Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin

Laissez les bons temps rouler

by Nadia Chaudhury
Two glass beer mugs draped in beads.
Mardi Gras beers from Bangers’s.
Banger’s

Mardi Gras season right now, and Fat Tuesday — aka the final day of the Carnival season — takes place on Tuesday, February 21. Now is when people celebrate America’s finest excuse for weekday drinking and eating tons of cake and crawfish. Grab that king cake, and hit up these restaurant and bar events fully loaded with New Orleans cocktails and food.

2 Dine 4 Catering
3008 Gonzales Street, Suite 100, Govalle
NOLA-ish diner Sawyer & Co.’s catering parent company is hosting two Mardi Gras dinners. The five-course meal includes grilled oysters, gumbo, and king cake, with a la carte wine and beer. The dinner is $60 per person.
When: Saturday, February 18, and Tuesday, February 21, at 7 p.m.

Banger’s
79 Rainey Street, Downtown
The beer garden and sausage restaurant is hosting its regular multi-day Pardi Gras celebration. On deck’s food like boudin links with red beans and rice, gator hush puppies, and beignets, among other dishes; special bourbon and run barrel-aged and New Orleans beers; plus live music.
When: Friday, February 10 to Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and then on Sunday, February 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m,

The Hive
10542 Menchaca Road, Far South Austin
The cafe is hosting a Mardi Gras shindig with live music, food from vegan truck Lick It Up, themed drinks, and crafts.
When: Sunday, February 19, 4 to 8 p.m.

The Cavalier
2400 Webberville Road, East Austin
The East Austin bar and restaurant is hosting a party with crawfish etouffee, boudin balls, plus Sazarac and Hand Grenade cocktails, Abita beer specials, plus beads.
When: Tuesday, February 21

Scholz Garten
1607 San Jacinto Boulevard, Downtown
The historic beer garden is hosting lots of live music (brass band included) and a DJ as well as offering food and drink specials, ranging from crawfish to jambalaya to po’ boys to Hurricanes.
When: Tuesday, February 21, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

