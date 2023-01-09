Lunar New Year — also known as Chinese New Year, Spring Festival, Tết Nguyen Dan, or Seol-Nal — officially begins on Sunday, January 22, kicking off the Year of the Rabbit. Celebrated by a variety of countries around the world, including China, Vietnam, Korea, and Taiwan, the celebrations typically feature family gatherings, parties, and dances full of auspicious foods and money-stuffed red envelopes.

For the holidays, Austin bakeries, restaurants, and breweries are offering all sorts of markets, parties, and takeout food and drink specials for Lunar New Year. Eating special dishes such as oranges or noodles is believed to bring good luck for the new year based on the food’s appearance or pronunciation.

There are sweets from OMG Squee and My Happy Place, markets hosted by stationery shop Paper Craft Pantry, dishes from Wu Chow, and plenty of dumplings and noodles.

Sweets

Cookie Wookie Kitchen

While the bakery’s first run of Lunar New Year cookie boxes sold out already, there will be another run available. The box includes a White Rabbit candy-flavored cookie, White Rabbit truffle, an egg tart, and mochi cake, among others.

Price: $28

How to Order: The next batch of preorders will be available starting on Sunday, January 14 at 10 a.m. Place orders online.

OMG Squee

4607 Bolm Road, Suite A, Govalle

Tex-Asian bakery OMG Squee is offering two Lunar New Year macaron boxes, available after it returns from its vacation. There’s the gold box which includes eight macarons such as the Gold Money Bunny in black sesame cream and the Squee White Rabbit with a White Rabbit candy ganache; and the pink box with six of the eight macarons available.

Prices: The gold box is $48 and the pink box is $36

When: Pickups take place starting on Thursday, January 19

How to Book: Place orders online

My Happy Place

The bakery is offering two sweet boxes for Lunar New Year: a cookie one with black sesame shortbread cookies, matcha butter cookies, Chinese almond cookies, and red bean macarons in the shape of rabbits; and a macaron box with flavors ranging from red bean to matcha to pandan (with two rabbit-shaped ones).

Prices: Cookie box is $20, macaron $15

When: Pickups will take place on Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21; deliveries take place on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22.

How to Order: Place orders online. The deadline for orders is on Monday, January 16.

Events

Austin Beerwork’s Lunar New Year

3001 Industrial Terrance, North Burnet

The brewery is hosting a Lunar New Year’s celebration featuring a collaboration beer created with fellow brewery Meanwhile Brewing and local Japanese leather shop Kaiju Cut and Sew: the roasted barley tea-infused gold lager, the Social Harmony. Also on the deck’s a special menu by its on-site food truck, a market, and a lion-dragon dance.

When: Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: Free to attend

West China Tea’s Lunar New Year Festival

4706 North I-35, North Loop

The tea shop is hosting a special all-you-can-drink tea service for Lunar New Year. The ticket includes a take-home tea cup, food vendors, a market, a lion dance performance, and an art show.

When: Saturday, January 21, 6 p.m.

Price: $35

How to Book: Online

Lunar New Year Festival

1023 Springdale Road, Building 6A, MLK-183

Stationery store Paper + Craft Pantry and illustrator Kathy Phan and are hosting its second Lunar New Year event with food from vendors such as Cookie Wookie Kitchen, Banh Babes, and Cookie Counter alongside a retail market, a lion dance performance, and activities for children. VIP tickets grant early entry and a goody bag.

Prices: VIP tickets are $50, and general admission is a $5 to $10 suggested donation

When: Sunday, January 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (VIP starts at 10 a.m.)

How to Book: Online

Austin Tết Festival

The Holy Family Catholic School, 9400 Neenah Avenue, Near Brushy Creek

Nonprofit the Vietnamese American Community of Austin, Texas is hosting a Vietnamese New Year celebration complete with food, a raffle, a lion dance, a children’s fashion show, and more.

When: Sunday, January 29, 1 to 5 p.m.

Price: Free to attend

Events & Food Specials

Wu Chow’s Year of the Rabbit Celebration

500 West Fifth Street, Downtown

The Chinese restaurant’s Chinese New Year festivities include appetizers, cocktails, a photo booth, and lion dancers, all benefitting Austin Pets Alive. The restaurant will also offer Lunar New Year dishes on the regular menu, including dim sum on Sunday.

Price: $10 suggested donation

When: The party is Monday, January 23 from 5 to 9 p.m.; the food specials are available Sunday, January 22, and then from Tuesday, January 24 through Saturday, January 28

How to Book: For the party, online