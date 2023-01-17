An Austin Bar for Every Zodiac Sign

Finally, here is a guide on where to drink in Austin based on the very clear, very real directives of the cosmos. The uncertainties and perhaps stir-craziness of the COVID-19 pandemic threw astrology into the forefront of our collective consciousness, where it has held strong ever since. And what better way to start 2023 than with zodiac-inspired bar recommendations in Austin?

From a cozy bar for the sign that hates going out to a bar just goth enough for the brooding Scorpio, here are our picks.

Aries - Bishop Cidercade

Indulge an Aries’s competitive streak at Cidercade. In addition to great lakeside people-watching, Cidercade boasts 150 video games to play, making it basically impossible for them to get bored. Drinks-wise, there are a whole host of interesting ciders from Bishop, in flavors from orange blossom to chai tea. Although the decisive Aries will likely have no problem choosing a flavor, there are also flights available.

600 East Riverside Drive, South River City

Taurus - Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar

This cozy wine bar and bookstore in Central East Austin is the closest a Taurus can get to actually staying at home. The Taurus will love the two-story space with plush chairs and gorgeous dark wood, a wide selection of new book releases, and the small patio, too. Browse the impressive wine list, grab a canned nonalcoholic cocktail or coffee, and curl up with a pastry.

1101 East 11th Street, Central East Austin

This always-crowded East Sixth bar with a giant communal patio is perfect for social butterfly Geminis to make new friends. The menu spans intriguing rotating cocktails, beer, and wine so they can indulge whatever personality they’re feeling that evening. Best of all, when the urge to change locations strikes, which it almost certainly will, there’s an entirely another bar upstairs (Mezcalería Tobalá, an intimate bar for sampling mezcal) and a street full of fun nearby.

1816 East Sixth Street, East Austin

Cancer - The Tigress Pub

All a Cancer wants is a sanctuary in bar form where everybody knows their name, and that status is easy to achieve at this intimate hidden gem in North Loop. Both a place to drink with friends or hide away alone, Tigress is small but does everything right, with well-crafted cocktails, cozy booths, and an eclectic patio.

100 West North Loop Boulevard, North Loop

Some of these are just too easy. Of course, the proud Leo would love belting it out at a karaoke bar, especially one called Ego’s which allows them to be the life of the party. Plus, the bar’s convenient location on South Congress makes it an easy stop after a Leo’s afternoon of luxury shopping.

510 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek

Virgo - The Roosevelt Room

Even a fussy Virgo won’t find anything to criticize at the downtown bar Roosevelt Room. First of all, reservations are encouraged — a practical Virgo is hesitant to leave these things to chance. Furthermore, the cocktails are impeccable and served in their proper glassware, from a perfectly executed daiquiri to exciting house cocktails like the Black Pearl, which comes in a clove-smoked treasure chest.

Alternately, take a Virgo to a great dive bar, like Crown & Anchor Pub or Barfly’s. It’s exhausting solving everyone else’s problems, and sometimes they just want a cold, cheap beer.

Roosevelt Room: 307 West Fifth Street, Downtown; Crown: 2911 San Jacinto Boulevard, North Campus; Barfly’s: 5420 Airport Boulevard, North Loop

Libras are all about the aesthetic, and this South Congress wine bar from detail-focused local hospitality group McGuire Moorman Lambert will be right up their alley. Libras will love the big windows to let in natural light, the patio for people-watching, and the menu written on a mirror. June’s long list of offerings may trigger a Libra’s signature indecision (cocktail? champagne? rosé???), but the expert bartenders will be happy to help.

1722 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek

Scorpio - Devil May Care

This dimly lit underground bar on West Sixth will appeal Scorpio’s darker sensibilities. In addition to complex cocktails, there are hidden corners and intimate seating for sharing secrets. Plus, it’s great for making out.

500 West Sixth Street, Downtown

Sagittarius - Wanderlust Wine Bar

A bar that lets you travel the world through wine is a dream for the Sagittarius explorer. Sagittarians often like to figure things out for themselves and don’t like for things to be so serious, so Wanderlust’s casual self-pour model works out for them as well, and the communal tables let them make new friends along the way.

610 North I-35, Downtown; 702 Shady Lane, Govalle

Capricorn - Bosses Office

The hardest-working sign of the zodiac deserves a proper place to unwind, and this new Govalle speakeasy hits the mark in more than just the name. Bosses Office serves up stiff, no-nonsense cocktails (okay, there’s a snake-shaped ice cube, but the cocktails are great) that a Capricorn can appreciate in a dark setting that smells of rich mahogany. Structure-craving Caps will also love the ability to make a reservation.

3223 East Seventh Street, Govalle

Aquarius - Draught House

It’s extremely likely that an Aquarius is a beer nerd who can spend hours at this pub dissecting the finer points of IPAs — but if not, they will still find an intellectual-skewing crowd ready to talk about any given concept late into the evening. With its Shire-like interior and rambling outdoor patio far from any major drinking thoroughfare, Draught House also offers an unassuming, untrendy atmosphere that’s perfect for pretension-hating Aquarians.

4112 Medical Parkway, Rosedale

Pisces - P6

A dreamy Pisces will feel right at home at this downtown rooftop bar at the Line hotel that looks like a Monet painting come to life. P6 is a perfect place to gaze at the river, the sunset, or the rolling hill country over a cocktail or a glass of wine, and maybe even shed a tear over all the beauty Austin has to offer.

111 East Cesar Chavez Street, Downtown

