an official statewide holiday, many Austin and Central Texas bars and the such are offering events and specials for the day.

Everything below is listed in alphabetical order and takes place on Thursday, March 2, unless otherwise noted.

Armadillo Den

10106 Menchaca Road, Far South Austin

The far south mostly alfresco bar is hosting its second-ever combination anniversary and Texas Independence Day party. The first 100 guests will get access to $2 draft beers, plus there will be other drink specials. Food trucks — including barbecue truck LeRoy & Lewis’s fry truck Mama Fried — will offer party specials. Plus there will be motorcycles from Red Bull and live music.

When: 2 p.m. to midnight.

How to Attend: Free to attend.

Jester King Brewery

13005 Fitzhugh Road, Hill Country

The brewery is offering a party full of chili cheeseburgers, pecan pie, trivia, and a chance to play with the goats.

When: 2 to 9 p.m.

How to Attend: Free to attend.

The Driskill

604 Brazos Street, Downtown

The historic hotel is hosting a party with Texas food, drinks, live music, vendors, books and cookbooks, and real-live rescued longhorns named Brisket and Chuck, all in its lobby. Drinks include tastings of Independence Brewing beers, William Chris Vineyard wines, and Desert Door’s sotol, plus the Driskill Bar will be making cocktails for purchase. The hotel’s cafe and bakery 1886 will offer two food specials, the Texas chili and Texas caviar. The hotel will also offer brisket sliders and Texas grapefruit salad, plus there will be a dessert bar with free samples.

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

How to Attend: Free to attend.