A Guide to the Most Exciting Pop-Ups in Austin

Pop-ups have consistently flourished in Austin, serving as an exciting way to explore and experiment with dishes and cuisines in temporal settings. Here is Eater’s guide to the best of Austin’s pop-ups so far in 2023, listed in somewhat chronological order. This list will be updated throughout the year.

The Eater Award-winning Latin American pop-up bakery from James Beard semifinalist Mariela Camacho has landed a regular stay in Austin. Her really amazing pastry goods will be available at the backyard space of Central East Austin restaurant Nixta Taqueria on the weekends. Expect conchas, cookies, empanadas, cakes, tortillas, and much more. Some days will feature advanced preorders, others with walk-up availabilities.

Dates: Saturdays and Sundays, check Instagram for exact dates and service-styles

Where: Nixta Taqueria, 2512 East 12th Street, Central East Austin

How to Book and Attend: Online for preorders, in-person for walk-up days.

The mochi doughnut pop-up from Teresa Kwon and chef Anthony Kim has been popping up with pickup orders. For March, the flavor array focuses on spring with items like sakura, lemon brulee, and matcha tiger.

Dates: Thursday, March 30; Friday, March 30; Saturday, April 1; Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15; Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 22

Where: Dia’s Market, 812 Justin Lane, Crestview

How to Book: Online, with some walk-up availability.

The Dallas Japanese sandwich pop-up is in the middle of an Austin residency right now.

Dates: Through Saturday, April 1.

Where: Mikado Ryotei, 9033 Research Boulevard, Suite 100, North Austin

How to Attend: Preorders are already sold out, but walk-in orders are available. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

There’s a new Texas pop-up focusing on general Texas seasonal fare. Its first pop-up took place in Fort Worth with Neapolitan pizza, Roman sandwiches, oysters, and caviar (the latter two sourced from Garbo’s). Its next event happens in Austin with BLTs and more.

Date: Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m. until everything is sold out.

Where: Terrible Love, 3908 Avenue B, Hyde Park

How to Attend: In-person.

Reem’s California/Arabiyya Night

Bay Area chef Reem Assil is coming to Austin for a two-in-one pop-up event in April under her restaurant Reem’s California at Mexican seafood restaurant Este. The first part is a five-course dinner cooked with Este sous chef Ale Kuri, with loads of Palestinian, Syrian, Lebanese, and Mexican influences such as rockfish kibbeh and spiced vermicelli rice. The second part is an a la carte Lebanese street food pop-up, Arabiyya Night, with dishes like fried eggplants, suadero Arayes, and Lebanese beer.

Date: Thursday, April 6, the dinner is from 6 to 9 p.m. and the late-night pop-up is from 9 p.m. until late.

Where: Este, 2113 Manor Road, Blackland

How to Attend: Tickets for the dinner are $120; the pop-up is free to attend with dishes/drinks available for purchase.

This supper club series highlights local and traveling chefs in a decadent atmosphere. The next dinner will take place in April. Previous dinners have included Distant Relatives chef Damien Brockway, Foreign & Domestic, and mysterious pop-up Emma Diner, among others.

Date: Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16

Where: To be disclosed after purchase.

How to Book: TBA

Ava Pendleton’s pop-up focuses on Malaysian desserts and sweets. Her next event takes place in April with kuih muih (sets of sweets). Then there will be a to-be-announced chef collaboration on May 22.

Date: Sunday, April 16

Where: Springdale General, 1023 Springdale Road, MLK-183

How to Attend: TBA

Know of any pop-ups taking place in the city? Let Eater Austin know through austin@eater.com