Where to Eat Like a Harry Styles Song in Austin

Remember when Harry Styles played six shows in Austin back in the fall of 2022? The mega-pop star often makes food and drink references in his songs, so here’s a mini-guide on how to eat and drink like a Harry Styles song in Austin. After all, as he sings, “You got that something, I got me an appetite, now I can taste it.”

“Watermelon Sugar”

I don’t know if I could ever go without / Watermelon sugar / High Tastes like strawberries / On a summer evenin’ / And it sounds just like a song / I want more berries / And that summer feelin’ / It’s so wonderful and warm

Fruits are lovely as Harry knows, and the best way to indulge in both watermelons and strawberries is through aguas frescas. For the best ones, head to any of the six restaurants/food truck locations of the perfect Veracruz All Natural. There’s a watermelon agua fresca, and a strawberry one, plus an array of smoothies using strawberries plus other fruits. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are usually indoor and outdoor dine-in areas. (multiple locations)

“Adore You”

You’re wonder under summer skies (summer skies) / Brown skin and lemon over ice

Eater is choosing to interpret that line as shaved ices/sno-balls/etc. so head to Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs. There’s the regular pink lemonade and the chile con limon topping. (808 East 51st Street, North Loop)

“Fine Line”

I don’t want to fight you / And I don’t wanna sleep in the dirt / We’ll get the drinks in / So I’ll get to thinking of her

Harry is a tequila fan, so he and other quality drinks fans will find a wide span of excellent cocktails made with the agave spirit at the very nice bar Roosevelt Room, and yes there’s an actually great Long Island Iced Tea. (307 West Fifth Street, Downtown)

“Cherry”

[Harry never says the word “cherry” in the song, but hey, it’s in the title!]

For sweet cherry-filled pastries, Quack’s 43rd St. Bakery has cherry danishes and cherry pies. (411 East 43rd Street, Hyde Park)

“Matilda”

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

Another song that doesn’t actually reference food but Styles has said it was partially based on the book and movie of the same name and also there’s that party line. So in honor of that and the very epic and ultimately triumphant chocolate cake scene, Paper Route Bakery’s slice of Chocolate Fainting Couch cake fits the bill. (1010 East Cesar Chavez Street, East Austin)

“She”

And he’s thinking of you / Like all of us do / Sends his assistant for coffee in the afternoon / Around 1:32 / Like he knows what to do

Austin’s coffee scene is great, and stopping by Fleet Coffee and/or Patika will fulfill those well-crafted caffeine needs. (Fleet: 2427 Webberville Road, East Austin; Patika: 2159 South Lamar Boulevard, South Lamar)

“Little Freak”

Did you dress up for Halloween? / I spilled beer on your friend, I’m not sorry Tracksuit and a ponytail/ You hide the body all that yoga gave you / Red wine and a ginger ale / But you would make fun of me, for sure

For a casual dive-ish bar that would serve decent red wine, good beer, and plain ol’ ginger ale, go to Nickel City. (1133 East 11th Street, Central East Austin)

“Daylight”

You’d be the spoon / Dip you in honey so I could be sticking to you

It’s a sweet sentiment and Texas honey is quite good, so place an online order or look around retail markets/groceries/Whole Foods for Two Hives Honey.

“Keep Driving”

Maple syrup, coffee / Pancakes for two / Hash brown, egg yolk / I will always love you

The great and casual Better Half’s brunch fits the bill of this song with its strawberry-laden sourdough pancakes, hashbrown-lined breakfast sandwiches, and wonderful coffee. Takeout orders can be placed online. (406 Walsh Street, West Austin)

“Grapejuice”

There’s just no gettin’ through / The grape juice blues

Grape juice is obviously wine, and in the song, Harry noted that “I’m so over whites and pinks” so he and you should go with orange wines from LoLo. (1504 East Sixth Street, East Austin)

“Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

Green eyes, fried rice / I could cook an egg on you Excuse me, green tea / Music for a sushi restaurant / From ice on rice

So many food references! Also, remember that music video???? The best easy sushi restaurant in Austin is Kome, which serves up eggs (tamago, dishes with quail eggs and onsen eggs), rice, green tea drinks, and obviously sushi. (5301 Airport Boulevard, North Loop)

“Late Night Talking”

We’ve been doin’ all this late night talkin’ / ’Bout anythin’ you want until the mornin’ / Now you’re in my life / I can’t get you off my mind

The music video features Harry eating and being fed spaghetti and meatballs, so obviously go to the Italian truck Patrizi’s for pasta plus great meatballs, plus look out for the two wandering cats. Takeout orders can be placed online. (2307 Manor Road, Cherrywood)