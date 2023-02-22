Where to Eat at Lakeline Mall

Luckily for the Austin area, there are a lot of good restaurants at Lakeline Mall, making it that much easier to spend the day shopping, lounging, movie-watching, dining, and drinking. With that in mind, here is Eater Austin’s restaurant picks within the Lakeline Mall.

Potato Club

Location: Upper Level, food court

It’s in the name: this restaurant is all about fully loaded baked potatoes and potato skins loaded with all sorts of cheeses, condiments, vegetables, and optional meats. There are fries in the form of curly, sweet potato, and loaded. For non-spud options, there are a bunch of halal kebab plates, salads, and wraps.

Service Styles: Counter-service dine-in, takeout orders in person

Incredible Burger

Location: Upper Level, food court

This food court restaurant centers on halal beef burgers, ranging from the classic to one topped with beef bacon to the Flamin’ Hot with, yes, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. There are also fries and soft serve.

Service Styles: Counter-service dine-in, takeout

Taconmaye Dos

Location: Upper Level, food court

The Georgetown/Leander food truck opened this mall location, full of, yes, tacos. There are birria tacos, carne asada, bean and cheese, barbacoa, chicken, and a veggie-filled one with cauliflower, peppers, tomatoes, and onions. There are also tortas, a Mexican burger, taco bowls, and much, much more.

Service Styles: Dine-in, takeout, DoorDash deliveries

K Food Austin

Location: Upper Level, food court

The Korean stall offers up a nice array of Korean fast-casual dishes, from Korean-style corn dogs with cheese and potato options to Korean fried chicken wings in various sauces to noodle cups to sushi rice bowls.

Service Styles: Counter-service dine-in, takeout orders in person or at kiosk

Boba Tea Time

Location: Upper Level, food court

The cafe serves up a plethora of bubble teas, which is just right for sipping while shopping.

Service Styles: Counter-service dine-in, takeout orders in person