20 Austin Restaurants and Bars Opened in 2023 So Far

This is a running roundup of every restaurant and bar opening throughout the Austin area in 2023 so far. See an opening that Eater Austin missed? Let us know over at austin@eater.com. Keep an eye out for a separate food truck list elsewhere. And with openings come closings, and Eater is also tracking those with a separate list.

February 2023

DOWNTOWN — San Antonio chef Steve McHugh opened his first Austin restaurant and bar this year, both found within the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin as of early February. Luminaire is the ground-floor restaurant focused on New Texan fare with Spanish inflections, plus a whole charcuterie program. Las Bis is the eighth-floor bar with tinned fish and cocktails plus a patio overlooking downtown. (721 Congress Avenue)

DOWNTOWN — Nashville distillery Standard Proof Whiskey Co. chose Austin for the location of its first out-of-state tasting room in early February. The bar offers flights of whiskeys, including many of its infused ryes, as well as cocktails and food such as hot chicken and pulled pork. (51 Rainey Street)

January 2023

FAR NORTH AUSTIN — New South Indian restaurant Desilicious opened in late January, as reported by Community Impact. The menu includes idlis, dosas, and other chaats and chai. (4101 West Parmer Lane, Suite C)

CEDAR PARK — A new seafood restaurant, Sweetwater Oyster Bar, debuted in mid-January, helmed by executive chef Poc Saenz Reyes, formerly of Grizzelda’s, P6, and now-closed Rosedale Kitchen and Bar. There’s a large raw bar menu, including oysters, Gulf shrimp cocktails, and a seafood tower; along with soups, salads, seafood plates, and more. (1500 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 200)

CEDAR PARK — A sprawling entertainment-restaurant-bar-lounge space, Spare Birdie Public House, opened in late January with loads of activities, foods, and drinks. There’s a bowling alley, augmented reality golf, pool tables, a dine-in restaurant, cocktails, and so much more. (1400 Discovery Boulevard)

DOMAIN NORTHSIDE — The Archer Hotel expanded its hotel bar mini-chain AKB into the former Second Bar + Kitchen space in late January. There’s a New American menu courtesy of executive chef Kendal Duque and chef de cuisine Mario Medina, as well as cocktails. (3121 Palm Way, Suite 101)

TRAVIS HEIGHTS — The vegan restaurant teams of Mission Street Burrito and Fair Game opened a burger-centric spot, Mission Burger Co., in mid-January, taking over what had been many a now-closed vegan restaurant corner within River City Market. There are burgers made with Impossible patties, along with vegan chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and tenders. (2209 South Congress Avenue)

CEDAR PARK — Austin Thai restaurant Sap’s opened up a third restaurant dubbed Super Saps in mid-January, as reported by Williamson Reporter. (12160 West Parmer Lane, Suite 190)

CENTRAL EAST AUSTIN — New bar and restaurant Lucky’s opened in mid-January, with a chef and beverage director both from Chicago. There are what it describes as Mexican fusion dishes — quesadilla with kimchi, sweet chile chicken wings — as well as cocktails, frozens, and beers. The eventual patio will be dog-friendly when that opens. (1050 East 11th Street)

DOWNTOWN — A new sports bar, Champions, opened near two downtown hotels this mid-January. It serves food all day, from breakfast to lunch to dinner, with an American menu, along with beers and cocktails. (300 East Fourth Street, Suite 1)

PFLUGERVILLE — Texas-Cajun chain restaurant Willie’s Grill & Icehouse opened a new location in mid-January, serving up crawfish, loads of fried chicken and seafood, burgers, and much more. (19200 Colorado Sand Drive)

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Mighty Fine, the Austin-based burger chain, opened its seventh location out in Dripping Springs in mid-January. (165 Hargraves Drive, Suite T100)

SOUTH AUSTIN & GEORGETOWN — Oregon chain Dutch Bros Coffee is still growing quickly in the greater Austin area. It opened two new locations — complete with its drive-thru and walk-up window — in mid-January. (9605 Menchaca Road; 1309 West University Avenue)

WEST DOWNTOWN — Pizza truck Sammataro turned into a physical restaurant, taking over what had been fellow pizzeria 40 North’s space in mid-January. On deck are pies along with appetizers and cookies. (1108 East 12th Street)

ZILKER — Masa Y Más is a new Mexican restaurant that opened in early January, backed by the co-founding partners of Hopdoddy Burger Bar among other restaurants. Chef and operating partner Roberto Campos focuses on regional Mexican fare at the casual counter-service restaurant, with items like tortas, tacos, and more. (1817 South Lamar Boulevard)

NORTH AUSTIN — With the closing of Vietnamese-Texas barbecue restaurant Smokin Beauty, co-owners Thao Phan and Matt Roth decided to open Walnut Creek Pub in its place in early January. The casual bar includes mixed drinks, beers, and American pub foods. (11806 North Lamar Boulevard)

TRAVIS HEIGHTS — Food truck Vision transformed into a physical coffee shop in early January. The menu includes coffees, matcha, and teas with what co-owners and sisters Adara Ostdiek and Sabra Stratford describe as adaptogenic ingredients. (601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 500)

CEDAR PARK — Austin restaurant Sip Saam Thai opened its third restaurant, Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai, in early January, as reported by Community Impact. The menu is Hawaiian and Thai, featuring dishes like barbecue meats paired with macaroni salad, rice, and grilled pineapples; loco moco, spam musubi; pad see ew; curries; and more. (325 North Bell Boulevard)